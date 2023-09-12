The following information may change after it is published. Verifying the following information with venues is recommended. With ticket prices, processing and other fees may apply. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Spotlight

The Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience

Blending a big band spirit with pop and more, Johnson “splits the difference between the dulcet urbanity of Michael Bublé and the campy yowl of the Stray Cats’ Brian Setzer,” according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Saturday, Sept. 16, 7 p.m., Big Foot Auditorium, 401 Devils Lane, Walworth. Tickets $35 adults, $25 adult wing seats, $10 youth, $5 youth wing seats. Go to bigfootfinearts.ticketleap.com.

Radio Gaga

A Las Vegas-style tribute to both Lady Gaga and Queen in a concert that never was. The show imagines a parallel universe where Freddie Mercury and Lady Gaga meet.

Sept. 16, 7-9 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan. This is the final concert in the bandshell’s Free Concerts in the Park series for 2023.

Boy Band Review

Having once headlined a Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood and shared the stage with a member of *NSYNC, this band will perform the music of the Backstreet Boys, New Kids On The Block, Boys II Men and more.

Sept. 16, doors open 7 p.m., start time 8 p.m., Geneva Stage, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva. genevastage.com.

The Buckinghams

Forming in 1966, this sunshine pop band from Chicago dissolved in 1970, then reformed in 1980 and continues to tour with original members Carl Giammarese and Nick Fortuna.

Thursday, Sept. 21, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan, belfrymusictheatre.com. Note: Show was almost sold out as of Sept. 11.

More big gigs

Can’t Get Next To You — Wednesday-Saturday, Sept. 13-16, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tribute to the Temptations. Tickets: $62-79. belfrymusictheatre.com. Note: Show was almost sold out as of Sept. 11.

Eric Elison — Wednesday, Sept. 20, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Gordon Lightfoot tribute. Tickets: $62-79.

The Highwaymen LIVE — Friday-Saturday, Sept. 22-23, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tribute to the Highwaymen. Tickets: $62-79.

Calendar

Wednesday, Sept. 13

DNA — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Dan Blitz — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Terry Byrne — 6-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

Timothy Wright — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

Thursday, Sept. 14

Mike VanDyke — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Big Al Duo — 6-9 p.m., Paloma Cantina at Geneva National, 1221 Geneva National Ave., town of Geneva.

Friday, Sept. 15

Bird & Bloom — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Matt Jaye — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Whalen & Guest — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.

Dos Perros — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Matt Jaye — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Contact High — 4-8 p.m., Magpie’s Lake Geneva, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Scotty & the Bad Boys — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Brett Ratner — 6 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery, 109 E. Chestnut St., Burlington.

Jess Piano — 6-9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.

Telstar — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge.

Randy McCallister — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Atlas — 7-10 p.m., Delavan Lake Store and the Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Jeff Hagenau — 7-10 p.m., Churchill’s Lounge, 2517 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Candy Cigarettes — 7-10 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

Sonya & Geoff — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Sunday, Sept. 17

Greg Shaffer Duo — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Cole Brandt — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Lara Bell — 3-7 p.m., Magpie’s Lake Geneva.

Tuesday, Sept. 19

Leah Ina Marie Rachuj — 6:30-9:30 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, town of Geneva.

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Terry Byrne — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Doghouse Roses — 6-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.

Thursday, Sept. 21

Whalen & Guest — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Friday, Sept. 22

Whalen/Kelly Duo — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge.

JL Russel — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Vince Amore — 7-10 p.m., Churchill’s Lounge.

Saturday, Sept. 23

DNA — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Matt Meyer — 4-8 p.m., Magpie’s Lake Geneva.

Jeff Trudell — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

The Mackenzie O’Brien Band — 6-9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.

Telstar — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge.

Ludy — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Jim Best — 7-10 p.m., Delavan Lake Store and the Lounge.

Un-Hich’d — 7-10 p.m., The Hive Taproom.

Phil Calkins — 8-11 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink.

Sonic tonic: Most relaxing albums ever made 10. Steve Roach, "Quiet Music 1" 9. Brian Eno, "Ambient 1: Music For Airports" 8. Craig Kupka, "Clouds: New Music for Relaxation" 7. Joanna Brouk, "Hearing Music" 6. Deuter, "Ecstasy" 5. Fumio, "Meditation" 4. Hiroshi Yoshimura, "Music For Nine Post Cards" 3. Scott Fitzgerald, "Bamboo Waterfall" 2. Laraaji, "Essence/Universe" 1. Steven Halpern, "Spectrum Suite"