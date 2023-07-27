While schools have rules for students to follow, state school districts are also beholden to follow rules themselves.

With state law requiring local school boards to identify at their July meeting the student academic standards that have been adopted by the board under Section 118.301(1g)(a)1 of the Wisconsin State Statutes for the new school year, the Big Foot Union High School Board of Education on July 17 gave public notice that it will be adopting Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) Wisconsin Academic Standards for the 2023-2024 school year.

Big Foot will be adopting Wisconsin Academic Standards in the following curricular areas — English (reading and writing), mathematics, social studies (geography and history), science (including the Next Generation Science Standards), and all other elective areas.

Beginning Aug. 1, 1998, each school board in Wisconsin has been required to adopt pupil academic standards in mathematics, science, reading and writing, geography and history. School boards may adopt pupil academic stanards issued by the governor as Executive Order No. 326, dated Jan. 13, 1998.

Additionally, Section 120.12(13) of the Wisconsin State Statutes requires school boards to annually notify parents/guardians of students enrolled in their districts of the academic standards that will be in effect for the school year. This notice must be given prior to the beginning of the school term.

Notices may be provided electronically, including by posting the notice or a link to the specific academic standards on the district website.

District budget previewed

District Business Manager Laura Long appeared before the board to give a presentation on the district’s preliminary 2023-2024 budget projections, which show a balanced $8,874,996 in anticipated revenues and expenses, down slightly from Big Foot’s original 2022-2023 balanced budget of $9.234,762

Projected 2023-2024 revenues are anticipated to include: $6,884,043, local revenues; $838,091, other districts; $26,796, other agencies; $691,008, state funds; and $435,058, federal funds.

Anticipated expenses in 2023-2024 are projected to include: $3,252,589, instruction; $4,122,329, pupil support; and $1,500,894, non-pupil support.

“Until we certify the levy in October, those numbers are very preliminary,” Big Foot District Administrator Doug Parker cautioned. “It’s all gonna come down to how many students register here. What we do in planning is use the exact same enrollment as last year, but until the Third Friday Count in September comes, we won’t know exactly how many students we will have.”

A projected drop in overall revenues will come with a variety of impacts for the district.

“While we’re grateful for any increases in revenue from the state, they didn’t give us very much new money,” Parker noted. “We are going to have less revenue to work with next year than we did this year. We’re going to tighten our belt at this time. Obviously, there’s nothing we can do to raise revenue, so the only thing we can do is be fiscally efficient and buy the necessities that are required to run the school and educate kids and just forego some of our wants and wishes. We always try to do preventative maintenance projects and things like that. Those things we will not be able to do ... And we won’t be able to do any big, larger projects like the ones we’re doing now — remodeling the 22-year-old foods room into a culinary arts room, updating the lighting on the stage in the auditorium to LEDs. We just won’t be able to do big projects like that in the next two years ... We’ll have to be very frugal...”

Informational reports given

A year-end report of district 2022-2023 food service operations at Big Foot High School was presented to the board.

Working in tandem with the local wellness policy, the Big Foot Food Service Department provides student breakfast and lunch service; orders food for other district departments, events and student organizations; provides meals for Big Foot Area Schools Association (BFASA) in-services; provides breakfast and lunch for Big Foot-hosted regional competitions, including the Wisconsin School Music Association (WSMA) Solo & Ensemble Festival and the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) Region 7 Conference; and helps coordinate and plan staff luncheons and events.

The daily average number of meals served declined across the board between the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school years, with daily average breakfasts served declining from 92 to 59 and daily average lunches declining from 248 to 180. The percentage of district students receiving free or reduced-price meals has declined over the past three years from 40% in 2020-2021 to 38% in 2021-2022 and 35% in 2022-2023.

Big Foot’s food service program ended the year slightly in the black, with $263,206 in expenses offset by $282,279 in revenues. In addition to ala carte, brealkfast and lunch foods, department expenditures also include employee salary and benefits, purchases services including equipment repair, and equipment purchases.

"Our revenue is up, which is good," Parker said. "The number of meals being consumed is down a little bit, which is fine as well. There are so many factors that play into that. It's really hard to pinpoint that one."

In other reports, Principal Jeremy Andersen reported on dates of note for the approaching 2023-2024 school year.

The first day of fall sports practices include football on Tuesday, Aug. 1, girls tennis and girls swimming on Tuesday, Aug. 8, and cross country, volleyball and boys soccer on Monday, Aug. 14.

New this year, Andersen reported that Big Foot will be offering family/adult year-long all-sports passes for the 2023-2024 school year at the price of $60 for an individual pass and $150 for a family pass. The non-transferrable passes are valid for all home athletic events, excluding WIAA tournaments.

Payment for the passes can be made by cash or check in the main office at Big Foot High School. The year-long all sports pass cards will be available for pick-up after Monday, Aug. 14.

Andersen noted the 2023-2024 school year begins post-Labor Day on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Other news

In other news at the July 17 meeting, the Board of Education:

Approved a 2023-2024 district fee schedule, which is unchanged from 2022-2023.

Approved the district’s seclusion and restraint report, which logged zero incidents in the 2022-2023 school year. Said Parker of the achievement, “We had zero for the year, which is a great tribute to our parents, our students and how our staff deals with situations. We’ve got many staff that are trained in de-escalation and what we call handle-with-care strategies and we haven’t had any incidences, which is great. It’s good for kids.”

Next meeting

The next regular meeting of the Big Foot Union High School Board of Education will be held on Monday, Aug. 21, 7 p.m., in the lecture hall at Big Foot Union High School, 401 Devils Lane in Walworth.

