Taking to heart the old Boy Scout adage to “be prepared,” the Fontana Village Board of Trustees took a proactive step forward on Aug. 7 as it approved adoption of Walworth County’s 2022-2026 Natural Hazards Mitigation Plan.

The updated five-year plan, which seeks to identify mitigation goals and actions to reduce or eliminate long-term risk to persons and property from the impacts of future hazards and disasters, is the successor to the county’s original 2009 and updated 2014 Walworth County Natural Hazards Mitigation Plans.

The multi-hazard mitigation plan was prepared in accordance with federal laws, including, as amended, the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act, the National Flood Insurance Act of 1968, and the National Dam Safety Program.

The scope of the plan, which outlines mitigation, preparedness, response and recovery activities, is limited to natural hazards that pose a threat to people and property in Walworth County. The plan does not address threats of terrorism or man-made hazards such as hazardous materials (HAZMAT) incidents.

Involved in the review and comment process of the plan update were the cities of Delavan, Elkhorn, Lake Geneva and Whitewater; the villages of Bloomfield, Darien, East Troy, Fontana, Genoa City, Sharon, Walworth and Williams Bay; Emergency Management directors of adjoining counties; the local American Red Cross chapter; and the Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission.

The City of Burlington, primarily located in Racine County, and the Village of Mukwonago, primarily located in Waukesha County, participated in the hazard mitigation planning process in their respective counties.

The 254-page plan consists of six chapters and a map series.

The first chapter offers an overview of the plan and the second chapter presents background information about Walworth County, including its setting, demographic and economic characteristics, climate, natural resources, architectural and historic resources, land use and development trends.

The third chapter addresses special needs populations and groups in Walworth County, while the fourth chapter details a complete inventory of critical facilities in the county.

Natural hazards are reviewed in the fifth chapter, along with estimated losses to buildings, infrastructure and critical facilities.

The final chapter of the plan presents a recommended natural hazards mitigation strategy for Walworth County and its individual municipalities, identifying goals, objectives and policies that will help craft appropriate solutions to the identified problems, as well as various potential options for funding identified projects.

Preparation and adoption of a community mitigation plan is a requirement of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in order for Walworth County and Walworth County municipalities to be eligible for federal mitigation funds under Section 104 of the Disaster Mitigation Act of 2002 and 44 Code of Federal Regulations Part 201.

Appearing before the board, Fontana Police Department Chief of Police Jeff Cates spoke in support of the village approving adoption of the 2022-2026 Walworth County Natural Hazards Mitigation Plan.

“There’s really no downside to it,” Cates said. “If we adopt it, like most other communities have, it just opens to the door to grants for such things as flooding ... Most other communities in the county have adopted it and I don’t see any reason why we shouldn’t.”

The multi-jurisdictional plan has been approved by FEMA and the Wisconsin Emergency Management Agency.

Partial funding for the preparation of the initial plan and plan updates was provided by Wisconsin Emergency Management through a grant from the federal Pre-Disaster Mitigation Program. Civi Tek Consulting prepared the initial plan and plan updates.

Fence extension approved

At the request of Fontana Department of Public Works Director Kevin Day and the recommendation of village Park Commission, trustees approved acceptance of a $4,000 bid from Kansasville-based B&M Fence Co., Inc. for a 60-foot extension of the Duck Pond soccer field fence to prevent soccer balls or children going onto adjacent property owners’ land.

The contract calls for the installation of 60 linear feet of 60-inch-high, 9-gauge galvanized chain link fence, inclusive of a protective 1-5/8-inch, 16-gauge top safety rail.

Aquatic invasive species

The Fontana Village Board approved the creation of Section 54-169 of the Municipal Ordinances regarding the transportation and removal of aquatic invasive species (AIS) as part of efforts by the Williams Bay-based Geneva Lake Environmental Agency (GLEA) to encourage municipalities around Geneva Lake to adopt ordinances aimed at preventing the spread of aquatic invasive plants and animals in Geneva Lake and surrounding bodies of water.

Section 54-169 prohibits the transport of Aquatic Invasive Species, with AIS being defined as set forth in Wisconsin Administrative Code Section NR40.0243(m) and any future amendments thereto.

Reads Section 54-169: “No person shall operate a vehicle or transport any board of any water craft to or from a public highway if aquatic invasive species are attached to said vehicle, boat or personal watercraft. All aquatic invasive species shall be removed from a vehicle, boat or personal water craft prior to placing such equipment into navigable waters.”

Other news

In other developments at the Aug. 7 meeting, the Fontana Village Board:

Approved modifying the zoning administor’s Friday hours from 9 a.m. to noon to 8-11 a.m.

Approved the resignation of full-time Fontana Fire Department Firefighter/Paramedic Simon Lee.

Approved the resignation of Fontana Police Department Officer Gregory Ryan.

Approved the hiring of Fontana Police Department Community Service Officer Ireland R. Dunnett.

Accepted the resignation of Michael Lucero from the village’s Tourism Commission.

Approved the issuance of operator’s licenses to Grace Hanson (Chuck’s Lakeshore Inn) and to Clayton Flies and Josefina Giroux (Gordy’s Boat House).

Approved moving forward with requiring annual ethics training for village employees and elected officials in lieu of moving forward with the proposed creation of a Code of Ethics addition to the Municipal Code of Ordinances.

Approved the proposed creation of Sections 18-56(i) and 18-38(f)(10) and amendment of Section 18-54 of the Municipal Code of Ordinances governing zoning and land use, with a public hearing to be set at a time to be announced.

Approved repealing and recreating Sections 78-94, 78-96(1), 78-94(c)78-94(d)(3), 78-97(c), 78-97(f)(3) and d78-95(a) of the Municipal Code of Ordinances governing water service utility rates to accommodate new water rates. The Fontana Village Board approved an across-the-board 8% simple water rate increase on June 12, effective Sept. 5.

Approved amending Section 18-108(i) of the Municipal Code of Ordinances governing tree and shrubbery cutting within Environmental Corridor (EC) Overlay Zoning Districts.

Approved and adopted rules and regulations for the public utility per Municipal Code of Ordinances Section 78-62, which states that “rules and regulations adopted by the village board shall be conclusively deemed the contract between the village and every person and user of village water, who shall, by the use of such water, be deemed conclusively to have assented to all such rules, rates and regulations.”

Approved a 50/50 cost-share split of $4,902.71 in cost reimbursement for sanitary lateral repairs performed by Burlington-based Wanasek Corp. at 1114 Jenkins Dr.

Approved a $6,750 proposal from Lyons-based D&K Services Utility Contractors, LLC to install 110 feet of storm sewer piping, along with a catch basin and grate, to address ongoing flooding problems at 277 Wauban Dr.

Approved acceptance of a $4,430.50 quote from Janesville-based Martelle Water Treatments for disinfection configuration at Well No. 3.

Approved acceptance of a $8,850 quote from Madison-based L.W. Allen Pump Systems to rebuild the old pump at the village’s Mill Street Lift Station for use as a backup pump.

Approved increasing Big Foot High School District resident beach pass rates from $60 to $75.

Approved a 5% across-the-board facility rental rate increase.

Approved the not-to-exceed expenditure of $750 to contract for aerial drone footage services to conduct an inventory of lakefront properties in the village.

Approved, coming out of closed executive session, eligibility lists for future employment openings at the Fontana Fire Department and Fontana Police Department. Eligible for hire are Daniel Ace, Robert Gaskins, paramedic Alexander Hahn, Matthew Rollin, paramedic Seth Rowton, Kenyon Smith and Justin Uitenbroek for the fire department, and David Aranda, Charles Eisenberg, Ryan Halsted, Daniel O’Connor and Shawn Sowa for the police department.

IN 18 PHOTOS AND 2 VIDEOS: Opening day of the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair 2023 Wisconsin State Fair Sporkies food competition champion Beer Cheese Wisconsin Lava Cake 2023 Wisconsin State Fair Drinkies Contest winner The Ferris Mule WurstBar Executive Chef Curtis Peterson and his Sporkies champion Beer Cheese Wisconsin Lava Cake Gov. Tony Evers presents Wisconsin State Fair Days proclamation 76th Alice in Dairyland Ashley Hagenow chats with young fans at the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair Second Place 2023 Wisconsin State Fair Sporkies food contest winner - The Porkie sundae Walworth County Junior Dairy Exhibit at the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis Aerial view of the opening day crowds at the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair Sharon 4H Club member Jasmine Davenport at the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair Kids from Wisconsin entertain fairgoers at the Bank Five Nine Amphitheater at Wisconsin State Fair Park 2023 opening day State Fair crowds along Grandstand Avenue at Wisconsin State Fair Park Sharon 4H Club member Connar Schell exhibits a spring yearling Holstein at the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair Live WTMJ-AM radio remote from Wisconsin State Fair Park Wisconsin Civil Air Patrol Milwaukee 5 Composite Squadron Color Guard Original Cream Puff Pavilion at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis The Jimmy's Bartender Brad Yates serves up a first-place Drinkies winner Ferris Mule at the Wisconsin State Fair Filling cream puffs at the Original Cream Puff Pavilion at Wisconsin State Fair Park Kids from Wisconsin entertain at the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair Ashley Hagenow, Wisconsin's 76th Alice in Dairyland, at the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair