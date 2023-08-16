Looking to to control the local deer population, reduce deer-involved motor vehicle accidents and promote a healthier deer population, the Fontana Village Board last month approved a rules and regulations policy and application for the village’s deer hunting program, which permits deer hunting of specific village-owned properties.

In board discussions, Village Administrator Theresa Loomer reported to the board that she’d been working at their direction since last fall to investigate options for how to best run the village’s deer bow hunting program, meeting with Williams Bay Police Chief Justin P. Timm to discuss that community’s hunting program and regulations.

Noting that Timm indicated the police department runs Williams Bay’s program and keeps records of the driver’s and hunting licenses of participating hunters, Loomer subsequently met with Fontana Police Chief Jeff Cates to develop a “similar” program, with proposed rules and regulations and an application document presented to the board for discussion and possible action on July 10

The approved rules and regulations for hunting village-owned properties were created to coincide with Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) deer hunting regulations.

Village-owned properties in Fontana featuring permitted hunting are Duck Pond/Public Works/Compost Site; Wells No. 1 and No. 3; and two lots off County Hwy. B. Hunting hours at the Duck Pond/Public Works/Compost Site are restricted, with hunting only taking place from three hours after the posted DNR start time to three hours prior to the posted DNR end time.

According to the deer hunting policy. applications are to be completed in full and submitted to the chief of police no later than Aug. 31 of each year. A copy of the applicant’s current hunting license must be submitted with the application. Applications not fully completed and/or not including a current hunting license will be withdrawn.

Preference to hunt in the village will be given in the following order — Village of Fontana residents; Village of Fontana employees; and non-residents. Beyond the preferences of residents, staff and non-residents, preference will secondarily be assigned on a first come, first served basis. Applicants should list in order of preference which specific Village of Fontana property they wish to hunt.

According to regulations, hunters must first harvest a doe prior to harvesting a buck. Staff will review Wisconsin DNR records to ensure this has taken place.

Hunting weapons are limited to traditional bow and arrow, compound bows or crossbows. Each hunter’s license must match the weapon being utilized — archery, crossbow or the upgraded combination license.

The discharge of an arrow may only take place from an elevated position and arrows may only be discharged towards the ground.

Tree stands may be erected 15 days prior to the start of the deer archery season and must be removed annually within 15 days of the end of the season. Tree stands must be labeled with the hunter’s name and telephone number. The village of Fontana reserves the right to remove any tree stands that are not properly labeled and that are not removed within 15 days of the end of the season. The village also reserves the right to order tree stands to be removed and/or relocated if the location of the tree stand generates concerns or complaints from the public.

Bow hunting is permitted during the gun deer hunting season, with proper blaze orange apparel required at this time.

Hunting will terminate annually in accordance with the DNR hunting season.

No baiting of deer is permitted.

Hunters have 24 hours to report a harvested deer to the Fontana chief of police either by phone or email. Proper deer registration is also required with the DNR

If a wounded deer leaves the property being hunted, it is required that the huntef contact the Fontana Police Department. if available, the on-duty officer will assist in tracking the deer and with obtaining permission from surrounding property owners. If a deer is wounded and not found, notification is required to be made to the Fontana Police Department.

Failure to comply with the Village of Fontana’s deer hunting rules and regulations may result in the revocation of a hunter’s authorization to hunt the village-owned properties.

In other developments at the July 10 meeting, the Fontana Village Board:

Approved acceptance of the village’s unmodified “clean” audit report for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, as presented by Senior Accountant Phil L. Greening of the Lake Geneva office of Brookfield-based Sitzberger & Co. LLC CPAs and Business Advisors, since rebranded as Lucida Tax + Accounting Solutions.

Approved a $19,900 payment to Amboy, Ill-based Dinges Fire Co. for six sets of Fire/EMS turnout gear for the Fontana Fire Department.

Approved the passage of Resolution 071023-01, approving the opening of a new bank account with First National Bank & Trust Co. in Walworth for ACH (Automated Clearing House) accounts receivable payments. According to treasury.gov, the Automated Clearing House is the primary system that agencies use for electronic funds transfer (EFT). WWith ACH, funds are electronically deposited in financial institutions and payments are made online.

Approved a proposed $10 annual fee intergovenmental lease agreement with the Village of Williams Bay for the Fontana Fire Department’s use of the Williams Bay Fire Department’s 2022 Chevrolet Ambulance.

Approved a first amended intergovernmental agreement with the Village of Williams Bay for emergency medical services, updating the original May 1, 2022 agreement. Under the agreement, the Fontana Fire Department provides ambulance and emergency medical serivces for Wiliams Bay.

Approved a pier permit application filed by Geneva, Ill.-based Shodeen Family Property Co. LLC for property located at 724 S. Lakeshore Dr. The contractor is Zenda-based Elite Piers, LLC.

Approved on a 6-1 vote an extraterritorial zoning request filed by Shodeen Family Property Co. LLC to rezone a 1.1-acre, 48,359-square-foot tract in the Town of Walworth from A1 ETZ Prime Agricultural Land District to C2 ETZ Upland Resource Conservation District. Trustee Rick Pappas cast the dissenting vote.

Approved a compehensive plan amendment extending the village’s comprehensive plan to all areas that the Village of Fontana that has zoning authority, including to the extraterritorial zoning (ETZ) boundary.

Approved the resignation of Fontana Police Department Officer Dillon McGuire.

Approved the issuance of an operators license to Benas Urbietis, employed by Abbey Provident Resort.