Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area

Sept. 6-16

To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Spotlight

East Troy Bluegrass Festival Arguably Walworth County’s largest bluegrass event, the two-day affair is Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 9 and 10.

On Sept. 9, Down From the Hills plays 11-11:45 a.m.

Cork and Bottle String Band noon-12:45 p.m.

Grass Attack 1-1:45 p.m.

Band scramble 2-2:45 p.m.

Piper Road Spring Band 3-3:45 p.m.

and the Little Roy and Lizzie Show 4-5:30 p.m.

On Sept. 10, New Legacy gives a gospel service at 10-10:45 a.m.

contests are from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Annie and the Oakies play 1-1:45 p.m.

the Soundbillies 2-2:45 p.m.

Dance Around Molly 3-3:45 p.m.

and the Kody Norris Show 4-5:30 p.m.

The East Troy Bluegrass Festival is at Village Square Park, 2881 Main St., East Troy. If rain, event will be at the East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St., East Troy. Cost: $20 per day, $35 for the weekend. Bring a lawn chair. Go to easttroybluegrass.com.

Radio Gaga

A Las Vegas-style tribute to both Lady Gaga and Queen in a concert that never was. The show imagines a parallel universe where Freddie Mercury and Lady Gaga meet.

Saturday, Sept. 16, 7-9 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan. This is the final concert in the bandshell’s Free Concerts in the Park series for 2023.

The Australian Bee Gees

Tribute to the Bee Gees from Las Vegas.

Wednesday-Saturday, Sept. 6-9, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets: $62-79. belfrymusic

Boy Band Review

Having once headlined a Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood and shared the stage with a member of *NSYNC, this band will perform the music of the Backstreet Boys, New Kids On The Block, Boys II Men and more.

Sept. 16, doors open 7 p.m., start time 8 p.m., Geneva Stage, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva. genevastage.com.

Can’t Get Next To You

Tribute to the Temptations.

Wednesday-Saturday, Sept. 13-16, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets: $62-79. belfrymusictheatre.com.

Calendar

Wednesday, Sept. 6

Telstar — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Gebel Girls — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Kayla Seeber — 6-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, Sept. 7

Open mic night — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Whalen & guest — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Big Al Duo — 6-9 p.m., Paloma Cantina at Geneva National, 1221 Geneva National Ave., town of Geneva.

Friday, Sept. 8

Doug Sheen — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Just Dave — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Jeff Walski — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Terry Byrne — 6-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Pete Smith — 7-10 p.m., Churchill’s Lounge, 2517 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Saturday, Sept. 9

D’Lite Duo — 12:15-3:15 p.m., Pier 290.

DNA — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Frank Whiting — 4-8 p.m., Magpie’s Lake Geneva, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Jeff Trudell — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Rebecca & the Grey Notes — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Jonny T-Bird & B.D. Greer — 5:30-8:30 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery, 109 E. Chestnut St., Burlington.

Jeremiah Fox & the Odd Company — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.

Indigo Canyon — 7-10 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.

Liz Berg & Whalen — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Carole Jean — 7-10 p.m., Delavan Lake Store and the Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Paulie and the Poor Boys — 7-10 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

Blackwater — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Sunday, Sept. 10

Greg Shaffer Duo — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Big Al & Jimbo — 2-6 p.m., Magpie’s Lake Geneva.

Blues Rhythm Duo — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Tuesday, Sept. 12

The Sundown Crowd — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Ben Barels — 6:30-9:30 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, town of Geneva.

Wednesday, Sept. 13

DNA — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Dan Blitz — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Thursday, Sept. 14

Mike Van Dyke — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Big Al Duo — 6-9 p.m., Paloma Cantina at Geneva National.

Friday, Sept. 15

Bird & Bloom — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Matt Jaye — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Whalen & guest — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Matt Jaye — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Contact High — 4-8 p.m., Magpie’s Lake Geneva.

Scotty & the Bad Boys — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Brett Ratner — 6 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery.

Randy McCallister — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Atlas — 7-10 p.m., Delavan Lake Store and the Lounge.

Candy Cigarettes — 7-10 p.m., The Hive Taproom.

Sonya & Geoff — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.

