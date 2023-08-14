Jurors for this year’s exhibition are Allison Peters Quinn and Beth Shadur.
Quinn is a curator and writer based in Chicago where she is the director of exhibitions and residency program at Hyde Park Art Center. Her work over the past 10 years has focused on projects that address intersections between art, public space, and civically minded practices. Quinn held the International Curator Residency at Fire Station Artist’s Studios in Dublin and is the recipient of a Ramapo College Curatorial Prize.
Shadur is an artist who has exhibited nationally and internationally in solo and group exhibitions. She has created over 150 murals as public, private, and community art projects in both the United States and Great Britain. Since 2012, Shadur has served as the gallery director at Prairie State College in Chicago Heights, Illinois. She also serves on the board of trustees of the Illinois State Museum and the Board of the National Watercolor Honor Society.
Online entry and a downloadable exhibition prospectus are available at ramart.org.
From Bernie's mittens to a Martian encounter to Frida Kahlo, a preview of the RAM's 2021 Peeps exhibition
Funhouse
Kew Peeps
Tribute to Wayne Thiebaud
Topeepary Garden
Peepseverance—or the Evidence of the Little Green Man