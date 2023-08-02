The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Selected Photos from Seipp Photography Collection

Thursday, Aug. 3, 2-3 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Latest in the library’s Local History Lecture Series has Dave Desimone, of Black Point Estate & Gardens, presenting the collection, which includes vintage automobiles, sailing on Geneva Lake, Yerkes Observatory, downtown Lake Geneva, Black Point and other seldom-seen images.

Free program, intended for adults only.

Bourbon, Burgers & Bags with Casey Jones Distillery

Aug. 3, 7 p.m., Magpie’s Den & Pen, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

The Geneva Lakes Whiskey Club teams up with Magpie’s for a bags tournament with prizes, free samples of Casey Jones premium spirits, a presentation by Casey Jones Chief Operating Officer Cody Turner, specials, live music and more.

A $10 donation to enter the bags tourney will benefit the Walworth County Reading Project.

DAS Fest USA

Friday-Sunday, Aug. 4-6, Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.

Stein hoisting, knockerball, a carnival, beer tasting, axe throwing, bingo, Hammer-Schlagen, crafters, a meat raffle, daily Dachshund and Corgi Little Leg Races — and that’s just scratching the surface of what this German celebration has to offer! As for live music, expect an eclectic blend of German and contemporary music, with 17 bands performing across three stages, including the Alex Meixner Band and the Red Hot Chilli Pipers. Mader’s Restaurant is among the dozens of food vendors. German bier will be shipping straight to DAS Fest. There’s also the DAS Run with Rotary Saturday, Aug. 5, at 9:30 a.m.

Free admission, $5 charity parking, prices vary for items inside the event. Go to dasfestusa.com for more details.

First Fridays: Art on the Square

Friday, Aug. 4, 5 p.m., East Troy Village Square Park, 2881 Main St., East Troy.

Explore art exhibits, create your own artwork, plus enjoy live music by Spare Change Trio, food trucks, a beer tent, crafters, artisans and more. Part of East Troy’s First Fridays series, which ends Sept. 1 with Hometown Harvest Fest.

Go to easttroy.org/events for more information.

Cream Puff and Éclair Sale

Saturday, Aug. 5, 9 a.m.-sold out, Devils Lane Park, 425 Read St., Walworth.

Immanuel United Church of Christ-Walworth’s event, in conjunction with the Geneva Lake West Rotary Club’s Corn and Bratwurst Festival (see below).

62nd Annual Geneva Lake West Rotary Club Corn and Bratwurst Festival

Aug. 5, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Devil’s Lane Park.

Live music from the Gebel Girls and the Twin Rivers Band, beer tent, drive-thru service, jump houses, face painting, dunk tank, balloon animals and more. Event is the annual fundraiser for the club, a nonprofit and 100% volunteer organization.

Pre-sale tickets $13 online, with sales stopping Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. Tickets day of event are $15. Go to glwrotaryclub.org.

Family-friendly Astronomy with Dean Regas

Sunday, Aug. 6, 6 p.m., Yerkes Observatory, 373 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay.

Latest in Yerkes Observatory’s Speaker Series features the renowned astronomer, educator, author and co-host of the PBS program “Star Gazers.”

Tickets $10. Purchase at yerkesobservatory.org.

Appendix N Alcove Ribbon Cutting

Thursday, Aug. 10, 2 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library.

Dedicated to the memory of “Dungeons & Dragons” co-creator Gary Gygax, “Appendix N” was Gygax’s list of reading recommendations that inspired many of the popular ideas in the fantasy role playing game. The alcove, a new special collection in the library, also features the Throne of Reading, a comfortable place to sit and read.

Corn & Brat Roast

Friday-Sunday, Aug. 11-13, Edgewater Park, Williams Bay.

The Williams Bay Lions Club’s 50-plus-year event now goes three days, with multiple vendor stations, live music and a fireworks show Saturday, Aug. 12.

Go to the club’s Facebook page or williamsbaylions.org for more details.

Shrimp Boil Fundraising Event

Friday, Aug. 11, 5-8 p.m., 735 Henry St., Lake Geneva.

Lake Geneva’s own Sons of the American Legion Squadron 24 hosts a low country shrimp boil. Food includes sausage, potato, onion, corn, bread, butter and sauce.

Tickets: $20 adults, $10 kids, free ages 5 and younger. Email gerski14@hotmail.com for more information.

43rd Annual Art in the Park

Saturday, Aug. 12, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 13, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.

The Geneva Lake Arts Foundation’s juried fine art show with over 80 artists working in various media, including pottery, glass, jewelry, oil and acrylic painting, sculpture and more. Bid on art at the Silent Auction Tent, where bidding ends Aug. 12 at 3 p.m., and Aug. 13 at 2 p.m. The Just For Kids activities area at the Flat Iron Park Gazebo has a make-and-take project for kids.

Free parking available both days from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. at Dunn Field, Central-Denison School and in the lot by the Geneva Lake Museum and City Hall. Free shuttle service also both days, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Go to genevalakeartsfoundation.org/art-in-the-park for more details.

Senior Travel Club meeting

Aug. 4, 9-11 a.m., Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road, town of Geneva.

Janet Barn, of Lakeland Audubon Society, is the speaker. Club members can sign up for future trips.

Call 480-463-6782 or Judy LaBianco at 262-245-6792 for more information.

80’s Night

Aug. 4, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Wear your favorite 80s outfits and dance the night away with music provided by DJ Hollywood. Also drink specials.

Summer Karaoke Night

Aug. 4, 9-11 p.m., Delavan Lake Store and the Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Euchre Night

Aug. 8, 6-8 p.m., Delavan Lake Store and the Lounge.

D&D at the Library

Aug. 9, 5-7:45 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library.

Come learn how to play “Dungeons & Dragons” at this event, or jump right in and play if you’re a veteran to the fantasy role playing game.

Open to ages 12-17. Registration required. Email wfinley@lglibrary.org.

Joe Diamond: The Official Mind Reader

Aug. 12, 8:30-11:30 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

The world record holder for solving the world’s largest corn maze while blindfolded puts on 10- to 15-minute shows for two to four people at a time in the mansion’s Cognac Parlor.

Go to staymaxwell.com for more details.

Annual Summer Book Sale

Aug. 12, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.

Hundreds of books for all ages, DVDs, books on CD and more at this sale organized by the Friends of Aram Public Library.

The Friends are asking for volunteers to help set up at 6:15 a.m. and take down at 4:15 p.m. Community service credits and refreshments will be available. Email friends@aramlibrary.org with questions or to volunteer.

Disco Party

Aug. 12, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up.

Drink discounts for anyone dressed in their disco best, with DJ Hollywood mixing favorites from the 1970s to today.

