The Lakes Area Community Engagement Professionals (LACEP) group was launched in September 2022 to enable school professionals who work in this area to collaborate and network with one another to enhance each district’s engagement and community partnerships.

The LACEP meetings are scheduled quarterly and the locations rotate to different communities in order to support businesses in these member communities.

Big Foot, Burlington, Elkhorn, Delavan-Darien, Lake Geneva, Williams Bay and Wilmot are the current school districts associated with the LACEP group.

Any school district professional in this area is welcome and encouraged to join. If interested, contact Jon Anzalone at 262-723-3160, Ext. 1413 for more information.

School districts all over Wisconsin have recognized the importance and value of employing personnel to engage and enhance partnerships with the community while providing opportunities to enhance relationships that benefit and strengthen education and the community. There is great strength, value and progress for all when the community is the school and the school is the community.

Community engagement professionals take on a wide range of duties and responsibilities that may not be possible.

Some of the areas these professionals focus on include, but are not limited to, public relations, marketing, community education and fitness, social media development, grant writing, community mental health and resilience programming, early childhood engagement, nonprofit support, civic organization relationships, business partnerships, alumni engagement, school facilities use, recreation department program enhancement, school-to-work connections, and partnerships with local veterans organizations such as American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) posts.

