Calling that the development “extremely good news” for the community, Fontana Fire & Rescue Department Chief Wolfgang Nitsch reported to the village board’s Protection Committee on Aug. 21 that the full-time fire-rescue-EMS department had earned an improved ISO fire rating during its recent four-year audit.

Insurance Services Office, Inc. (ISO) is the principle provider of insurance underwriting, rating and statistical information to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States.

An ISO fire rating is a score provided to fire departments and insurance companies by the Insurance Services Office (ISO). The score is meant to score a fire department’s ability to protect the community.

Ratings, measuring a department’s fire suppression capabilities, are done on a scale of one to ten, with a one being the best rating a fire department can receive. In general, according to ISO, the price of fire insurance in a community with a good Public Protection Classification ISO rating is substantially lower than in a community with a poor rating, assuming all other factors are equal.

ISO, a subsidiary of Jersey City, N.J.-based Verisk Analytics, currently evaluates more than 46,000 fire departments nationwide.

ISO collects information about a community’s public fire protection and analyzes the data using its Fire Suppression Rating Schedule which quantifies the community’s fire suppression resources. Fire departments are evaluated on communications, water supply, personnel, training and equipment. ISO then assigns a public protection classification (PPC) based on those resources, from Class 1 to Class 10, with Class 1 representing the best public protection.

“We had our four-year ISO audit ... and the good news is that at the end of the audit, which takes several months to grade our municipality, I’m happy to announce that we’ve moved to a Class 3 community, probably for the first time in the history of the fire department, most largely probably because we went full-time.”

Other contributing factors, Nitsch said, included new village water mains along South Shore Drive, increased training and enhanced documentation.

“All around, I think the entire community pulled this off to where we’re now a Class 3, which will help ... on insurance rates and things like that,” he noted. “Hopefully we can hang onto it (Class 3 status) in years to come.”

The Fontana Fire Department was established in 1930.

Kikkoman donation

In other news on Aug. 21, Nitsch reported to the Protection Committee that Walworth-based Kikkoman Foods, Inc., N1365 Six Corners Rd., had recently presented the Fontana Fire Department with a $50,000 donation.

“I was happily surprised,” Nitsch said. “Kikkoman gave us an extremely large donation ... to add a new piece of sonar equipment we have been talking to them about for our water rescue operations. They were extremely generous with their gift to us. They (Kikkoman) have always been a great supporter of our community.”

While details are still being worked out, Nitsch said it was “likely” that the donation will be earmarked for water rescue, most likely for the purchase of an underwater sonar system for large area searches for lake-based drowning victim recovery operations.

Nitsch said such equipment would help bring faster closure for families grieving the loss of a drowning victim, noting sonar equipment would “compress” the time of search-and-recovery operations from “days to hours.”

“Not only will this help Fontana and Geneva Lake, once our people are trained and up to speed on this particular piece of equipment ....we will happy to take it wherever, northern Illinois, Rock County. Whoever needs that specialized group of people and equipment, we’d be happy to take it.”

Other news

In other developments at the Aug. 21 meeting, Fontana Protection Committee members:

Approved making a recommendation to the Fontana Village Board to approve acceptance of an $84,000 estimate from Great Lakes Roofing to completely replace the orginal 30-year roof on the 43-year-old Merle Robinson Fontana Safety Building, 190 Fontana Blvd., which houses both the Fontana Police Department and Fontana Fire & Rescue. Both Nitsch and Police Chief Jeff Cates reported to the Protection Committee regarding longstanding and increasingly worsening roof leakage issues at the circa-1980 facility.

Approved making a recommendation that the Fontana Village Board engage the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) perform a study to determine whether traffic lights are needed at the intersection of Fontana Boulevard and Valley View Drive (State Hwy. 67). A study was last performed around a decade ago.

Approved making a recommendation that the Fontana Village Board approve the installation of a cautionary sign regarding limited sightlines for southbound motorists on North Lakeshore Drive on the approach to Stearns Road. Several area residents in attendance at the meeting expressed safety concerns about the intersection.

Tabled action on public safety building proposals.

