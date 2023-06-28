The Williams Bay-based Geneva Lake Environmental Agency (GLEA) Board of Directors invites the public to a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the installation of new stationary U.S.-made CD3 Roadside Waterless Cleaning System units at select locations around Geneva Lake.

The dedication of the boat cleaning units will take place on Friday, July 7, 9 a.m., at 41 E. Geneva St. in Williams Bay.

“These units were purchased utilizing a grant through the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Surface Water Grant Program,” said GLEA Executive Director Jake Schmidt. “We cordially invite all ... to join us in this momentus occasion. The event aims to celebrate the successful acquisition and installation of the CD3 Roadside Units, which will greatly enhance our efforts in maintaining the pristine condition of Geneva Lake. Please join us on July 7th as we come together to celebrate this milestone. We anticipate a memorable event filled with enthusiasm and a shared dedication to environmental stewardship.”

Schmidt said GLEA is “very excited” to show off the units to the general public and the Geneva Lake boating community.

“We want to get the word out about them,” he said. “We’re trying to further the protection of Geneva Lake ... and be proactive and prevent the spread of any new [aquatic invasive] species.”

The CD3 Roadside Waterless Cleaning System units from Minneapolis-based CD3 are stationary boat cleaning stations designed to help prevent the further spread of aquatic invasive species and futher the protection of Geneva Lake water resources.

“It’s exciting that we have these units readily available around the lake in these different municipalities,” Schmidt said.

With a clean boat meaning clean waters, boaters are enouraged to clean their boats when entering and exiting Geneva Lake to help stop the spread of aquatic invasive species (AIS).

Employing a simple four-step process of clean, drain, dry and dispose, the easy to use self-serve CD3 Roadside Waterless Cleaning System units use behavior science to empower the public to increase compliance with invasive species rules and regulations.

“These units will serve as crucial tools in our ongoing efforts to manage Geneva Lake and its overall health,” Schmidt said. “These are smaller, stationary units, so they will always be there, readily available.”Schmidt said useage of the units will be tracked visually through the Clean Boat, Clean Waters Program, in addition to a voluntary survey that users can fill out after using the CD3 Roadside Waterless Cleaning System.

GLEA utilized the DNR Surface Water Grant Program funding to purchase four units to place strategically around Geneva Lake in three communities with public boat launches — two units in Williams Bay off East Geneva Street, one located at the municipal boat launch and the other at the graveled boat launch staging area next to Café Calamari; in Fontana on Lake Avenue near the boat launch; and in Lake Geneva across from the Bella Vista Suites on Wrigley Drive, near the boat launch.

A Google Earth aerial map of GLEA’s CD3 unit locations is available online at https://earth.google.com/web/@42.56956675,-88.50300373,261.16382842a,13752.5749794d,30.00009782y,0h,0t,0r/data=MikKJwolCiExMVB6TE1iSGQyd3pTNTdrSGVJMEhpd1JoLXdSWnNOUnAgAToDCgEw?authuser=0.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for their invaluable support and funding, making this initiative possible,” Schmidt said. “We would also like to thank the municipal staff, who assembled these units, the organizations that submitted letters of support for grant applications, and the elected officials in these communities for their continuous commitment to environmental preservation.”

Schmidt said the CD3 Roadside Waterless Cleaning System units, approximately $2,800 each as outfitted, were funded by a 75%-25% Wisconsin DNR Surface Water Grant Program grant, with the DNR providing $11,000 in grant funding and GLEA providing an approximately $3,000 cost-share.

Learn more

Founded in 1971, the Geneva Lake Environmental Agency has a mission to maintain Geneva Lake’s resources by protecting, preserving and enhancing a desirable lake and watershed quality through monitoring, protection and education.

For more information about GLEA, visit https://www.gleawi.org.

CD3 is a general benefit corporation dedicated to developing technologies to prevent the spread of invasive species.

For information about CD3, visit https://www.cd3systems.com.

