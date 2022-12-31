 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Caramel

Caramel

Caramel is a sweet little guy who is approximately 12 weeks old, second picture is a baby pic lol. He... View on PetFinder

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular