Call to artists: Whitewater Arts Alliance's Members Show accepting submissions

WHITEWATER — The annual Whitewater Arts Alliance (WAA) Members Show and Sale is now accepting submissions at the Cultural Arts Center, 402 W. Main St.

The exhibition features the work of alliance members from Friday, Nov. 4, to Sunday, Dec. 18.

Except for Thanksgiving week, Nov. 24-27, the gallery will be open Thursday through Sunday, from 1-5 p.m.

The WAA invites the public to an opening reception on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 1-4 p.m. Viewing the exhibit is free of charge and open to everyone interested in the visual arts.

WAA members can submit any 2D or 3D medium completed during the last two years. The Alliance encourages each participant to submit three to four pieces. All participants will be entered in a blind drawing for a free 2023 WAA membership. The drawing will be Nov. 5.

Anyone can become a member of the Whitewater Arts Alliance by completing a membership form and choosing a contribution level. Those who are not members but would like to submit artwork for the show can join the alliance by visiting https://www.whitewaterarts.org/membership or can drop off their forms at the gallery. When completing this form and mailing it in, please make checks payable to Whitewater Arts Alliance.

Participating members of the WAA are to bring their art and completed forms to the Cultural Arts Center gallery on Sunday, Oct. 30, between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Members can also fill out our new online form, or they can mail them to P.O. Box 311, Whitewater, WI 53190.

For more information, visit www.whitewaterarts.org/members-show-2022.