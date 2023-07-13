On July 11, Brookfield-based Sitzberger & Co. CPAs and Business Advisors announced its formal corporate rebranding to become Lucida, meaning the “brightest star in the constellation.”

In addition to its Brookfield corporate headquarters, Lucida also operates southeastern Wisconsin offices at Mequon in Ozaukee County, and locally in Walworth County at 326 Center St. in Lake Geneva.

The comprehensive rebranding effort, as well as relocation of the Lucida Tax + Accounting Solutions corporate headquarters to its new, modern-day location, are designed to better align with the company's vision for the future and its continued commitment to delivering exceptional tax and accounting services to its clients and employees.

As part of the rebranding effort, company officials say Lucida's new logo and refreshed messaging reflect the company's core values and mission. The rebranding effort will be rolled out across all company assets, including the website, social media platforms, and all related materials over the coming weeks.

"Our company has undergone significant changes in recent years, and we felt it was time to update our brand to better reflect who we are and where we're headed," said Lucida President Carl Marzolf.

Lucida’s new headquarters, located at 20633 Watertown Court in Brookfield, feature fresh new amenities and technology, allowing Lucida to offer even greater efficiency and quality in its operations. The move will also provide ample room for expansion, allowing the company to accommodate its growing workforce and client base.

"Our new building reflects our commitment to attract and obtain top talent and by creating a desirable work environment, which will provide our clients with exceptional financial and accounting services," Marzolf said, noting the firm is excited to share this news with its clients, partners, and employees, and looks forward to continuing to deliver exceptional value in the years to come.

For more information, visit lucida.com.

In photos and video: Frying up fun at the third annual Lake Geneva Bacon Fest, May 12-14,2023 Bobby "The Bacon Guy" Zaloudek samples bacon cheese curds at the 2023 Lake Geneva Bacon Fest Bacon sizzles on a griddle at the 2023 Lake Geneva Bacon Fest Large lines at Smokey Boyz BBQ at the 2023 Lake Geneva Bacon Fest Jim Pasterak of Kenosha offers samples of Chocolate Moonshine Company's bacon-infused fudge creations Charter Bacon Fest vendor Jim Felsenthal of Des Plaines, Ill.-based Smilin' Dawgs Zachary Dodge prepares an order at Smokey Boys BBQ during the 2023 Lake Geneva Bacon Fest Executive Chef Abel Roses of Elena In Home Catering prepares an order at the 2023 Lake Geneva Bacon Fest Kenosha funk, soul and jam bands "Indigo Canyon" performs at the 2023 Lake Geneva Bacon Fest Saul Najera grills bacon strips at the 2023 Lake Geneva Bacon Fest “Bacon Fest Guy” Bobby Zaloudek of Chicago talks about his love for Lake Geneva Bacon Fest Kenosha band “Indigo Canyon” entertains at 2023 Lake Geneva Bacon Fest