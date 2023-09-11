Dr. David Drake — Wednesday, Sept. 13, 6 p.m., Smith Meeting Room, Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Professor and wildlife specialist Drake will discuss city-dwelling foxes and coyotes, and the University of Wisconsin’s Canid Project. Free event.

Ryan Bernsten — Thursday, Sept. 14, 2 p.m., Smith Meeting Room, Lake Geneva Public Library. Author of “50 States of Mind: A Journey to Rediscover American Democracy” will discuss his 23,000-mile journey to visiting 150 cities in all 50 states.

Senior Travel Club meeting — Friday, Sept. 15, 9-11 a.m., Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road, town of Geneva. Speaker is from the American Legion. Members can sign up for future club trips. Call 480-463-6782 or Judy LaBianco at 262-245-6792 for more information.

Sourdough How-to — Sept. 15, 3-4 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library. Those who want to start baking sourdough at home can ask questions at this event, in which the history, science and theory of sourdough bread baking will be discussed.

Customer Appreciation and Sweet Corn Fest — Saturday & Sunday, Sept. 16 & 17, Pearce’s Farm Stand. On Sept. 16, the Steve Schultz Band performs while guests can find their way through the 13-acre corn maze. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. On Sept. 17, Gravity of Youth performs. Event is 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Go to Pearce’s Facebook page for updates.

Next Door Pub's 50th Anniversary Party — Sunday, Sept. 17, noon-5 p.m., Next Door Pub, 411 Interchange North, Lake Geneva. Family friendly event, with free mobile ax throwing and a dedicated kid zone. Visit the Next Door Pub Facebook page for more details.

Combining Cultures Salsa Dancing — Tuesday, Sept. 19, 6-7 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library. Badger High School's Combining Cultures Club — Wisconsin's only high school Latin dance company — will be at the library for an evening of family dancing and a performance.

Tiny Art Show — Wednesday, Sept. 20, and Monday, Oct. 2, Lake Geneva Public Library. To participate, pick up a free 4-by-4-inch canvas, brush and paint at the library Sept. 20, while supplies last. Bring the painted, finished canvas back Oct. 2 to be displayed throughout the month of October.

Local History Lecture Series: Black Point Estate, A Preservation Success Story — Thursday, Sept. 21, 2-3 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library. Learn about how the historic Black Point was preserved despite numerous challenges. Dave Desimone leads this lecture. Adult program.

Ladies Night Out — Friday, Sept. 22, 5-8 p.m., downtown Burlington. Shop at various locations, where there will be extended hours and special discounts. Go to the event page on Facebook.

Geneva Lakes Antique and Classic Boat Show — Saturday, Sept. 23, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 24, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana. The Blackhawk Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society presents a show with boats from around the country on display. Sept. 23 schedule: Free Streblow rides noon-2 p.m., wooden boat parade 4 p.m. Sept. 24: People's Choice Award 2 p.m. Go to genevalakesboatshow.com.

Artisan Festival — Saturday, Sept. 23, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Congdon Gardens, Delavan. Performances from the Lofty Life Aerial Dance and RC Juggles Entertainment, plus face painting, bouncy house, juggling, food trucks and artists, authors and artisans presenting their wares. Presented by the Service Club of Delavan Darien. Go to rotaryartisanfest.com.

Fall Car & Tractor Show — Sept. 23, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Pearce’s Farm Stand. With live music by the Gebel Girls. Free event. Concessions available.

Fall Harvest Dinner Train — Sept. 23, 5:30 p.m., East Troy Electric Railroad, 2002 Church St., East Troy. Hors d’oeuvres, salad course, entrée and dessert. Tickets: $115. Go to easttroyrr.org/dinner-trains.

"Murder at the Pie Auction" — Sept. 23 and 30, 7:30 p.m., Ivan's Backstage at ET House, 2093 Division St., East Troy; and Sept. 24 and Oct. 1, 2 p.m., St. James United Methodist Church, 2945 Main St., East Troy. The play by Michael Druce is directed by Mary Hubbard Nugent. Tickets: $15, sold at the East Troy Lions Public Library, 3094 Graydon Ave.

Elkhorn Antique Flea Market — Sunday, Sept. 24, 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. The final market event of the season. Over 500 vendors, inside and out. Free parking, rain or shine. Admission: $5. Go to elkhornantiquefleamarket.com.

St. Francis de Sales Fall Festival — Sept. 24, 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., St. Francis de Sales Church, 148 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Theme: Celebrating our heritage. Music, dancing, food from around the world, children’s activities, auctions and raffles. One of the raffles has a $10,000 grand prize. Go to sfdslg.org.

The Meats Invitational Beer Festival — Sept. 24, 3-5 p.m., Lake Geneva Country Meats, 5907 Route 50, Lake Geneva. Breweries from Lake Geneva, Elkhorn, Burlington and other Wisconsin locations — Chicago, too — will have beers to sample at this event. Also, live music from the Rogue Electrics, snacks to purchase from Hill Valley Dairy and more. Tickets: $35-45. Go to www.eventbrite.com/e/the-meats-invitational-beer-festival-2023-tickets-699247808017.

Badger Talks: The Black Hawk War — Tuesday, Sept. 26, 6:30-7:30 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva. In this Lake Geneva Public Library event, UW-Madison professor John Hall explores the colonial roots of a Wisconsin conflict in which Abraham Lincoln earned military experience.

Lakeland Audubon Society chapter meeting — Sept. 26, 7 p.m., Lions Field House, 270 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay. Includes a two-part talk, "Eagle-eyed Citizen Science: Bald Eagle Nest Watch (Part 1) and A Citizen Science Perspective of the Bald Eagle Nest Watch in Southeast Wisconsin (Part 2)."

Mysterious Wisconsin — Wednesday, Sept. 27, 5:30 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library. Chad Lewis showcases his on-site investigations of Bigfoot and other creatures believed to be roaming rural Wisconsin. Program open to ages 8 and older.

Wise Fest 2023 — Friday, Sept. 29-Sunday, Oct. 1, Kettle Moraine Ranch, W379 S9674 County Road S, Eagle. While it's just beyond our typical coverage area, the 5-year-old event draws much involvement from people around the Lake Geneva area. Wise Fest is organized by town of Lyons' own Wise Farm Productions, perhaps better known as Americana act Wise Jennings. The husband-wife duo is performing at this live music/art/camping event along with several other area bands and artists. Tickets: $50-100. Go to www.eventbrite.com/e/wise-fest-music-and-camping-festival-2023-tickets-631534515737.

Oktoberfest Dinner Train — Saturday, Sept. 30, 5:30 p.m., East Troy Electric Railroad. Menu includes Sauerbraten and other German delicacies. Tickets: $109. Go to easttroyrr.org/dinner-trains.

Family Fall Fest — Friday-Sunday, Oct. 6-8, Lake Lawn Resort. Wagon rides, scarecrow building, pumpkin bowling, sack races and more lawn games to kick off the fall season. Go to lakelawnresort.com.

Topsy Turvy Oktoberfest Kick Off — Oct. 6, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva. Not far from Lake Geneva Oktoberfest, Big Al Wetzel will perform live in the brewery's back beer garden. Various drinks, including non-alcoholic ones, Milwaukee pretzels, pizza and other snacks will be served. Go to topsyturvybrewery.com.

Lake Geneva Oktoberfest — Saturday, Oct. 7, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 8, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Broad and Geneva streets, Lake Geneva. Back in downtown Lake Geneva, there will be dachshund races, the Great Geneva Pie Race, live music, vendors and much more. Go to downtownlakegeneva.org/oktoberfest.

Ladies Night Out with Amy Barnes — Oct. 7, 7-8:30 p.m., Trinity Community Center, W775 Geranium Road, Bloomfield. Barnes, who has written comedy for Bonnie Hunt, Jack Black and Morgan Freeman, will perform standup comedy. Tickets $15. Event also includes a raffle with numerous prizes. Go to www.trinitychurchfamily.com.

