61st Annual Lake Geneva Jaycees Venetian Festival Wednesday-Sunday, Aug. 16-20, Flat Iron, Library and Seminary parks, Lake Geneva.

Carnival, water ski show, boat parade, fireworks, a baggo tournament, art and craft fair, and live music by Bella Cain, Modern Day Romeos, Kelly Daniels, Jack Whittle Band, Too Hype Crew, Dirty Canteen, Big Al Wetzel Band, Rock Central.

Some Venetian Festival activities by day:

Aug. 16 — Ribbon cutting 5 p.m., Jaycees Entertainment Pavilion Beer Tent; Bella Cain 8 p.m., Beer Tent.

Aug. 17 — Modern Day Romeos 8 p.m., Beer Tent.

Aug. 18 — Kelly Daniels 8 p.m., Beer Tent.

Aug. 19 — Arts & Crafts Fair 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Library Park; Baggo Tournament 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Entertainment Pavilion; Jack Whittle Band 3 p.m., Entertainment Pavilion; Too Hype Crew 8 p.m., Beer Tent.

Aug. 20 — Arts & Crafts Fair 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Library Park; Rock Central noon, Entertainment Pavilion; Big Al Wetzel Band 3 p.m. Entertainment Pavilion; Water Ski Show 6 p.m., Riviera Beach; Dirty Canteen 8 p.m., Beer Tent; Lighted Boat Parade, dusk, Riviera Beach; Fireworks Show, after parade, Riviera Beach.

See Q&A in this week’s Resorter for more about Venetian Festival. Prices vary depending on activity. Go to venetianfest.com for more information.

Wine and Dine Summer Series: Wines from Tuscan Wine Valley

Aug. 16, 5:45 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

A wine dinner cruise aboard the Lake Lawn Queen, featuring a four-course gourmet meal paired with specialty wines. Seating is 5:45 p.m., hors d’oeuvres 6 p.m., dinner 6:30 p.m. Event ends at 8 p.m.

Adults only. Cost: $109. Purchase tickets and more at lakelawnresort.com.

Seussical Jr.

Friday, Aug. 18, 7 p.m.; and Saturday, Aug. 19, 2 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Road H, town of Geneva.

Performers ages 4 to 18 bring the world of Dr. Seuss to life in a musical that includes the Cat in the Hat, Horton the Elephant and other famous characters.

Tickets: $15 adults, $5 ages 12 and younger. Go to lghom.com.

Lyons Riverfest & the Duck Frenzy 500

Saturday, Aug. 19, Riverview Park, Lyons

A corn and pig roast, petting farm, arts and crafts fair, bag toss and euchre tournaments, and the duck race known as Duck Frenzy are all part of the events throughout the day.

Event schedule:

Fall Arts and Craft Fair — 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Raffle baskets — 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Bags tournaments — noon, 3 and 6 p.m.

Euchre tournament — 2-4 p.m.

Live music: Gravity of Youth — 4-7 p.m.

Duck Frenzy 500 — 5 p.m., weather permitting.

Tribute to Country Legends by Tim Castle & Dale Sellers — 7-11 p.m.

Go to lyonsforabetterneighborhood.com for more information.

The Hive Taproom 5th Anniversary Party

Aug. 19, 4 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

With music by Heads All Empty, a bounce house, the Cocina Filipina food truck, horseshoes and bags, and a build-your-own-bouquet bar with Honey Petal Farm. The bouquet bar is 5-7 p.m. Cocina Filipina will be there 6-9 p.m. Heads All Empty perform 7-10 p.m.

Venetian Masquerade Ball

Sunday, Aug. 20, 6 p.m., Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.

A celebration of mystery and enchantment, with dinner, a garden party, live music and more. Dinner & Italian Opera/Musical Favorites in the Mansion is from 6-8 p.m. Guests will start their meal with a glass of Prosecco to accompany the chef’s choice of appetizer. Entrée is Trio de Italiano — a plate of Chicken Marsala, Pasta Alfredo and Meat Lasagna. Also Italian bread served with oils, Parmesan and Romano cheeses, plus Tiramisu. The garden party is 8 p.m.-midnight. Live music and a seat to view the Lighted Boat Parade and fireworks from Venetian Festival.

Costumes are encouraged but not mandatory. Masks, however, are de rigueur and can be provided. Tickets: $125 per person for dinner and garden party, $30 for garden party. Go to bakerhouse1885.com to purchase and for more details.

Downtown Lake Geneva’s Maxwell Street Days

Friday-Sunday, Aug. 25-27, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., various downtown Lake Geneva businesses.

Long-running annual sidewalk sale promises bargains on clothes, jewelry, artwork, sporting goods, books, gifts and more. Entertainment and dining al fresco are also part of this end-of-summer celebration from the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District.

For details, including a list of participating businesses, go to downtownlakegeneva.org/maxwellstreetdays.

Conference Point Celebrates 150 Years

Saturday, Aug. 26, 10 a.m., Conference Point Center, 300 Conference Point Road, Williams Bay.

A daylong open house includes a farmers and artisan market, history walls, boat rides, food trucks, a snack shop, souvenirs, a commemoration ceremony followed by fireworks and more.

Free event, but registration is required. To register, go to support.lgyc.org/event/conference-point-150th/e475590.

Also

Local History Lecture Series: Maple Park Historic District

Aug. 17, 2-3 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Virtual tour of the Lake Geneva district, the original residential section of the former village of Geneva. Chris Brookes, of Black Point Estate, leads the program, intended for adults only.

Visit the library’s Facebook page for more

information.

Meet Danielle Lincoln Hanna

Aug. 18, noon-4 p.m., Cornerstone Shop & Gallery, 214 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

The author of the Mailboat Suspense Series is conducting a book signing at the store.

Go to cornerstonelakegeneva.com for more details.

Summer Karaoke Night

Aug. 18, 9-11 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & the Lounge.

Author event: “Frank Lloyd Wright’s Wisconsin” by Kristine Hansen

Aug. 23, 6-7 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library.

Hansen, a nationally recognized design and travel author, presents her latest book. Copies of “Frank Lloyd Wright’s Wisconsin” will be available to purchase.

Go to lglibrary.org for more information.

