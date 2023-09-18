Do you have costume or dress-up items languishing in your closet?

Are you unwilling to throw away outgrown kids costumes?

Consider giving them a second life by donating them to the Lake Geneva Public Library’s second annual Costume Swap.

First held in 2022, the library’s Costume Swap is an opportunity for community members to let go of items they no longer need, and find new costume pieces for free. It’s a sustainable and eco-friendly way to ensure costumes aren’t discarded after a single use, while also allowing families to save money during the Halloween season.

Last year, the library’s Costume Swap distributed costumes to more than 50 people. All items were sourced fraom community donations.

In preparation for this year’s event, the library is seeking donations of gently used costumes for all ages. Donations can be dropped off at the circulation desk during regular library hours. The library will be accepting costume donations until Friday, Oct. 13,at 5 p.m.

The Costume Swap is Saturday, Oct. 14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Available items will be sorted by size in the library’s Smith Meeting Room. Participants can take any costume items they want, with no restrictions.

For more information or to inquire about donations, call the library at 262-249-5299 or visit lglibrary.org.

