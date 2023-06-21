While the 2023-2023 school year just recently wrapped up, preparations at Grades PreK-8 Fontana Elementary are already well underway by district administrators and school board members for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.

At the recommendation of Fontana Joint 8 School District Administrator and Principal Steve Torrez, the Fontana Board of Education on June 19 set district fees for 2023-2024, with student fees seeing a $10-15 increase.

Fontana Joint 8 School District student fees for 2023-2024 will be as follows: 4K, $35; 5K, $45; Grades 1-5, $75; and Grades 6-8, $80.

According to Torrez, the student fees cover the cost of student “consummables” like workbooks and paper, as well as other costs including student technology insurance for school-issued student Chromebooks and iPads, and student accident insurance.

In board discussions on the proposed fee increases, district Business Manager Sharon Llanas noted that student fees had not gone up in “several years.”

Increases were also seen in some cafeteria fees for 2023-2024:

Student lunch, $3.40.

Adult or guest lunch, $4.72.

Ala carte items, $2.25 each.

Student breakfast, $1.90.

Unchanged cafeteria fees are as follows:

Reduced student lunch, $0.40.

Milk per carton at meal time, $0.40.

3K classroom milk break, $9.25/year.

Grades 4K-5 classroom milk break, $70/year.

Student reduced and free breakfast, $0.00.

Adult or guest breakfast, $2.56.

Personnel matters

The Board of Education approved the hiring of Rylee Sahs for the position of Grades 4-5 general education teacher, with an emphasis on English language arts and social studies instruction.

Coming to Fontana with five years of teaching experience, Woodstock, Ill. resident Sahs was a second grade teacher with the Parkview School Distirct in 1,473-resident Orfordville in Rock County.

Seven candidates were interviewed for the position.

In other personnel changes at Fontana Elementary School, Torrez reported to the board that Grades 4-5 teacher Monica Torres will be filling the vacancy created with the recent retirement of veteran 17-year Fontana second grade teacher Kelly Douglas, and that permanent district substitute teacher Scott Gump will be filling the vacancy created by the resignation of middle school English language arts teacher Kelly Miller.

Other news

In other developments at the June 19 school board meeting, the Fontana Board of Education:

Approved a non-resident enrollment tuition agreement for the 2023-2024 school year for an incoming 4K student. The $4,934 tuition fee will be billed in four installments.

Approved a contract with 4-year Business Manager Sharon Llanas for the 2023-2024 school year, employed part-time by the district three days per week.

Reviewed a draft list of regular school board meeting dates for the 2023-2024 school year — July 24, Aug. 28, Sept. 25, Oct. 23 (also the district annual meeting date), Nov. 27 and Dec. 18, 2023, and Jan. 22, Feb. 26, March 25, April 22, May 20 and June 24, 2024.

Next meeting

The next meeting of the Fontana Joint 8 School District Board of Education is scheduled for Monday, July 23 at 5:30 p.m. in the library at Fontana Elementary School, 450 S. Main St., Fontana.

