New to family history and ancestry research? Looking to grow your family tree but don’t know where to start? Hoping to brush up on some basic genealogical research skills?

If so, the Fontana Public Library will be the place to be on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. as the library’s Adult Program Series hosts “Genealogy 101: Finding Your Ancestors,” presented by the Walworth County Genealogical Society, Inc. (WCGS).

The free program, the first-ever presentation by the Walworth County Genealogical Society at the Fontana Public Library, is open to anyone with an interest in genealogy. The Sept. 13 genealogy program will be held in the upstairs meeting room at Fontana Village Hall, 175 Valley View Dr. (State Hwy. 67) in Fontana.

“A couple of people have expressed an interest in knowing more about how to begin their family search by checking into genealogy,” said Fontana Public Library Adult Program Coordinator Sally Lee.

“I like to choose topics that are interesting to me and I’ve always wanted to delve into my genealogy. We have that group (WCGS) right here in Walworth County and I thought perhaps they might like to speak to our group and they sure did. Some members of the Walworth County Genealogical Society will speak on how to begin a search for one’s ancestors and how to keep records of those findings.”

Learn more

The Fontana Public Library is located at 166 2nd Ave. in Fontana, off Valley View Drive (State Hwy. 67).

Library hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and Satursdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Fontana Public Library will be closed Monday, Sept. 4 in observance of Labor Day.

For more information on the Fontana Public Library and its programs, visit fontana.lib.wi.us or call 262-275-5107.

The Delavan-based nonprofit Walworth County Genealogical Society is an affiliate member of the Wisconsin State Genealogical Society.

For more information, visit walworthcgs.com, follow the WCGS at facebook.com/wcwgs or call 262-723-9150.

