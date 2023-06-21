The summer season is getting off to a tuneful start at the Fontana Public Library as the library hosts the free adult program “Harmonica 101," featuring veteran harmonica instructor Dale Boschke, of Pewaukee and Tucson.

A modern instrument with ancient roots, the forerunners of the harmonica, in various iterations, date back to ancient times with the Chinese sheng around 1000 B.C. Today's contemporary harmonica traces its development to Europe in the late 1700s and early-to-mid 1800s and a variety of musically-minded inventors, most notably German clockmaker Matthias Hohner, who pioneered the mass production of harmonicas with his founding of Trossingen, Baden-Wuttemberg, Germany-based Hohner International (1857-), which remains the world's largest harmonica manufacturer.

The educational program will be held on Wednesday, June 28 from 1-3 p.m. in the upstairs meeting room at Fontana Village Hall, 175 Valley View Dr. (State Hwy. 67).

"It's something that interests me and I thought there would be other people out there that might be interested, too, in learning how to play the harmonica as something to do," said Sally Lee, adult program coordinator for the Fontana Public Library. "I thought it would be an interesting thing to do. Harmonicas are an inexpensive instrument, they're easy to tote around and, from what I hear, easy to learn."

If program attendees want to fully participate and learn how to play the harmonica, they should bring a 10-hole diatonic harmonica in the key of C. Otherwise, attendees are welcome to just come and listen.

If there is enough interest, Lee said Boschke will come back to Fontana and teach another class.

Milwaukee native Boschke, a engineering alumnus of the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) and a retired veteran 39-year engineering manager, first with outboard motor and boat manufacturer Outboard Marine Corp. and later with industrial distributor Engman-Taylor Co., has been playing harmonica for more than 30 years.

"It's a very versatile musical instrument," said Boschke, contacted by phone while vacationing in Ireland and Scotland. "I like the way it sounds and the opportunity to play a lot of different types of music. I play a lot of the blues-type of music ... I use my car as my music studio. It's one of the few musical instruments you can play while driving your car."

Boschke took up playing the instrument after receiving a harmonica starter kit as a "gag gift" Christmas present from his wife, Susan, in 1989.

"It had a little harmonica, a cassette tape and a book on 'How to Play Harmonia for the Musically Inept,'" Boschkle recalled with a laugh.

Boschke has taught harmonica classes for various organizations for the past seven years and logged 13 years performing with Milwaukee’s South End Blues Band, at one point playing nearly 50 events annually.

The upcoming 2-hour June 28 program at the Fontana Public Library will provide attendees with a basic introductory overview.

"This will give people a little flavor of what harmonica is about and, hopefully, they will be able to play a song or two once they're done," Boschke said. "It's gonna be some of the history of the harmonica, how I got into it and my background, how to listen to music to play along with music, and starting out with some basic, simple campfire tunes they can get into — how to hold the harmonica, how to breathe in, breath out, try to hit single notes, that type of thing. It's a lot for two hours ... It's intended to be a fun, light session. You do not have to be musically-inclined to attend. You don't have to know a lick of music. You don't have to understand anything about reading music. It's for the novice, it's for anybody that wants to give it a whirl."

Other upcoming free events at the Fontana Public Library, announced by Lee, include the following:

Badger Talks: “What Does Lake Ice Seasonality Tell Us About Climate Change” — Scheduled for Tuesday, July 11 at 1 p.m. in the Fontana Village Hall meeting room, University of Wisconsin-Madison Professor Emeritus Dr. John J. Magnuson, an aquatic ecologist and limnologist with a special interest in fish and fisheries ecology, will discuss what lake ice records reveal about how Wisconsin’s climate has changed.

The Fontana Public Library, 166 2nd Ave. in Fontana, just off Valley View Drive (State Hwy. 67), is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. The library will be closed on Tuesday, July 4 for the Independence Day federal holiday.

For more information about the Fontana Public Library and its programs, call 262-275-5107 or visit https://www.fontana.lib.wi.us.

