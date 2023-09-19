WILLIAMS BAY — What is the Bald Eagle Nest Watch?

At the next meeting of the Lakeland Audubon Society chapter in Williams Bay, Beth Martin will discuss the history of the Madison Audubon’s citizen science project and more.

The meeting is Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m., at the Lions Field House, 270 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay.

“Eagle-eyed Citizen Science: Bald Eagle Nest Watch (Part One)” and “A Citizen Science Perspective of the BENW in Southeast Wisconsin (Part Two)” will be presented by Martin, according to a statement from the Lakeland Audubon Society chapter.

Martin and her husband were always interested in birds, and they own a 21-year-old Quaker parrot. When they read in 2016 that there were no eagle nests in Walworth County, they searched for eagles and their nests.

After communicating with the Wisconsin DNR for a few years, the Martins were given areas to scout.

This sent Beth on an educational journey about birds, leading her to report to the DNR what she and a group of six friends found watching nests in 2018.

The next year, she volunteered as a raptor handler for Schiltz Audubon.

In 2021, Beth took an eagle education class with the Bald Eagle Nest Watch. At the end of the class, she and her friends joined the watch.

The Sept. 26 is free to attend and open to the public.

