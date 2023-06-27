The following information may change after it is published. Verifying the following information with venues is recommended. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Big gigs

The Rocket Man Show

Elton John tribute.

Wednesday-Friday, June 28-30, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan.

Tickets $62-79. Go to belfrymusictheatre.com.

The Tony Ocean Show with guest Bill Serritella

Performing the best of the 1960s to 90s and beyond. Expect to hear Motown, classic rock and dance hits.

Thursday, June 29, 6-8 p.m., Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.

Free show, part of the Lake Geneva Concerts in the Park series.

Palmyra-Eagle Community Band

Show is titled “From Sousa to Sing-A-Long: Music for Summer Fun.”

Friday, June 30, 7-9 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan.

Part of the Free Concerts in the Park series.

52nd Street

Billy Joel tribute.

Saturday, July 1, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre.

Tickets $62-79. Go to belfrymusictheatre.com.

Take It Easy

Eagles tribute.

July 1, 7-9 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell.

Part of the Free Concerts in the Park series.

Sounds of Vegas: Sinatra & Sammy, featuring Bill Serritella & Elliot Wimbush

Serritella sings songs of Sinatra and the Rat Pack Era, while Wimbush covers hits from Sammy Davis Jr., Motown, pop and soul.

Sunday, July 2, 4-7 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

No cover, no tickets, public welcome.

Lisa McClowry

Cher tribute.

Wednesday-Friday, July 5-7, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre.

Tickets $62-79. Go to belfrymusictheatre.com.

Fiddleface

New bluegrass trio including Georgia Rae, of the Georgia Rae Family Band Benny Barels, of Lunch Money Bullies and Trevor Mooney.

Thursday, July 6, 6-8 p.m., Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.

Part of the free Lake Geneva Concerts in the Park series.

Ron Vincent

Cat Stevens tribute.

Saturday, July 8, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre.

Tickets $62-79. Go to belfrymusictheatre.com.

Made In America:

A Tribute to Toby Keith

Featuring Paul Wenzel as Toby Keith.

Saturday, July 8, 7-9 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell.

Part of the Free Concerts in the Park series.

Martina McBride

The Grammy-nominated country artist has 20 Top 10 singles and six No. 1 hits.

July 8, 7:30 p.m., George Williams College of Aurora University, 350 Constance Blvd., Williams Bay.

Part of the Music By The Lake series. Tickets: $30 lawn, $45 terrace, $70 orchestra, $85 dress circle. Go to musicbythelake.com to purchase and for more details.

Calendar

Wednesday, June 28

Brian Castillo — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Julius Bindrim — 6-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.

Terry Byrne — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Thursday, June 29

Jon Dawley — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Matt Jaye — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.

Friday, June 30

Jesten — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Brido Music with Tim and Nate — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

John Piet — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Doghouse Roses — 6-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.

Jeff Walski — 6 p.m., Gordy’s Boat House, 336 Lake St., Fontana.

Gravity of Youth — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.

Van Wailin’ — 7-10 p.m., Deck Bar at the Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

JL Russell — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

Open mic — 7 p.m., Delavan Lake Store and the Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Saturday, July 1

D’Lite Duo — 1:30-5 p.m., Pier 290.

Hobie & the Leftovers — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Big Al Wetzel Band — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Matt Jaye — 7-10 p.m., Deck Bar at the Ridge.

Xeno & Joe — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

Gebel Girls — 7-10 p.m., Delavan Lake Store and the Lounge.

Wheels North — 7-10 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

GooRoos — 8 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.

The Divergents — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Sunday, July 2

Greg Shaffer Duo — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Cole Brandt — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Zaido Cruise — 2-4 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Doghouse Roses — 2:30-6 p.m., Pier 290.

JFK the Band — 3-7 p.m., Magpie’s Lake Geneva, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Downtown Harrison — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Phil Calkins — 8-11 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, town of Geneva.

Monday, July 3

Liam Nugent — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Terry Byrne — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Doghouse Roses — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Pat McCurdy — 6:30-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.

D’Lite Duo — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Tuesday, July 4

Randy McCallister — noon-4 p.m., Pier 290.

Thompson Duo — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Doghouse Roses — 6:30-9:30 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink.

Van Wailin’ — 7-10 p.m., Deck Bar at the Ridge.

Wednesday, July 5

Bird & Bloom — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Terry Byrne — 6-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.

Brady Lee — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.

Thursday, July 6

Matthew P — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Open mic night — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Mike Van Dyke — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.

Friday, July 7

Matt Jaye — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Brido Music with Tim and Nate — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

JFK the Band — 6-9 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.

Van Dwellers — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Karen Shook — 7-10 p.m., Deck Bar at the Ridge.

Kevin Kennedy — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

Open mic — 7 p.m., Delavan Lake Store and the Lounge.

Saturday, July 8

Doug Sheen — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

D’Lite Duo — 3-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Jeff Trudell — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Thirsty Boots Band — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Van Wailin’ — 7-10 p.m., Deck Bar at the Ridge.

Telstar — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

Chef Carl — 7-10 p.m., Delavan Lake Store and the Lounge.

Matt Meyer — 7-10 p.m., The Hive Taproom.

Kevin Kennedy — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.

Who's playing Elkhorn's DAS Fest USA this year? Red Hot Chilli Pipers Alex Meixner The Gebel Girls Ed Wagner Brass Band Jenny Hundt JFK the Band Copper Box The Happy Players Dirndolls Petty Union