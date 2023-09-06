Often described as a “brotherhood,” the ties that bind firefighters — and others in the larger first responder community — run deep and wide, no matter where they might be.

A case in point is Rockford, Ill.-based Fire Department Coffee, Inc., a veteran-owned, firefighter-run firm certified by the National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA). Coffees are freshly roasted in Rockford by a team of firefighters, first responders and coffee experts.

Inspired by the vital role that coffee plays in helping firefighters stay alert and energized through long shifts, Fire Department Coffee was launched in 2016 by founder and CEO Luke Schneider, a retired 13-year City of Rockford firefighter/paramedic and a U.S. Navy veteran who teamed up with Riviera Beach, Fla. firefighter/paramedic Jason Patton, who serves as company vice president.

Fire Department Coffee is run by active and retired firefighters, including the company’s operations officer and chief coffee roaster.

The Fire Department Coffee Foundation supports firefighters who have been injured on the job, mentally or physically, or who are facing other serious health challenges.

Among the current fundraising recipents of Fire Department Coffee’s generosity is veteran career firefighter and Lake Geneva resident Ken Larsen, who works for both the Lake Geneva Fire Department and Illinois’ Huntley Fire Protection District.

Undergoing treatment at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., Larsen is currently battling Stage IV occupational cancer — esophageal concert first diagnosed in February found in June to have spread to his liver.

A Lake Geneva resident since 2008, Larsen, 54, serves as a firefighter and hazardous materials team leader with the Lake Geneva Fire Department (2008-) and as a lieutenant with Illinois’ five-station Huntley Fire Protection District (2002-) in Kane and McHenry counties. Previously, Larsen served with the Woodstock Fire Protection District in McHenry County in hometown Woodstock from 1987-2008).

Larsen is currently on light duty in a support role with Huntley Fire Protection District and on a medical leave of absence from the Lake Geneva Fire Department.

Proceeds raised by Fire Department Coffee’s ongoing benefit coffee and t-shirt sales, as well as monies raised at an Aug. 22 fundraiser staged at Lake Geneva House of Music by the Lake Geneva and Huntley fire departments, will be put toward Larsen’s medical expenses, transportation to and from cancer treatments at Mayo, and associated lodging costs while there.

“It’s great to see a company grow by leaps and bounds doing the right thing,” Larsen said. “The stuff they do for the firefighter community is just so impressive. They haven’t forgetten where they come from. They’re here for us, the firefighter community. They’re helping out. They really haven’t forgotten the ... providence they’ve received over the years, the good luck and good fortune that they’ve had, It’s really great to see everything they’re doing ... really impressive.”

Fire Department Coffee is currently taking preorders for benefit t-shirts and special blend ground and whole bean benefit coffees honoring and supporting Larsen, sporting a unique Ken Larsen tribute design featuring a special “Lake Geneva Hook & Water” firefighting Maltese cross logo overlaid with an anthropomorphic firefighter fish wearing a fire helmet and carrying a tool-of-the-trade firefighting pike pole.

Two dollars from the sale of every 12-ounce or 24-ounce bag of Fire Department Coffee’s original medium roast Lake Geneva Hook & Water coffee, and $5 from the sale of every Lake Geneva Hook & Water t-shirt, will benefit Larsen in his fire against cancer. Coffee and t-shirt bundle packages are also available. Preorders are estimated to ship beginning Sept. 8.

“One initiative with Fire Department Coffee is not just to be a coffee, but to support sick and injured firefighters,” said Fire Department Coffee Administrative Assistant Patti Lorenz. “We have benefit shirts and coffees that are gonna support Ken Larsen on his journey ... It’s an opportunity to help people ... It’s not just a coffee. It’s a way for us to support and give back and help other people.”

For more information, visit firedeptcoffee.com/blogs/news/fire-department-coffee-benefit-coffee-supports-wisconsin-firefighter-s-cancer-battle.

To place an online order, visit firedeptcoffee.com/collections/ken-larsen-bundle.

“It’s overwhelming,” said Larsen of Fire Department Coffee’s show of financial support for him with the benefit coffee and t-shirt sales. “We never think about being on the receiving end of that generosity — having your own coffee and the artwork and then the t-shirts. ‘Wow’ is really the only word that probably fits ... really appreciative, obviously. I can’t believe everything that they did in such a short amount of time.”

Added Karen Larsen of Fire Department Coffee’s fundraising support of her husband through its dedicated benefit Lake Geneva Hook & Water t-shirt and coffee sales, “We’re appreciative and grateful.”

Fire Department Coffee is located at 811 W. Riverside Blvd. in Rockford, where the company also maintains a separate coffee roasting facility. Store hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

For more information, call 779-772-4707 or visit firedeptcoffee.com.

10-plus photos, video from the fire at 415 Broad St. in Lake Geneva Watch now: Firefighters work to put out fire on Broad Street 415 Broad St. fire 415 Broad St. fire 415 Broad St. fire 415 Broad St. fire 415 Broad St. fire 415 Broad St. fire 415 Broad St. fire 415 Broad St. fire 415 Broad St. fire 415 Broad St. fire Watch now: Smoke coming from the back 415 Broad St. fire 415 Broad St. fire 415 Broad St. fire Watch now: Town of Linn Fire Department arrives 415 Broad St. fire Watch now: Town of Delavan Fire Department arrive