LAUDERDALE LAKES — Quilt auction fun for the 37th Annual Lutherdale Fest begins in August.

While the fest itself is Saturday, Aug. 12, viewing of the quilts to be featured at the event starts online Tuesday, Aug. 1, at www.lutherdale.org. Silent bids are welcomed starting Aug. 1.

The Treasures From the Past Lutherdale Fest Quilt Auction is Thursday, Aug. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A quilt preview is Friday, Aug. 11, from 4 to 7 p.m., with silent bids accepted on both quilts and silent auction items.

The Lutherdale Fest Quilt Auction is Saturday, Aug. 12. The outdoor event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The quilt auction, conducted by professional auctioneer Gary Finley, starts at 10 a.m. Over 300 donated quilts of all sizes, from baby to king-size, wall hangings and table runners, were handmade by hundreds of quilters from Wisconsin, Illinois, California, Arizona and Florida. Some are completely hand-quilted.

Lutherdale Fest Quilt Auction began in 1987. Quilter groups, guild, and individuals continue to share their time and talent.

There will also be a presentation on the history and impact of the Lutherdale Fest Quilt Auction.

The cost is $20. Guests can register online at www.lutherdale.org, in person at Lutherdale, or by calling 262-742-2352 for paper registration.

The fest’s Wisconsin Fish Fry will be available for inside and outside dining or carryout. Meal tickets are $18 adults and $10 ages 10 and under.

Online silent bidding for quilts ends Aug. 11 at 10 p.m.

On Aug. 12, a chef will serve a lunch menu that includes an entrée salad with chicken, turkey sub sandwich, pasta salad, and fruit salad.

Lunch is from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Gluten-free and vegetarian options will be available upon request.

There will also be an ala carte menu of brats, hot dogs, popcorn, candy, snacks, and beverages from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All food will be served near the auction area.

On Aug. 11 and 12, there will be:

Silent Auction with gift certificates from local area businesses, theme baskets, and specialty items.

Gift Gallery with homemade craft items, honey, maple syrup, and Lutherdale clothing.

Table sales filled with craft supplies, fabric, patterns, and other notions at great prices.

Funds raised from this event are being supplemented by Thrivent Financial Action Teams and the local Thrivent Financial Shoreline Group.

Lutherdale Bible Camp is at N7891 U.S. Highway 12, 7 miles north of Elkhorn. Free admission. Free parking.

