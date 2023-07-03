The following information may change after it is published. Verifying the following information with venues is recommended. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Big gigs

Lisa McClowry

Cher tribute.

Wednesday-Friday, July 5-7, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan.

Tickets $62-79. Go to belfrymusictheatre.com.

Fiddleface

New bluegrass trio including Georgia Rae, of the Georgia Rae Family Band Benny Barels, of Lunch Money Bullies and Trevor Mooney.

Thursday, July 6, 6-8 p.m., Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.

Part of the free Lake Geneva Concerts in the Park series.

Ron Vincent

Cat Stevens tribute.

Saturday, July 8, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre.

Tickets $62-79. Go to belfrymusictheatre.com.

Made In America: A Tribute

to Toby Keith

Featuring Paul Wenzel as Toby Keith.

Saturday, July 8, 7-9 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan.

Part of the Free Concerts in the Park series.

Martina McBride

The Grammy-nominated country artist has 20 Top 10 singles and six No. 1 hits.

July 8, 7:30 p.m., George Williams College of Aurora University, 350 Constance Blvd., Williams Bay.

Part of the Music By The Lake series. Tickets: $30 lawn, $45 terrace, $70 orchestra, $85 dress circle. Go to musicbythelake.com to purchase and for more details.

Music on the Patio: Rick & Rise of Mourning Dayze

Rick Pfeifer, co-founder of Mourning Dayze, and Rise Hebebrand will perform at the Lake Geneva Public Library, discussing their book “Mourning Dayze: A Wisconsin Garage Band Rockin’ Since 1965” in between songs. Band co-founder Doug Henry is also expected to appear.

Tuesday, July 11, 6 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Part of the library’s free Music on the Patio series.

Frank Whiting

The singer/guitarist is also a member of JFK the Band.

Wednesday, July 12, 6-9 p.m., Veterans Park, 125 Plain St., Sharon.

Part of the village of Sharon and the Sharon Chamber of Commerce’s free Music in Veterans Park series.

7th Heaven

The Chicago pop rock band has been performing since 1985.

July 12, 8 p.m., Elkhorn Ribfest, Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.

Free admission and parking. Go to wisconsinribfest.com.

“Big Dog” Mercer Band

Soulful blues musician Marty “Big Dog” Mercer has been inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame twice.

Thursday, July 13, 6-8 p.m., Flat Iron Park.

Part of the free Lake Geneva Concerts in the Park series.

Bella Cain

The popular act has won Wisconsin Area Music Industry’s Country Group of the Year Award.

July 13, 8 p.m., Elkhorn Ribfest.

Free admission and parking. Go to wisconsinribfest.com.

Snake Oil: ’90s Rock Circus

Covers pop, grunge and alternative hits from the 1990s. Expect to hear songs by Sheryl Crow, the Foo Fighters, Soundgarden, Rob Zombie, Stone Temple Pilots, Alanis Morrisette, U2 and more.

Friday, July 14, 8:30 p.m., Elkhorn Ribfest.

Free admission and parking. Go to wisconsin ribfest.com.

Mark & Gretch Hladish

The couple, which owns Delavan’s Rosewood, performs various types of music.

Saturday, July 15, 7-9 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell.

Part of the Free Concerts in the Park series.

The Hype

Featuring the music of Def Leppard, Bon Jovi, Motley Crue and Aerosmith.

July 15, 8:30 p.m., Elkhorn Ribfest.

Free admission and parking. Go to wisconsinribfest.com.

Calendar

Wednesday, July 5

Bird & Bloom — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Terry Byrne — 6-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

Brady Lee — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Thursday, July 6

Matthew P — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Open mic night — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Mike Van Dyke — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.

D’Lite Duo — 7:30-10:30 p.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Friday, July 7

Matt Jaye — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Brido Music with Tim and Nate — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Jeff Walski — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

JFK the Band — 6-9 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.

South of Mars — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Geneva Tap House, 252 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Van Dwellers — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.

Karen Shook — 7-10 p.m., Deck Bar at the Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

Kevin Kennedy — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

Open mic — 7 p.m., Delavan Lake Store and the Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

D’Lite Duo — 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, July 8

Doug Sheen — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

D’Lite Duo — 3-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Otherwise Civilized — 4-8 p.m., Magpie’s Den & Pen, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Jeff Trudell — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Four Wheel Drive — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Tom Stanfield — 6-9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Thirsty Boots Band — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Van Wailin’ — 7-10 p.m., Deck Bar at the Ridge.

Telstar — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

Chef Carl — 7-10 p.m., Delavan Lake Store and the Lounge.

Gebel Girls — 7-10 p.m., The Shore, 3714 South Shore Drive, Delavan.

Matt Meyer — 7-10 p.m., The Hive Taproom.

D’Lite Duo — 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Kevin Kennedy — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Sunday, July 9

Jon Dawley — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Tom Stanfield — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Dan Maguire — 12:30-4:30 p.m., Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

DNA — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Big Al & Jimbo — 2-6 p.m., Magpie’s Den & Pen.

Chris Kohn — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Monday, July 10

Kenny — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Tuesday, July 11

Doghouse Roses — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Dan Blitz — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.

Wednesday, July 12

Cesare Salad and the Spicy Croutons — 3 p.m., Elkhorn Ribfest.

Whalen & Mitch The Lip — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Buster Daizy — 4:30 p.m., Elkhorn Ribfest.

Gebel Girls — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.

Jimmy Nick & Don’t Tell Mama — 6 p.m., Elkhorn Ribfest.

Thursday, July 13

Judson Brown Band — noon, Elkhorn Ribfest.

Gebel Girls — 3 p.m., Elkhorn Ribfest.

Afternoon Logic — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

The Milbillies — 4:30 p.m., Elkhorn Ribfest.

Rico — 6 p.m., Elkhorn Ribfest.

Tobias — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.

D’Lite Duo — 7:30-10:30 p.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Friday, July 14

Miles Over Mountains — noon, Elkhorn Ribfest.

Indigo Canyon — 1:30 p.m., Elkhorn Ribfest.

The Gravity of Youth— 3 p.m., Elkhorn Ribfest.

Bird & Bloom — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Leathers & Lace — 5 p.m., Elkhorn Ribfest.

Blue Rhythm — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Disitlling.

Hillbilly Rockstarz — 6:30 p.m., Elkhorn Ribfest.

Xeno & Joe — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

Open mic — 7 p.m., Delavan Lake Store and the Lounge.

D’Lite Duo — 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, July 15

The Thompson Duo — noon, Elkhorn Ribfest.

Secret Menu — 1:30 p.m., Elkhorn Ribfest.

D’Lite Duo — 1:30-5 p.m., Pier 290.

DNA — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Cameron Webb — 2:30 p.m., Elkhorn Ribfest.

Lara Bell — 4-8 p.m., Magpie’s Den & Pen.

Ivy Ford — 4:30 p.m., Elkhorn Ribfest.

Chris Sipis Band — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

The Cheap Shots — 6:30 p.m., Elkhorn Ribfest.

Whalen & Guest — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

Keith Kinerk — 7-10 p.m., Delavan Lake Store and the Lounge.

D’Lite Duo — 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Squad 51 — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.

