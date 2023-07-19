The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Don’t miss it!

Steak Cookout

Wednesday, July 19, 4-7 p.m., Walworth County Fairgrounds.

Fundraiser for the Junior Beef Project of Walworth County. Purchase a 12 oz. or 6 oz. steak dinner or a burger. Sides include baked potato and corn. Dessert and beverages will also be served.

Pre-sale tickets move guests to the front of the line for dine in only. People can also purchase carryout or in the drive-thru line which starts at North Gate.

Tickets are $23 advance for 12 oz. steak, $25 at the door; $18 advance for 6 oz. steak, $20 at the door; and $10 for burger, $12 at the door. Visit the Walworth County Junior Beef Project Facebook page for more information.

Yerkes Observatory’s

Speaker Series: Landscape Design with Roy Diblik

Saturday, July 22, 8:30-10:30 a.m., Yerkes Observatory’s Olmstead Arboretum, 373 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay.

Diblik will discuss natural prairie installation, how to restore soil, how to plant and maintain a perennial garden and more. Guests should dress comfortably, wear a hat, and bring water and snacks if desired.

Admission $10. Go to yerkesobservatory.org.

Third Annual

Downhill Derby Race

Saturday, July 22, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., North Terrace Street, Delavan.

The city of Delavan Parks and Recreation Department’s race gives participants the chance to compete for a trophy or medal. Contestants had to register by July 7.

Fee for using one of the city-made cars: $25 resident, $35 nonresident. For using a make-your-own wheel kit: $95 resident, $133 nonresident. Go to the Downhill Derby event page on Facebook for more.

Yerkes Observatory presents: Tracy K. Smith

Thursday, July 27, 6 p.m., Riviera Ballroom, 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.

U.S. Poet Laureate and Pulitzer Prize winner Smith will read from her books, including “Life on Mars” and “Ordinary Light: A Memoir.”

General admission $20. Go to yerkesobservatory.org.

LG Beer Garden

Saturday, July 29, 3 p.m., Lake Geneva Ziplines & Adventures, N3232 County Road H, town of Geneva.

Guests can try to the Dual Racing Zipline, then enjoy local brews from Topsy Turvy Brewery. Also bingo and prizes, lawn games and live music by the Ellingtwins. All ages welcome, but must be 21 or older to drink alcohol.

Cost $25. Go to lakegenevaadventures.com or call 262-394-8048.

Also

Live comedy with Mike Maxwell and KB Marion

Friday, July 21, Niche Café and Wine Bar, 715 Hunt Club Road, town of Geneva.

Euchre Night

July 25, 6-8 p.m., Delavan Lake Store and the Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, D

elavan.

Huge Church Rummage Sale

July 27, 4-7 p.m.; July 28, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; and July 29, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church & School, 1101 Logan St., Lake Geneva.

A gym full of toys, clothing, kitchenware, household decorations and more will be for sale. Part of proceeds will go to the Never Say Never Playground in Lake Geneva.

Little White Lies Party

July 29, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Devise an ironic white lie, wear it proudly on a T-shirt and show it off at this party, where a limited number of shirts will be available to purchase. Also drink specials.

Go to thumbsuplakegeneva.com.

Best Resorter covers of 2022 show Lake Geneva area at its best Resorter cover: Jan. 5, 2022 Resorter cover: March 30, 2022 Resorter cover: May 4, 2022 Resorter cover: July 6, 2022 Resorter cover: July 27, 2022 Resorter cover: Aug. 3, 2022 Resorter cover: Aug. 31, 2022 Resorter cover: Sept. 14, 2022 Resorter cover: Nov. 2, 2022 Resorter cover: Dec. 7, 2022