The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Don’t miss it!

Gary Gygax Memorial Bench Dedication

Thursday, July 27, 2-3 p.m., Elm Park, a.k.a. Library Park, near the Geneva Lake Shore Path entrance, Lake Geneva.

The Gygax Memorial Fund is holding a dedication ceremony of a new park bench in memory of E. Gary Gygax, co-creator of the role playing game “Dungeons & Dragons.” Fact: July 27 is the birthday of Gygax.

Go to gygaxmemorialfund.org for more details.

Yerkes Observatory presents: Tracy K. Smith

Thursday, July 27, 6 p.m., Riviera Ballroom, 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.

U.S. Poet Laureate and Pulitzer Prize winner Smith will read from her books, including “Life on Mars” and “Ordinary Light: A Memoir.”

General admission $20. Go to yerkesobservatory.org.

48th Annual Fine Art & Music Fest

Saturday & Sunday, July 29 & 30, Edgewater Park, Williams Bay.

An art show with live music, food and drinks, and more. For more, see article in this week’s Resorter.

Big Foot Lions Club Lobster Boil

Saturday, July 29, noon-midnight, Reid Park, Fontana.

Sure, it’s a lobster boil, but it’s also a steak fry, the club’s major annual fundraiser and what event organizers call “the biggest social event in the area.” Live music throughout the day, with headliner Eddie Butts Band closing out the night.

Tickets $60 lobster dinner, $35 steak dinner. Purchase at bigfootlionsclub.ticketleap.com.

LG Beer Garden

July 29, 3 p.m., Lake Geneva Ziplines & Adventures, N3232 County Road H, town of Geneva.

Guests can try to the Dual Racing Zipline, then enjoy local brews from Topsy Turvy Brewery. Also bingo and prizes, lawn games and live music by the Ellingtwins. All ages welcome, but must be 21 or older to drink alcohol.

Cost $25. Go to lakegenevaadventures.com or call 262-394-8048.

Bourbon, Burgers & Bags with Casey Jones Distillery

Thursday, Aug. 3, 7 p.m., Magpie’s Den & Pen, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

The Geneva Lakes Whiskey Club teams up with Magpie’s for a bags tournament with prizes, free samples of Casey Jones premium spirits, a presentation by Casey Jones Chief Operating Officer Cody Turner, specials, live music and more.

A $10 donation to enter the bags tourney will benefit the Walworth County Reading Project.

DAS Fest USA

Friday-Sunday, Aug. 4-6, Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.

Stein hoisting, knockerball, a carnival, beer tasting, axe throwing, bingo, Hammer-Schlagen, crafters, a meat raffle, daily Dachshund and Corgi Little Leg Races — and that’s just scratching the surface of what this German celebration has to offer! As for live music, expect an eclectic blend of German and contemporary music, with 17 bands performing across three stages, including the Alex Meixner Band and the Red Hot Chilli Pipers. Mader’s Restaurant is among the dozens of food vendors. German bier will be shipping straight to DAS Fest. There’s also the DAS Run with Rotary Saturday, Aug. 5, at 9:30 a.m.

Free admission, $5 charity parking, prices vary for items inside the event. Go to dasfestusa.com for more details.

First Fridays: Art on the Square

Friday, Aug. 4, 5 p.m., East Troy Village Square Park, 2881 Main St., East Troy.

Explore art exhibits, create your own artwork, plus enjoy live music by Spare Change Trio, food trucks, a beer tent, crafters, artisans and more. Part of East Troy’s First Fridays series, which ends Sept. 1 with Hometown Harvest Fest.

Go to easttroy.org/events for more information.

Cream Puff and Éclair Sale

Saturday, Aug. 5, 9 a.m.-sold out, Devils Lane Park, 425 Read St., Walworth.

Immanuel United Church of Christ-Walworth’s event, in conjunction with the Geneva Lake West Rotary Club’s Corn and Bratwurst Festival (see below).

62nd Annual Geneva Lake West Rotary Club Corn and Bratwurst Festival

Aug. 5, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Devil’s Lane Park.

Live music from the Gebel Girls and the Twin Rivers Band, beer tent, drive-thru service, jump houses, face painting, dunk tank, balloon animals and more. Event is the annual fundraiser for the club, a nonprofit and 100% volunteer organization.

Pre-sale tickets $13 online, with sales stopping Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. Tickets day of event are $15. Go to glwrotaryclub.org.

Also

Huge Church Rummage Sale

July 27, 4-7 p.m.; July 28, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; and July 29, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church & School, 1101 Logan St., Lake Geneva.

A gym full of toys, clothing, kitchenware, household decorations and more will be for sale. Part of proceeds will go to the Never Say Never Playground in Lake Geneva.

Little White Lies Party

July 29, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Devise an ironic white lie, wear it proudly on a T-shirt and show it off at this party, where a limited number of shirts will be available to purchase. Also drink specials.

Go to thumbsuplakegeneva.com.

Euchre Night

Aug. 1, 6-8 p.m., Delavan Lake Store and the Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Senior Travel Club meeting

Aug. 4, 9-11 a.m., Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road, town of Geneva.

Janet Barn, of Lakeland Audubon Society, is the speaker. Club members can sign up for future trips.

Call 480-463-6782 or Judy LaBianco at 262-245-6792 for more information.

80’s Night

Aug. 4, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up.

Wear your favorite 80s outfits and dance the night away with music provided by DJ Hollywood. Also drink specials.

Summer Karaoke Night

Aug. 4, 9-11 p.m., Delavan Lake Store and the Lounge.

