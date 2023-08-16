The Fontana Boulevard gateway into the heart of downtown Fontana will soon offer a dramatic new look.

The Fontana Village Board last month approved green-lighting the planned development of the Residences of Geneva Lake condominium development (lowellcustomhomes.com/the-residences-of-geneva-lake) by Wheaton, Ill.-based Abbey Provident Venture LLC.

Designed by Oconomowoc-based Johnson Design Architects and to be developed by Lowell Custom Homes of Lake Geneva, The Residences of Geneva Lake would occupy a 57,560-square-foot tract of four contiguous land parcels encompassing approximately 1.32 acres of the block bounded by Fontana Boulevard to the south, High Street to the east, Third Avenue to the north and Douglas Street to the west.

The site is currently occupied by a vacant residential lot, a residential lot with a dilapitated house, and an asphalt surface parking lot for Abbey Resort employees at 269 Fontana Blvd. that is in poor condition.

A luxury townhome development, The Residences of Geneva Lake is planned for the north side of Fontana Boulevard, across from The Abbey Resort. The mixed use development, comprised of five buildings encompassing 17 living units and two commercial units, is intended to be pedestrian-friendly, allowing its residents to walk to Reid Park, the lakefront and Abbey Resort and Marina, as well as local restaurants and shops.

Each 2-3 story townhome will feature 2-3 bedrooms plus a great room, and will range in size from 1,875 to 2,450 square feet. Each residence will also contain a two-car attached garage with an optional elevator.

Developer Scott Lowell, owner and president of Lowell Custom Homes, appeared before the Fontana Village Board on July 10 to make an update presentation on the Residences of Geneva Lake condominium development project, along with architect Peter David of Johnson Design, outlining the compromises made to address board, citizen and Plan Commission concerns.

“We’ve been in front of you and the Plan Commission for a long time, and I know it’s controversial and we accept that,” Lowell said. “We’ve tried diligently to come us with a feasible project through compromise ... and I think we have a project ... Our plan is to give you a ... a high end development that is financially feasible that will create some commercial space downtown but is primarly residential ... I think the compromise meets the needs — and your concerns.”

Village Attorney Dale Thorpe told the board that he agreed with Lowell’s assessment regarding the compromises, which would be two conditions of the board’s forthcoming precise implementation plan (PIP) approval later in the meeting.

“This is more information than the Plan Commission had,” Thorpe noted. “This was mentioned at the Plan Commission meeting but it was more just a concept ... The problem there was the Plan Commission can’t conditionally recommend approving concepts ... That was the disconcerting part of it. They’ve addressed that and submitted something that ... makes a commitment as to what they would do...”

Public comments

In advance of the board vote, several individuals in attendance at the July 10 meeting appeared before the board to speak on the proposed Residences of Geneva Lake project, with comments shared both for and against the condominium development.

Bob Klockars, 1201 Bridget Ct., reiterated his support for the Abbey Provident proposal.

“I’ve had a lot of time to think about the Abbey project and ...I’d like to double down my support for the project,” Klockers said. “It is clear this is a big win for Fontana. This project will not only generate significant tax revenue for the village, but transform a blighted entry to our town ... My guess is there are dozens of communities in southeastern Wisconsin that would aggressively pursue a project such as this, and even offer tax incentives. A $21 million project doesn’t come along very often, especially proposed by financially stable partners, a high-end builder with a stellar reputation for high quality builds and an operator who has proven their commitment to Fontana over decades. If you deny this application, I hope you immediately, both individually and collectively, offer a better Plan B. I doubt very much that there are others willing out there, waiting in the wings to make this type of investment and take the multiple risks to ensure a success ... We’re talking about the entrance to our village, and if I were you I’d take the deal.”

Also speaking in support, as both a Fontana resident and on behalf of Adams Power, was Kevin Radtke, 307 Deerpath East.

“Our corporate theory is this is a very nice development for the Village of Fontana, not only residential but retail,” Radtke said. “I think it’ll make the area look nicer. This town, any town ... always love a nice development that spruces up your town and welcomes people to the village. That’s our stance and I would hope ... that you guys would vote yes.”

Also expressing support was Abbey Resort Sales and Marketing Manager Dan Dolan.

“From our perspective ... the aesthetics of going along Fontana Boulevand would be greatly improved in an area that’s somewhat blighted and really isn’t being used properly,” Dolan said. “It would fit with the aesthetics of other recent developments in the area ... We’re very much in favor of it.

Wally Perkins, 834 S. Lakeshore Dr., also spoke in support.

“A beautiful project like this has got merit,” he said. “It’s a beautiful spot in the village. It’s a prime parcel...”

Abbey Resort Manager Tim Sommerville voiced support for the project.

Dan Fina, 749 Odsila Way, called Residences of Geneva Lake “a great project.”

“I’m in favor of it,” he said. “When you look at these renderings ... the thought that went into it ... I think it’s a very good thing.”

Julie Runzel, N1596 Shorehaven Dr., asked the board to consider the Village of Fontana Plan Commission’s unanimous June 26 vote against the Abbey Provident Venture project.

“I’m not against development, but I hope the board will consider what the Plan Commission voted on two weeks ago, zero to six, to deny this proposal as it stands right now,” Runzel said. “Again, I’m not against development, I just think this is massive, overpowering and too big for this space.”

In a similar vein, Plan Commission member Sarah Lobdell, 570 Mill St., reminded the board that the Plan Commission voted against the Abbey Provident Venture condominium development project, saying the planned development district application didn’t meet all the required criteria, including consistency with the village’s master plan.

“It did not fit with the master plan,” she said. “It has a much more urban, larger feel ... We put a lot of time and energy into that master plan ... and I think you should follow it.”

Also expressing opposition was Mary Constable, a board member of the Fontana-based Geneva Lake Conservancy.

“We do not support the plan,” Constable said. “It’s too dense...”

Constable entered a letter into the record opposing the project.

The board votes

On a 6-1 vote, with Trustee Rick Pappas dissenting, the Fontana Village Board approved Zoning Ordinance 071023-00, granting Abbey Provident Venture’s request to rezone the site — tax parcels SOP00039, SOP00041, SOP00042 and SOP00043 — from Village Center (VC) to Planned Development Zoning, paving the way for the mixed use condominium development project.

In related action, the Fontana Village Board:

On a split 6-1 vote, with Pappas dissenting, approved with two conditions a precise implementation plan (PIP) filed by Abbey Provident Venture for tax parcels SOP 00039, SOP 00041, SOP 00042 and SOP00043. Conditions included a stepped back retaining wall along High Street and the relocation of Unit 8 to the location of Unit 4 and the relocation of Unit 4 to the location of Unit 8, resulting in both commercial units being located in Building 1 and Building 2 becoming 100% residential.

Unanimously approved a condominium plat application filed by Abbey Provident for tax parcels SOP 00039, SOP 00041, SOP 00042 and SOP00043.

Unanimously approved a certified survey map application filed by Abbey Provident to combine tax parcels SOP 00039, SOP 00041, SOP 00042 and SOP00043 into a single 1.32-acre lot.

Unanimously approved a development agreement with Abbey Provident Venture, with Abbey Provident responsible for public improvements including running a public water main through the development, as well as the sidewalk, any portion of the undisturbed street, manholes, and public works and village engineer time. A letter of credit and guarantee bond will be required from the developer for the work. A village easement will be required for the improvements.

Unanimoulsy approved a request from Abbey Provident to remove and replace four trees in the Fontana Boulevard road right-of-way. A village tree permit will be required for all trees to be removed.