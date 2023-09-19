The following information may change after it is published. Verifying the following information with venues is recommended. With ticket prices, processing and other fees may apply. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Spotlight

The Buckinghams

Chicago sunshine pop group behind the 1966 chart-topping hit “Kind of a Drag” continues to tour with original members Carl Giammarese and Nick Fortuna.

Thursday, Sept. 21, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets $62-79. Note: Show was almost sold out as of Sept. 18.

Andrew David Weber

The solo artist and member of Milwaukee’s Celtic rock group Whiskey of the Damned makes his way down to Delavan this weekend for a rare local performance.

Saturday, Sept. 23, 10 p.m.-1 a.m., the Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Johnny Lyons

The entertainer from Elgin, Illinois, has two shows back to back next weekend. First, it’s a tribute to Johnny Cash. The following night, Elvis Presley. Both shows finish with various rock and roll and soul tunes.

Friday and Saturday, Sept. 29 and 30, 8 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Road H, town of Geneva. Tickets $20 preorder, $25 at the door. Purchase through lghom.com.

More big gigs

Eric Elison — Wednesday, Sept. 20, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Gordon Lightfoot tribute. Tickets: $62-79.

The Highwaymen LIVE — Friday-Saturday, Sept. 22-23, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tribute to the Highwaymen. Tickets $62-79.

Franc D’Ambrosio — Wednesday-Thursday, Sept. 27-28, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Andrew Lloyd Webber tribute. Tickets $62-79.

Bill “Sinatra” Serritella & Elliot Wimbush — Friday, Oct. 6, 7-10 p.m., Churchill’s Lounge, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan. Premium seats available to reserve. Call 262-729-2243 ahead of time.

The Brothers Doobie — Friday-Saturday, Oct. 6-7, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. The Doobie Brothers tribute. Tickets $62-79.

Calendar

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Terry Byrne — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Doghouse Roses — 6-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, Sept. 21

Whalen & Guest — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Friday, Sept. 22

Whalen/Kelly Duo — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

JL Russel — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Vince Amore — 7-10 p.m., Churchill’s Lounge.

Saturday, Sept. 23

DNA — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Matt Meyer — 4-8 p.m., Magpie’s Lake Geneva, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Jeff Trudell — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Roundabouts — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

The Mackenzie O’Brien Band — 6-9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.

Telstar — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge.

Ludy — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Jim Best — 7-10 p.m., Delavan Lake Store and the Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan.

Gravity of Youth — 7 p.m., St. Charles Fall Festival, 440 Kendall St., Burlington.

Un-Hich’d — 7-10 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

Phil Calkins — 8-11 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, town of Geneva.

Sunday, Sept. 24

Rozie Ray and Joshua — 12:30-3:30 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.

Chris Kohn — 3-7 p.m., Magpie’s Lake Geneva.

Greg Shaffer Duo — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Doghouse Roses — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Tuesday, Sept. 26

D’Lite Duo — 6:30-9:30 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink.

Wednesday, Sept. 27

D’Lite Duo — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Jeff Trudell — 6-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.

Thursday, Sept. 28

Matt Jaye — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Friday, Sept. 29

Heather Duo — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Kevin Kennedy — 6-10 p.m., Pier 290.

The Sundown Crowd — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Un-Hich’d — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Chris Minardi and the One Man Jam Duo — 6-9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.

Van Wailin’ — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge.

Doghouse Roses — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Maggie Sirkman — 7-10 p.m., Delavan Lake Store and the Lounge.

Radio Recall — 7-10 p.m., The Hive Taproom.

