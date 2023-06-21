All eyes on Walworth: Mecum Auctions, Inc. hosts "The World's Largest Road Art® Auction"

Despite its small town Wisconsin aura, the 2,759-resident Village of Walworth is commanding the attention of the nation — and the world — this week as Mecum Auctions, Inc. hosts The World’s Largest Road Art® Auction from June 20-25 at its Walworth headquarters, 455 S. Main St.

The world’s largest collector car auction company, Mecum Auction hosts auctions throughout the United States.

This week, family-owned Mecum Auctions is holding its newest auction spectacular, The World’s Largest Road Art® Auction, at its company headquarters in Walworth, where it is auctioning 3,800 lots of neon signage, tin and wooden signs, classic gas pumps and globes, pedal cars, vintage advertisements, posters and more — a remarkable and extensive array of automotive memorabilia and vintage signs that capture the essence of motoring history and provide a nostalgic journey through the evolution of American road culture.

“A lot of it is nostalgia, a lot of it is memories,” said Mecum Auctions Chief Operating Officer Sam Murtaugh of the array of rare auction lots, which range from the 1910s to the present day. “These things become a treasure. You can’t replace them. It’s just cool stuff. Pictures don’t do it justice.”

The World’s Largest Road Art® Auction invites collectors from across the U.S. and around the world, including petroliana and automobelia enthusiasts, to make the trip out to the beautiful Wisconsin lake country and enjoy the camaraderie that this beloved hobby creates.

Gates open daily at 8 a.m., with road art auctions starting at 9 a.m. daily.

Mecum has reinvented its bidder registration process, making it easier than ever for collectors and enthusiasts to bid, both from home and at the auction. Options for in-person, telephone and internet bidding start at $100, and standard, in-person bidding includes admission for two persons to all auction days. The World’s Largest Road Art® Auction is open to registered bidders only.

Members of the public are invited to attend the auction as spectators, with admission granted in exchange for a $20 donation made to the Curing Kids Cancer organization (https://curingkidscancer.org).

Food and beverages will be available on-site during the auction, with cash and credit or debit cards accepted.

Founded 1988 by Dana Mecum in 7,568-resident Marengo, Ill., a small McHenry County community located 60 miles northwest of Chicago, Mecum Auctions moved to the Village of Walworth in 2010. Two years prior, in 2008, the company acquired a former Piggly Wiggly supermarket at 445 S. Main St. with an eye toward relocating its corporate headquarters to Wisconsin.

“Various members of the Mecum family had moved up to the Fontana-Lake Geneva area,” said Murtaugh of the impetus behind the relocation. “The building here in Walworth that we’re in now, briefly a supermarket, is a relatively large building that’s hard to come by in this neck of the woods. The opportunity came up to purchase this building, and with everyone living up this way, it made sense to move operations up closer to home.”

Today, Mecum Auctions has around 150 employees based out of its Walworth home office.

“It’s been great,” Murtaugh said of the corporate relocation across the border to Walworth. “The area is great. We’ve always been a small town type of organization. Marengo, Ill. is a small town, so going from one small town to another small town, it (Walworth) is a comfortable place to be. It provides a great place for employees to work. Being a larger business in a small area allows us to help provide employment for quite a few people in the area. And it’s not too far from the border. We have quite a few employees that live in Illinois, so it’s not too far of a drive to jump over the border into Wisconsin. It’s worked out great. The facility’s worked out good for us. It’s relatively close in proximity to Chicago O’Hare Airport and the Milwaukee airport, so we’re not too far from city life but we’re far enough out so that those that enjoy the country lifestyle, we’ve got that, too, so it’s the best of all worlds here in one spot.”

Trailblazing auction

The hometown June 20-25 World’s Largest Road Art® Auction at Mecum’s headquarters in Walworth is a trailblazing event for the firm.

“All of our auctions are typically elsewhere throughout the country,” Murtaugh said. “The majority of our auctions are collector car auctions, that’s who we are, so we’ll take up to a million square feet for some of our car auctions. We’re doing those at large fairgrounds and big convention centers throughout the country. We typically don’t hold any auctions here at home. This is just the home office that we basically work out of.”

But with “quite a bit of room to do things” at its Walworth headquarters, Murtaugh said “it made sense” for Mecum to host The World’s Largest Road Art® Auction at home in Walworth.

“The Lake Geneva area is a great resort-type atmosphere,” he noted. “Doing it here in June, it’s a great time of year from a weather standpoint, so we made the decision to do the auction here at the home base to allow customers and collectors and enthusiats from around the country to come and see what this area has to offer. It’s a summer, lake town type atmosphere that we thought would be a good place for folks to get away for a couple days in the summer ... It’s a good central location and we thought it would be a good idea to bring everyone to our neck of the woods to celebrate and get together and have an auction here.”

A total of 3,800 lots of road art items will be offered across the span of six days at Mecum’s Walworth headquarters.

“It’s The World’s Largest Road Art® Auction,” Murtaugh said. “We have the World’s Largest Car Auction® that happens in January in Florida that’s got 4,000 cars, and the World’s Largest Motorcycle Auction® in Las Vegas every January after the Florida sale. We don’t have the space here to house 4,000 cars, but to have 4,000 signs and gas pumps and gas globes and oil cans and posters and all that, we can fit all that inventory here in the building ... Given the size of the items, it gave us the opportunity to do it here at home.”

While Mecum has had other road art sales in the past, including a small 2016 road art collection sale in Walworth in a satellite building on its Walworth County campus, the ongoing 3,800-item World’s Largest Road Art® Auction is the first road art auction of this magnitude staged by Mecum according to Murtaugh, who noted that the company has typically sold road art throughout the year in conjunction with its car auctions, as well as smaller stand-alone road art auctions.

“We’ve never had anything of the size or magnitude this thing is,” he noted. “This is the biggest one that we’ve had ... It’s exciting. We’ve proud of our home office here and it’s exciting to have some of our best customers coming to our place and give them a chance to see where we work and how we operate on a regular basis. It’s be great to see everyone come to our place, be at home and have a home game so to speak.”

The World’s Largest Road Art® Auction is also a chance for Mecum to shine a spotlight on Walworth, Walworth County, and the Lake Geneva area, as well as its local home office operations.

“When we tell people where our home base is — and obviously, unless you’re from around here, not a lot of people have necessarily heard of Walworth, Wisc. per se — you hear a lot of people surprised that we operate out of such a small town in rural Wisconsin,” said Murtaugh, a 15-year Mecum Auctions veteran. “We’re here in plain sight, but there’s not a whole lot of people that realize that such a big national brand is right here in their back yard.”

Tourism boost

Murtaugh said The World’s Largest Road Art® Auction will draw from far and wide.

“We’ll get a fair amount that will come from within driving distance — Michigan, Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota and that — and we’ve got folks coming in from as far as California, as far south as Florida,” he noted. “They’re really coming in from everywhere. And we’ll have internet bidding as well, so we’ll have people bidding internationally from everywhere all over the world.”

It’s estimated that there will be “well over a thousand” active auction participants according to Murtaugh, in addition to “a few thousand” more spectators visiting Mecum Auctions’ Walworth facility to walk the displays and see the live auction action.

The economic impact on Walworth, surrounding communities like Fontana, Williams Bay and Lake Geneva, and Walworth County overall, will be significant, whether it’s day-trippers or those making multi-day overnight stays.

“I don’t have estimates on what the economic impact will be, but I know that people will be staying at the hotels, they’ll be eating...,” he said. “No doubt there will be some great, positive impacts from people coming in. It should be a good little boom for a week here in little Walworth.”

Open to the public

With The World’s Largest Road Art® Auction running now through Sunday, June 25 at Mecum, time still remains to participate in the auction or self-tour the auction lots on display.

“I would encourage anyone to attend that has even just a little gas and oil in their veins, whether car enthusiasts or motorcyble enthusiasts or history buffs for that matter,” Murtaugh said. “All the things that we have here is really a step back in time to the old days. There are a lot of cool pieces to see here. To have this much stuff under one roof, and all beautifully displayed, is really something to see. It’s pretty spectacular.”

Rather than a one-time event, it’s hoped that The World’s Largest Road Art® Auction will become a yearly tradition in Walworth.

“Our intention is to make this an annual event,” Murtaugh said. “In today’s age, when so much commerce is done on the internet ... everyone really enjoys the community factor of getting together, so the intent of having this on an annual basis will allow like-minded individuals and collectors to have a once-a-year meeting place to get together and see old friends and, hopefully, get their hands on something they’ve been looking for and do it in a live, in-person environment. Mecum is known for its live auctions, which are very entertaining and almost like sporting events. Creating this event for these types of collectors that are after the old signs and gas pumps and gas globes and oil cans and things like that, there aren’t as many opportunities for them to gather as there used to be back in the day. We thought it would be a great idea to make it an annual event for these folks. We’re excited about that. That’s one of the reasons that Dana [Mecum], the owner of the company, decided to do it — give everybody a reason to get out and get together.”

Among those touring Mecum’s headquarters on June 17 to view the June 20-25 auction offerings during the June 17-19 preview was Jim Jackson of Shorewood in north suburban Milwaukee.

“It’s sensory overload,” Jackson said of the 3,800 auction items on display. “There’s a lot to look at. There’s a lot of really neat stuff. There’s so much here, so much to look at that I wasn’t expecting to be here. It’s pretty cool.”

Jackson and his wife, Tammy, traveled to Walworth specifically to look at the vintage pedal cars on display for auction. They found a lot more to look at, with two hours just scratching the surface of auction items on display.

“My dad has collected cars his entire life, so my entire life,” Tammy Jackson said. “He’s gotten away from life-size cars and now is into pedal cars and antique tin toys and trucks and memorabelia like that. And that has really driven my passion and why I think it’s cool to look at stuff like this. Honestly, I wish I had a bigger space and more money because there’s phenomenal things here. It’s very neat. I’m very excited for the actual auction.”

Learn more

Mecum Auctions, 455 S. Main St. (U.S. Hwy. 14) in Walworth, is regarded as the nation’s preeminent collector car auction house, having become popular through its nationally-televised automobile auction shows.

