Wet N Wild(ish)

Friday, July 7, 5 p.m., East Troy Village Square Park, 2881 Main St., East Troy.

Summer party with food trucks, inflatables, a beer tent from East Troy Brewery, yard games, a children’s water fun zone, artisans and music by DJ JC Hanna.

Go to easttroy.org/events.

Meet the Maker: Dancing Goat Distillery Tasting with Tom and Nick Maas

Friday, July 7, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

Tom and Nick Maas, the father-son duo who own and created Dancing Goat Distillery, will join Maxwell for classes where people will participate in a tasting and take home a little something.

Costs $45 per person. Go to staymaxwell.com to purchase and for more details.

Cars Time Forgot Warm-up Saturday

Saturday, July 8, starting at 11 a.m., various Delavan locations.

A parade is among the list of activities to ring in the popular car show.

The kickoff begins with a road tour starting at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan. The tour ends with a classic car parade down the brick streets of downtown Delavan. The parade from noon to 1:30 p.m. Greased Lightning is at Tower Park.

There will also be bowling at Delavan Lanes, 509 S. 7th St., Delavan, at noon; swing dance lessons at Lake Lawn Airport 3-4 p.m.; a sock hop at the airport with The Rockin’ Fenderskirts 4-6 p.m.; dinner on the runway 6:30-8:30 p.m.; and an outdoor screening of the film “Grease.”

Early bird pricing: $50 ages 13 and older, $10 ages 12 and younger. Pricing will increase after July 5.

To register a car for the event, cost is $20.

Purchase tickets, register and find more information at lakelawnresort.com/events/cars-time-forgot-warm-up-saturday-events.

The Cars Time Forgot

Sunday, July 9, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort.

Over 1,000 show cars and thousands of spectators are anticipated at the event, which returns to the resort’s airport.

Contact the Delavan Chamber of Commerce at info@delavanwi.org or 262-728-5095 for more information.

Darien Comic and Toy Show

July 9, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., American Legion Post 450, 24 Market St., Darien.

Infinite Comics Sale is hosting this show, featuring dealers from all over Wisconsin and Illinois. Items include toys, board games, comics, Manga, VHS, magazines and more. Visitors can also check out the recently opened Toy Nexus store next to the show.

Admission: $2, but free to enter the store. Go to the Infinite Comics Road Shows Facebook page for more details.

Taco Dinner Fundraiser for Rock Central

Tuesday, July 11, 5-8 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Music by the Big Al Wetzel Band, a silent auction, 50/50 raffle, and of course, tacos.

Costs $12 per person. Visit the Rock Central Facebook page for details and updates.

Elkhorn Ribfest

Wednesday, July 12, 3-11 p.m.; Thursday-Saturday, July 13-15, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; and Sunday, July 16, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.

Five days of BBQ, live music, carnival rides, a bike show, motorcycle racing, the Artisan Vendor Alley and more.

Professional barbecue champions and amateur grillers alike will be competing in two rib competitions during Ribfest. The community division is July 16, with cooking starting at 9 a.m. Judging is 3-4:30 p.m. Awards show is 5:45 p.m.

The Ribfest Bike Show, a.k.a. Rib Run, where participants ride in the festival grounds until full, is July 13, with judging 3-6 p.m. Event offers cash prizes, $200 for category winners and $350 for the grand champion.

Flat track racing is July 13 at 5:30 p.m. For a schedule of band performances, see this week’s Live Music listing.

Free parking and admission. Go to wisconsinribfest.com for more details.

Also

Local History Lecture Series: Camps of Lake Geneva

July 6, 2-3 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library.

Chris Brookes, of Black Point Estate & Gardens, discusses the 18 camps that were once on the shores of Geneva Lake. Program open to adults only.

Go to lglibrary.org/events.

Movies in the Meadow: The Goonies

July 7, 8:30 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

Outdoor screening of the classic 1985 adventure film starring Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman, Sean Astin and more. The Movies in the Meadow series is the first Friday of each month. Series concludes Aug. 4 with “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

Go to thehivetaproom.com for more information.

Euchre Night

July 11, 6-8 p.m., Delavan Lake Store and the Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Tween & Teen Black Light Bingo

July 13, 1:30 p.m., Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.

Black lights and bingo, plus snacks.

Visit the Aram Facebook page for more details.

Ken Burns documentary “The Dust Bowl”

July 14, 1 p.m., Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.

“The Dust Bowl” chronicles the environmental catastrophe that destroyed the farmlands of the Great Plains throughout the 1930s.

Free event. Go to elkhorn.lib.wi.us.

