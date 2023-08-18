Lake Geneva resident Ken Larsen has dedicated his 36-year firefighting career to helping those in their greatest hour of need.

Now in his own great hour of need, “brother firefighters” and community neighbors in Walworth County and across northern Illinois are joining forces to support Larsen as he fights a spirited battle for his life against occupational cancer.

According to statistics from the federal U.S. Fire Administration on occupational cancer, firefighters have a 9% higher risk of developing cancer and a 14% higher risk of dying from cancer compared to the general public, citing research by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the National Institute for Occupational Health and Safety (NIOSH). The cancers mostly responsible for this higher risk were respiratory (lung, mesothelioma), gastro intestinal (oral cavity, esophageal, large intestine), and kidney.

And according to the nonprofit Firefighter Cancer Support Network (FCSN), cancer is the most dangerous threat to firefighter health and safety today, causing 66% of career firefighter line-of-duty deaths from 2002-2019 according to data from the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF). Cancer caused 70% of the line-of-duty deaths for career firefighters in 2016.

A career calling

A Lake Geneva resident along with his wife Kathy since 2008, Larsen serves as a firefighter and hazardous materials team leader with the Lake Geneva Fire Department (2008-) and as a lieutenant with Illinois’ five-station Huntley Fire Protection District (2002-) in Kane and McHenry counties.

Becoming a firefighter came naturally for Larsen in his hometown of Woodstock, Ill, where he cut his rookie teeth with the Woodstock Fire Rescue District in McHenry County, where he served from 1987-2008.

“When I was a teenager I was watching the engines going out, the ambulances going out,” he recalled. “When we’re in the middle of absolute chaos and things are going bad, it’s just where I’m supposed to be ... It’s just what I was made to do. I’ve spent my whole life doing it. It’s just where somebody wanted me to be ... The majority of time, we’re there for their worst day and we have to make it better. That’s why we’re there.”

Larsen, 54, was diagnosed with Stage IV occupational cancer in February 2023 — esophageal cancer that in June was found to have spread to his liver. Filed for workers’ compensation in Illinois for job-related cancer for line-of-duty exposure to heat, smoke and toxins, Larsen is being treated at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., a top-ranked U.S. hospital regularly acknowledged among the very best in the nation in a variety of specialties, including cancer care.

“What I’m most impressed with is when you leave there, you feel like there’s hope,” Larsen said of Mayo. “The healing that they have there is just tremendous. I’ve got the best doctors in the world. I’ve had such great people there that I’ve dealt with.”

That being said, the future is uncertain for Larsen.

“They just don’t know...,” he said of his long-term prognosis. “It’s Stage IV cancer. There are treatments, but there is no cure — and that’s for anybody with Stage IV cancer ... Right now the main goal is to get the tumor growth under control, hopefully get it shrinking and then adjust the treatment plan from there ... It’s so stressful. It’s a three-pronged fight. The physical fight of the cancer, the chemo, the treatment. There’s the mental fight, which is incredibly hard, just crushing. And then there’s the insurance, legal, money, that whole thing...”

Larsen is currently on light duty in a support role with Huntley Fire Protection District and on a medical leave of absence from the Lake Geneva Fire Department.

“The guys from the union down there (Huntley) have have been working my light duty shifts for me for free so I haven’t had to go in, which has been really nice,” Larsen said. “It’s tremendous.”

But it’s also hard.

“It kills me, it crushes me,” said Larsen of not being an active duty firefighter. “I’ve been doing this my whole adult life. It just kills me. When this is wove into the fabric of your life ... to not be a part of it kills you ... You’re there for a reason. You’re not there to make a living, you’re there for your friends, your family, your community. To have that be taken away from you so quicklly, and not by your own choice, just kills you. It’s been a long road so far and we’ve got a long ways to go.”

As a dedicated helper since joining the fire service at 19 following graduation from Marian Central Catholic High School in 1987, Larsen, while grateful for the overwhelming outpouring of support, admits struggling personally with cancer turning the tables and putting him on the receiving end of help.

“Those of you that know me know that I really don’t like being the center of attention,” Larsen said. “I’ve always been a rather quiet, private guy ... We (firefighters) are great at handling other people’s tragedies, but not so great at handling our own, and this is a prime example of it. If this was reversed for somebody else, I’d be the first guy in line ... To be on the receiving end just does not fall in our DNA ... To be on the receiving end, in addition to all the health struggles, is really overwhelming...”

Despite the admittedly long odds of his current cancer fight and firefighting’s inherent risks for increased cancer rates, Larsen said he would still pursue a career in firefighting, a noble profession and calling.

“I don’t want this to discourage anybody from going into firefighting,” Larsen said of his occupational cancer fight. “I love to see the next generation coming into the station. If you’re young and want to get into firefighting, absolutely keep doing it. If I could rewind the clock to August of 1987 when I started in Woodstock, I would do that again and I would do it in a heartbeat.”

Firefighters, long described as being in a “brotherhood,” have rallied around Larsen and his wife as the veteran career firefighter faces the ultimate personal battle — for life itself.

“Ken represents the very best of what a firefighter should be,” said Lake Geneva Fire Department Public Information Officer and Chaplain Capt. Mark Moller-Gunderson. “He handles emergencies with a calm confidence, based on years of experience and rigorous training. He has a deep skill set, making him a valuable asset in complicated situations. Ken is a life-long learner and a superb teacher. As an officer and senior member, he is looked upon as a role model and mentor for those entering the fire service. He continues to make the communities he serves safer and healthier for all of us. With Karen, he is now tackling his personal health challenge with the same determination and grace that has shaped his life. If I was ever in a jam at a fire scene, Ken is the guy I would want next to me. I am proud to call him a friend and brother in the fire service.”

Added Lake Geneva Fire Chief John Peters, “Ken’s one of the leaders of our organization and is a huge public servant and has helped many as a longtime leader in the fire service ... He’s brought a lot to the City of Lake Geneva ... He’s just a great person and has served, and continues to serve, our community. It’s great to see the community rally around him and give him support. It’s just a wonderful thing to see the outpouring of support by the community. We’re there for the community. Now it’s wonderful to see that back in kind and see the support given to him. That’s just a wonderful thing. We’re hoping to get them some support monetarily to continue their fight medically. We want to thank the community for their support.”

Aug. 22 benefit planned

The Lake Geneva Firefighters Association and the Huntley Professional Firefighters Association IAFF Local 4106 are joining forces to organize a fundraiser in support of the Firefighter Cancer Support Fund to benefit Larsen in his continued battle against the occupational cancer threatening his life.

What started as plans for a small Taco Tuesday benefit with a couple taco trucks took on a life of its own, now with a huge family-friendly benefit event with two bands planned, with 500-800 attendees expected according to Dennis Detkowski, president of the Lake Geneva Firefighters Association.

“Anything for this guy,” Detkowski said. “As the poster says, ‘No One Fights Alone.’ We get behing our people. We help them. We support them. And our community does the same. We’re proud of where we live because everybody has stepped up to make this a really successful, positive event. We’re excited about everything we’ve got lined up. It’s tragic circumstances that we need to do it, but it’s necessary. We appreciate the community’s support for someone who;’s done do much for the local community ... He is the community. He’s a giver. We’re happy to see the positive reception of the community to come out and support him. Everybody’s coming out of the woodwork to support him and to support the cause. The local support that we’ve gotten is just tremendous.”

The benefit will be held this coming Tuesday, Aug. 22, at Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Hwy. H in the Town of Geneva. Tickets, $45 per person, includes dinner, live music and two beverages. To purchase event tickets, visit aftontickets.com and search “Larsen.”

Monetary donations can be also mailed to Lake Geneva Fire Station 1, Attn: FF Larsen Fundraiser, 730 Marshall Street, Lake Geneva, WI 53147.

Funds raised will be used toward Larsen’s medical expenses, transportation to and from cancer treatments at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn, and associated lodging costs while there.

“I’d really like to thank everyone that’s part of this benefit and part of the organization of it,” Larsen said. “The great part to see is how the community’s rallied around my wife and I and the support that we have received ... I don’t know if I can put into words how much we appreciate everything that everybody has done for us.”

Far from focusing on himself and his current cancer battle with the upcoming Aug. 22 Firefighter Cancer Support Fund benefit, Larsen is already looking ahead to have the back of the next firefighter that will walk the same path and fight the same fight.

“We’re trying to blaze a path for the next person,” Larsen said of the Firefighter Cancer Support Fund. “I hope, and pray, that nobody in this community ever deals with this again, but the reality is this is part of firefighting, we do stand a chance of getting cancer. Firefighter cancer is a real thing. We’re so much better at reducing the risks than we were even 10 years ago, 20 years ago, 30 years ago ... but it’s one of the risks of the job. We doing better, but it (increased cancer risk) is there ... Firefighter cancer is so prevalent. I’ve lost three friends of mine that I’ve worked with to cancer. Several more have fought it and won. It’s just one of the things that we deal with and have to be prepared for.”

Detkowski invites the public to attend the Aug. 22 fundraising event at Lake Geneva House of Music and help Larsen fight the good fight for his life.

“We hope that you are able to ... help us raise money for this worthy cause,” Detkowski said. “The slogan the fire department has adopted is ‘In This Family, No One Fights Alone.’ We need our entire community to join us in this fight.”