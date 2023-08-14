RACINE — State artists age 18 and older can participate in the upcoming Watercolor Wisconsin 2023 competition at Racine Art Museum.

The juried, statewide event offers the chance for artists to exhibit in an accredited museum.

Watercolor Wisconsin 2023 runs Dec. 13 to Aug. 13, 2024, at the museum’s Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts.

Organized by the museum since 1966, Watercolor Wisconsin honors the depth and breadth of watercolor in the state.

There is an entry fee of $35, which is waived for anyone with a current museum membership.

Digital image entries and shipments of physical work to RAM, 441 Main St., Racine, must be received by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

In-person delivery of entries will take place at Wustum, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine, on Friday, Sept. 29, and Saturday, Sept. 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jurors for this year’s exhibition are Allison Peters Quinn and Beth Shadur.

Quinn is a curator and writer based in Chicago where she is the director of exhibitions and residency program at Hyde Park Art Center. Her work over the past 10 years has focused on projects that address intersections between art, public space, and civically minded practices. Quinn held the International Curator Residency at Fire Station Artist’s Studios in Dublin and is the recipient of a Ramapo College Curatorial Prize.

Shadur is an artist who has exhibited nationally and internationally in solo and group exhibitions. She has created over 150 murals as public, private, and community art projects in both the United States and Great Britain. Since 2012, Shadur has served as the gallery director at Prairie State College in Chicago Heights, Illinois. She also serves on the board of trustees of the Illinois State Museum and the Board of the National Watercolor Honor Society.

Online entry and a downloadable exhibition prospectus are available at ramart.org.

