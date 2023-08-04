Meet Ivie Urieto, 8 years old from Nigeria and already a chess prodigy. Ivie is using this ancient household board game as a tool for change and empowerment. Supported by her family, this future grandmaster is making her mark, conquering both local and online chess competitions. Yair Ben-Dor has more.
FONTANA — The Antique and Classic Boat Society’s (ACBS) Lake Geneva Boat Show will be Sept. 23 and 24 at the Abbey Marina, 269 Fontana Blvd.
The show is presented by Streblow, a company renowned for its handcrafted custom wooden boats since 1950.
Showcasing antique and custom wood boats, the show is open to the public with free admission and parking.
Hours are Saturday, Sept. 23, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 24, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Visitors can experience the superior craftsmanship of Streblow master craftsmen firsthand on Saturday with complimentary rides on a Streblow boat. These timeless watercrafts are designed to last a lifetime and have been creating multi-generational experiences for families for more than 70 years.
“We’re thrilled to present the ACBS Lake Geneva Boat Show once again,” said Streblow owner Ed Cox. “It’s not just about showcasing these magnificent boats. It’s about celebrating our shared passion for boating and fostering a community that appreciates the artistry and workmanship involved in creating these classics.”
In addition to the marine attractions, guests can also enjoy food and drinks from Harbor House and shop from local vendors offering a range of products.
For more information, visit
www.lgboatshow.com or email lgboatshow@gmail.com.
