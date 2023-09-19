In New Jersey, a collaborative effort to rescue a bald eagle who had gotten it’s wing caught in a comms tower resulted in the successful freeing and rehabbing of the innocent bird, but not before having to climb hundreds of feet in the air to get to it. Yair Ben-Dor has more.
WILLIAMS BAY — What is the Bald Eagle Nest Watch?
At the next meeting of the Lakeland Audubon Society chapter in Williams Bay, Beth Martin will discuss the history of the Madison Audubon’s citizen science project and more.
The meeting is Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m., at the Lions Field House, 270 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay.
“Eagle-eyed Citizen Science: Bald Eagle Nest Watch (Part One)” and “A Citizen Science Perspective of the BENW in Southeast Wisconsin (Part Two)” will be presented by Martin, according to a statement from the Lakeland Audubon Society chapter.
Martin and her husband were always interested in birds, and they own a 21-year-old Quaker parrot. When they read in 2016 that there were no eagle nests in Walworth County, they searched for eagles and their nests.
After communicating with the Wisconsin DNR for a few years, the Martins were given areas to scout.
This sent Beth on an educational journey about birds, leading her to report to the DNR what she and a group of six friends found watching nests in 2018.
The next year, she volunteered as a raptor handler for Schiltz Audubon.
In 2021, Beth took an eagle education class with the Bald Eagle Nest Watch. At the end of the class, she and her friends joined the watch.
The Sept. 26 is free to attend and open to the public.
Best Resorter covers of 2022 show Lake Geneva area at its best
Resorter cover: Jan. 5, 2022
Ice beginning to form Jan. 3 over Como Creek, just east of the covered bridge at Hawk's View Golf Course.
STEPHANIE JONES
Resorter cover: March 30, 2022
People enjoyed a bright, brisk Sunday afternoon in March on the Riviera Beach in Lake Geneva.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Resorter cover: May 4, 2022
“Untitled,” by Mary Nevicosi, was one of several pieces by the artist that were on display during an exhibit presented by the Whitewater Arts Alliance last spring.
Submitted, Regional News
Resorter cover: July 6, 2022
A dramatic Summer Solstice sunset captured June 21 over Delavan Lake.
Kimberly Lempart, submitted
Resorter cover: July 27, 2022
Flowers give new life to this old pickup truck parked near Spring Valley Road in the Town of Lyons.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Resorter cover: Aug. 3, 2022
The Sunflower Festival at Von Bergen’s Country Market in Hebron, Illinois.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Resorter cover: Aug. 31, 2022
The Walworth County Fair in Elkhorn ran six days this year, from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5.
Kerry Trampe, submitted
Resorter cover: Sept. 14, 2022
A last glimpse of summer along the Delavan Lake channel near the Highlands.
Kimberly Lempart, submitted
Resorter cover: Nov. 2, 2022
A blanket of frost on a leaf in Genoa City.
Phil Bonyata/GenevaLifestyles.com
Resorter cover: Dec. 7, 2022
From the Fourth Annual Parade of Trees at Geneva Lake Museum in Lake Geneva.
Steve Targo, Regional News
