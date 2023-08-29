In the 1939 film “Wizard of Oz,” Dorothy utters one of the most famous movie quotes in history: “There’s no place like home.”

At the 174th Walworth County Fair, that line provides the guiding theme for a cornucopia of activities, including a carnival; concerts that include a legendary classic rock band; a rodeo and so much more.

The fair is Wednesday-Monday, Aug. 30-Sept. 4, at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.

Another more common phrase to describe it? Something for everyone.

In the following Q&A, the Resorter asked Larry Gaffey, general manager of the fairgrounds, about what’s new at this year’s fair and about what he anticipates most at the six-day event.

After the Q&A is a list of recommended activities to check out at the fair. But to get the big picture on what is offered at the fair — seriously, there is a lot of stuff there — go to walworthcountyfairgrounds.com.

Fair admission is $45 for adults to attend all six days, or $10 per day. For juniors, cost is $15 all six days, $5 per day. Some of the other fair activities charge an additional admission fee.

Note: The following Q&A has been edited for clarity and brevity.

Resorter: What’s new at the Walworth County Fair this year?

Larry Gaffey: There are a lot of new things to do and see at the fair, including a fabulous wild bird show. The “Wizard of Oz” characters will be roaming the grounds. There will be a full production rodeo on Wednesday that includes roping, bronc riding and more. We are proud to introduce some exciting new activities to ensure inclusivity and boost participation. For the first time, we’re hosting a sensory-friendly period for kids with sensitivities to loud noises and flashing lights. Thanks to the generous sponsorship from Tanis Construction, a special partnership with North American Midway will provide a dedicated period on Friday, Sept. 1, during the fair when carnival’s loud music and flashing lights will be turned off. This allows pre-registered youth with neurodiversity to enjoy the rides in a comfortable environment. Admission to the fair and carnival rides will be free for the child and their chosen caregiver. To learn more about this program, please visit our website.

Resorter: Which of these new aspects of the fair has you the most excited?

Larry Gaffey: The sensory-friendly period on Friday.

Resorter: The Walworth County Fair means different things to different people. What does it mean to you?

Larry Gaffey: Our mission is to provide ag education opportunities for area youth. Yes, we provide entertainment and amusement, but the fair to me is about kids learning to be productive citizens.

Resorter: Why is this year’s fair theme “there’s no place like home?”

Larry Gaffey: The Walworth County Fair feels like home to many of our volunteers and exhibitors. It’s something they look forward to every year. For many, it’s the most important thing they do all year. To me, “there’s no place like home” means seeing old neighbors, seeing old friends and making new ones. It means the fair showcases the very best of Walworth County, our home.

Resorter: Among the live music lineup this year, you have Styx. Were you surprised to land them for the fair?

Larry Gaffey: Yes! We have been trying to get Styx here for years and it finally worked out with their schedule and ours.

Resorter: It seems as though the number of fair contests is growing. Do you have a favorite contest?

Larry Gaffey: I have a top two, in no particular order. The Pinewood Derby Showdown and the Birdhouse Build Off. The reason these are important to me is it creates an opportunity for kids to work with a mentor and learn how to create something. The prize money is terrific, too, thanks to our generous sponsors Tanis Construction and Advanced Auto in Delavan.

Resorter: If you could plan it, what would be your ideal day at the fair?

Larry Gaffey: To walk through every exhibit building, including the barns, and have an expert tour from the superintendent and a kid that is participating. The amount of talent and hard work that our kids have in the area are a great testimony to our parents, mentors and teachers in Walworth County. That might take a few days. I’d put away a few corn dogs! I might catch a grandstand show after that.

Fair fun

Below are more details on some of the events mentioned by Gaffey.

Rice’s Pro Rodeo — Aug. 30, 7 p.m., Grandstand. Bronc busting, barrel racing, bull riding and more at this new addition to the fair. Tickets: $10. Purchase online.

Pinewood Derby $5,000 Showdown — Sept. 2, check-in times from 8-11 a.m., races start at noon. Children, whether they are Boy or Girl Scouts or not, can participate in this chance to win the first-place prize of $1,500. Second-place is $750, third is $250. But other cash prizes are available. Open to children ages 5-17, with a mentor partner. Deadline to register has passed. See walworthcountyfairgrounds.com for more details.

Styx — Sept. 2, 7:30 p.m., Grandstand. Chicago’s own perennial rock stalwarts are one of the fair’s concert headliners. Tickets: $30-60. Purchase online. For more about live music at the fair, see this week’s Live Music listing.

Birdhouse Build Off — Sept. 3, 10 a.m. for judging, 1 p.m. for announcement of winners, North Hall. A total of $5,000 in prize money will go to three children ages 9-17 who entered this birdhouse building contest. First-place prize: $3,000. Second is $1,500, third $500. Deadline to register has passed. See walworthcountyfairgrounds.com for more details.

More events

The Walworth County Fair schedule is lengthy. Here are some recommended events to check out if you go.

PI Motorsports Pro Tractor & Truck Pull — Aug. 31, 7 p.m., Grandstand. The main event on the second night of the fair. Tickets: $10. Purchase online at walworthcountyfairgrounds.com.

Meat Animal Sale — Sept. 1, 10 a.m. for sale, 3 p.m. for Meat Animal Sale of Champions, Wiswell Center. Where the meat animals shown by Walworth County children go to be sold. For those who can’t make the individual judgings and demonstrations, this is a great way to see what goes into the agricultural side of the fair.

Demolition Derby — Sept. 2, events at 12:30, 3 and 5:30 p.m., Grandstand. Where cars crash into each other and it’s fun to watch. Tickets: $10. Purchase online at walworthcountyfairgrounds.com.

