BURLINGTON — Which local group will receive financial support from 100 Women Who Care?

The Western Racine County chapter of the nationwide initiative will decide at an event Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 1841 Farms and Vineyard, 3640 Bieneman Road, Burlington.

At this biannual meeting, members of 100 Women Who Care can nominate a nonprofit organization that serves Western Racine County, is a registered 501(c)(3), is not affiliated or tied to any specific political viewpoint and must not have received funds from 100 Women Who Care in the last 12 months.

Nominators are also required to explain why they selected their nominee in less than five minutes at the meeting.

Since the initiative began, over $9,300 has been raised to support local nonprofit organizations. Previous recipients include Burlington Transitional Living Center and Healthcare Network of Racine.

Community State Bank (CSB) is hosting the Oct. 4 event.

“This event was created to make a large impact in a short amount of time,” said CSB Assistant Vice President and 100 Women committee member Molly Krause.

Guests are asked to bring a $100 blank check or cash to enter.

The event started as an annual meeting in 2022. Now it has become biannual, since there was a meeting earlier this year. It is the third event hosted by CSB.

“Each time we have an event, we grow a little more," said CSB Media and Communications Director and 100 Women committee member Eloissa Heigl. "The word is spreading and it’s so exciting to see the overflowing kindness and support from women of Western Racine.”

Online registration for the event is now open. Registration is preferred, but not required.

The event is open to the public.

For additional event details, please visit CSB.bank/100wwc.

Headquartered in Union Grove, CSB has banks in several Southeastern Wisconsin locations, including Lake Geneva and Burlington.

Best Resorter covers of 2022 show Lake Geneva area at its best Resorter cover: Jan. 5, 2022 Resorter cover: March 30, 2022 Resorter cover: May 4, 2022 Resorter cover: July 6, 2022 Resorter cover: July 27, 2022 Resorter cover: Aug. 3, 2022 Resorter cover: Aug. 31, 2022 Resorter cover: Sept. 14, 2022 Resorter cover: Nov. 2, 2022 Resorter cover: Dec. 7, 2022