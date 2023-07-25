The following information may change after it is published. Verifying the following information with venues is recommended. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Spotlight

Buffett’s Margaritaville

Wednesday, July 26, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan.

Jimmy Buffett tribute. As of July 24, this show was almost sold out. Tickets $62-79. Go to belfrymusictheatre.com.

St. Paul and the Minneapolis Funk Allstars

Friday, July 28, doors open 7 p.m., show starts 8 p.m., Geneva Stage, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

An act showcasing those who wrote, produced and performed on some of the biggest electro funk-rock hits to come out of the Twin Cities. Band is comprised of musicians who worked with Prince, The Time, Carmen Electra and others. Note: Balcony seats sold out as of July 24. Tickets range from $35-65. Go to GenevaStage.com.

Bad Medicine

Saturday, July 29, 7 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan.

Bon Jovi tribute, part of the Free Concerts in the Park series.

BritBeat

July 29, 7:30 p.m., George Williams College of Aurora University, 350 Constance Blvd., Williams Bay.

Multimedia concert journey through the history of the Beatles. Tickets are $30 lawn, $45 terrace, $70 orchestra and $85 dress circle. Go to musicbythelake.com.

Alex Meixner Band: DAS Fest & Flat Iron Park

Thursday, Aug. 3, Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva and Friday, Aug. 4, 4-7 p.m., Oktoberfest Stage, DAS Fest USA, Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn Saturday, Aug. 5, 7-10 p.m., Oktoberfest Stage, DAS Fest USA and Sunday, Aug. 6, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Oktoberfest Stage, DAS Fest USA.

Ahead of his headlining stint at this weekend’s DAS Fest USA, the Grammy-nominated multi-instrumentalist brings his band to Lake Geneva for a free show, courtesy of Visit Lake Geneva’s Concerts in the Park series. Admission to DAS Fest is free. For more on these gigs, go to dasfestusa.com or visitlakegeneva.com.

Red Hot Chilli Pipers

Aug. 4, 7:30 p.m., Oktoberfest Stage, DAS Fest USA.

World-touring nine-piece ensemble plays bagpipes, guitars, keyboards and drums is also a headliner at DAS Fest. Fun fact: The band has four music degrees from the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama. Admission to DAS Fest is free. Go to dasfestusa.com.

Other big gigs

DJ Carl Fritz — Wednesday, July 26, 6-9 p.m., Veterans Park, Sharon.

Part of the Sharon Chamber of Commerce’s free Music in Veterans Park concert series.

Superfly — Thursday, July 27, 6-8 p.m., Flat Iron Park.

Dubbed the “ultimate party band” of Milwaukee and Wisconsin, the band is expected to deliver non-stop dance, pop, classic rock and country hits. Part of Visit Lake Geneva’s free Concerts In The Park series.

Drew Baloh: Garth Brooks Tribute — July 27, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre.

As of July 24, this show was almost sold out, according to the venue. Tickets: $62-79. Go to belfrymusictheatre.com.

Elements: Earth, Wind & Fire Tribute — Friday & Saturday, July 28 & 29, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre.

Northeastern act has over 50 years experience in recording, performing and touring. Tickets $62-79. Go to belfrymusictheatre.com.

Glenn Davis & West Side Andy — Friday, July 28, 7-9 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell.

Davis, a local bluesman with over 50 years in the game, plays weekly in the area. This is a chance to see him play for free at the bandshell’s 2023 Free Concerts In The Park series.

World Turning — Wednesday-Saturday, Aug. 2-5, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre.

Fleetwood Mac tribute from Nashville. Tickets $62-79. Go to belfrymusictheatre.com.

Southern Accents — Friday, Aug. 4, doors open 7 p.m., show starts 8 p.m., Geneva Stage.

Nashville-based Tom Petty tribute act. Tickets $25-45. Go to genevastage.com.

Claptonation — Saturday, Aug. 5, 7 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell.

Eric Clapton tribute, part of the Free Concerts in the Park series.

Westwood, Dead Eye Ry & Perfect Change — Aug. 5, 8 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.

See three bands for free. Westwood plays pop punk and 90s alternative, Dead Eye Ry classic rock and 90s singalongs, Perfect Change classic rock, 90s covers and originals.

Calendar

Wednesday, July 26

Whalen & Glenn Davis — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Michelle of Indigo Canyon — 6-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

D’Lite Duo — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Thursday, July 27

Second Chances — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Matt Jaye — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.

Josy Rosales and Paul Breitenbach — 6-9 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery, 109 E. Chestnut St., Burlington.

Live music — 7:30-9:30 p.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Friday, July 28

Blues Rhythm Duo — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Jeff Trudell — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Sheri Stouffer — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Ryann Lyn — 6-9 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery.

Doghouse Roses — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.

Van Wailin’ — 7-10 p.m., Deck Bar at the Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

Bad Dads — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

Open Mic — 7 p.m., Delavan Lake Store and the Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Gravity of Youth — 8-11 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.

D’Lite Duo — 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, July 29

DNA — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Terry Byrne — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Matt Meyer — 4-8 p.m., Magpie’s Den & Pen, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Just Dave — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Temper — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Tom Stanfield — 6-9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Blaine and Jake — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Whalen & Guest — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

Eric Carlson — 7-10 p.m., Delavan Lake Store and the Lounge.

Cesare Salad & the Spicy Croutons — 7-10 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

Phil Calkins — 8-11 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, town of Geneva.

Dirty Canteen — 8 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.

D’Lite Duo — 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Doghouse Roses — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Sunday, July 30

Greg Shaffer Duo — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Tom Stanfield — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Burnin’ Down the Docks: Live music — 12:30-4:30 p.m., The Abbey Resort.

Matt Jaye — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Glenn Davis Sunday Blues Jam — 2 p.m., Red Dogs Sandwiches, 11011 N. Route 12, Richmond, Illinois.

Ludy — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Turtle Creek Chamber Orchestra — 3 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell. Part of the Free Concerts in the Park series.

Monday, July 31

Blues Rhythm Duo — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Charlie Imes — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Dan Blitz — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.

Doghouse Roses — 6:30-9:30 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink.

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Thompson Duo — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Julius Bindrim — 6-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.

Brady Lee — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.

Thursday, Aug. 3

Doghouse Roses — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Open mic night — 6 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Big Al Duo — 6-9 p.m., Paloma Cantina at Geneva National, 1221 Geneva National Ave. S., town of Geneva.

Matt Jaye — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.

Friday, Aug. 4

Madison Maennerchor — 3:15 p.m., Oktoberfest Stage, DAS Fest USA.

Matthew P — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

The Swing Crew — 4:30-7:30 p.m., Backyard Stage, DAS Fest USA.

Blue Rhythm — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Jeff Trudell — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Doghouse Roses — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

Ladies Must Swing — 7 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell. Part of the Free Concerts in the Park series. Dance lessons by Dance Factory at 6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 5

Sons of Leroy — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Backyard Stage, DAS Fest USA.

Dirndolls — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Biergarten Stage, DAS Fest USA.

The Freistadt Alte Kameraden Band — 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Oktoberfest Stage, DAS Fest USA.

JFK the Band — 1:30-4 p.m., Backyard Stage, DAS Fest USA.

The Happy Players — 1:30-5:30 p.m., Biergarten Stage, DAS Fest USA.

Doug Sheen — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Un-Hich’d — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Copper Box — 3:30-6:30 p.m., Oktoberfest Stage, DAS Fest USA.

Petty Union — 4:30-7:30 p.m., Backyard Stage, DAS Fest USA.

Hobie & the Leftovers — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Big Al Wetzel Band — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Telstar — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

Doghouse Roses — 7-10 p.m., The Hive Taproom.

Kevin Kennedy — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.

