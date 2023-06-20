The following information may change after it is published. Verifying the following information with venues is recommended. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Big gigs

Blooze Brothers

Blues Brother tribute.

Wednesday & Thursday, June 21 & 22, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan.

Tickets: $62-79. Go to belfrymusictheatre.com.

Turn The Page

Bob Seger tribute.

Friday & Saturday, June 23 & 24, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre.

Tickets: $62-79. Go to belfrymusictheatre.com.

Outlaw Music festival with Willie Nelson, Robert & Alison Krauss, Trampled By Turtles, Molly Tuttle and

Particle Kid Celebrate Nelson’s life and legacy during his 90th birthday year with the largest ever Outlaw tour.

Saturday, June 24, 4:45 p.m., Alpine Valley Music Theatre, 2699 County Road D, East Troy.

Tickets start at $35. Go to livenation.com and search “Alpine Valley” to purchase and for more details.

Doug Allen Nash

Johnny Cash and Neil Diamond tribute.

Saturday, June 24, 7-9 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan.

Part of the Free Concerts in the Park series.

Justin Roberts

A founder of the modern family music scene, Roberts has travelled the globe with his band, the Not Ready for Naptime Players. Now, he is performing the next installment of this year’s Music By The Lake concert series.

Sunday, June 25, 4 p.m., George Williams College of Aurora University, 350 Constance Blvd., Williams Bay.

Tickets: $15. Go to musicbythelake.com.

The Rocket Man Show

Elton John tribute.

Wednesday-Friday, June 28-30, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre.

Tickets: $62-79. Go to belfrymusictheatre.com.

The Tony Ocean Show with guest Bill Serritella

Performing the best of the 1960s to 90s and beyond. Expect to hear Motown, classic rock and dance hits.

Thursday, June 29, 6-8 p.m., Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.

Free show, part of the Lake Geneva Concerts in the Park series.

Palmyra-Eagle

Community Band

Show is titled “From Sousa to Sing-A-Long: Music for Summer Fun.”

Friday, June 30, 7-9 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell.

Part of the Free Concerts in the Park series.

52nd Street

Billy Joel tribute

Saturday, July 1, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre.

Tickets: $62-79. Go to belfrymusictheatre.com.

Take It Easy

Eagles tribute.

July 1, 7-9 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell.

Part of the Free Concerts in the Park series.

Calendar

Wednesday, June 21

Whalen and Kristen Rose Kelly — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Kayla Seeber — 6-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

Xeno and Joe — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Thursday, June 22

Bird & Bloom — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Tobias — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.

Friday, June 23

Jeff Trudell — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

JFK the Band — 6-9 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.

Karen Shook — 7-10 p.m., Deck Bar at the Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

Doghouse Roses — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

Open mic — 7 p.m., Delavan Lake Store and the Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Saturday, June 24

Ludy & his Lady — 1-4 p.m., The Thirsty Parrot, W3725 Club House Drive, town of Geneva.

Blue Rhythm Duo — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

D’Lite Duo — 3-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Jeff Walski — 3-6 p.m., River Jack’s Bar & Grill, W6904 County Road A, Elkhorn.

Matt Jaye — 7-10 p.m., Deck Bar at the Ridge.

Doghouse Roses — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

Jacob Henry — 7-10 p.m., Delavan Lake Store and the Lounge.

Blue Moon Alley — 7-10 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

Sunday, June 25

Great Sax — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

DNA — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Big Al — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Blue Rhythm Trio — 4-8 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.

Monday, June 26

Blue Rhythm Duo — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Tuesday, June 27

Heather Duo — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Frank Whiting — 6-9 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.

Dirty Canteen — 6 p.m., LD’s BBQ, 2511 Main St., East Troy.

D’Lite Duo — 6:30-9:30 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, town of Geneva.

Wednesday, June 28

Brian Castillo — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Julius Bindrim — 6-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.

Terry Byrne — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.

Thursday, June 29

Jon Dawley — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Matt Jaye — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.

Friday, June 30

Jesten — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Brido Music with Tim and Nate — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Doghouse Roses — 6-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.

Jeff Walski — 6 p.m., Gordy’s Boat House, 336 Lake St., Fontana.

Gravity of Youth — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.

Van Wailin’ — 7-10 p.m., Deck Bar at the Ridge.

JL Russell — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

Open mic — 7 p.m., Delavan Lake Store and the Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Saturday, July 1

D’Lite Duo — 1:30-5 p.m., Pier 290.

Matt Jaye — 7-10 p.m., Deck Bar at the Ridge.

Xeno and Joe — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

Gebel Girls — 7-10 p.m., Delavan Lake Store and the Lounge.

Wheels North — 7-10 p.m., The Hive Taproom.

