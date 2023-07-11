The following information may change after it is published. Verifying the following information with venues is recommended. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Spotlight

Radio Gaga: Tribute to Queen and Lady Gaga

Saturday, July 15, doors open 7 p.m., show starts 8 p.m., Geneva Stage, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Interesting concept: A Vegas-style production set to deliver a concert that never was, pairing the music of both acts, icons of their own respective times. Tickets $24-45. Go to GenevaStage.com for details.

The Prince Experience

Sunday, July 16, 6 p.m., Elkhorn Ribfest.

The Purple One’s music only gets better as time goes on. Gabriel Sanchez fronts this Prince tribute band, which has been performing for over 10 years. Free admission and parking. Go to wisconsinribfest.com.

Hurricane Reggae Band

Thursday, July 20, 6-8 p.m., Flat Iron Park.

It’s not summer without live reggae music. This award-winning band based in Chicago features De Hurricane, who is from the island of Dominica. Part of Visit Lake Geneva’s free Concerts in the Park series. See visitlakegeneva.com for more.

Madman’s Diary: An Ozzy Osbourne Experience

Saturday, July 22, doors open 7 p.m., show starts 8 p.m., Geneva Stage.

All aboard for a tribute to the former Black Sabbath front man and influential solo artist. Tickets $20-45. Go to GenevaStage.com.

The Guess Who

Saturday, July 22, 7:30 p.m., George Williams College of Aurora University, 350 Constance Blvd., Williams Bay.

It’s a big year for the Music By the Lake series. First, Martina McBride played George Williams College. Now it will be The Guess Who, the Canadian band behind “American Woman” and “These Eyes.” Tickets: $30 lawn, $45 terrace, $70 orchestra, $85 dress circle. Go to musicbythelake.com.

Other big gigs

Frank Whiting — Wednesday, July 12, 6-9 p.m., Veterans Park, 125 Plain St., Sharon.

The singer/guitarist is also a member of JFK the Band. Part of the village of Sharon and the Sharon Chamber of Commerce’s free Music in Veterans Park series.

Who’s Bad — Wednesday & Thursday, July 12 & 13, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan.

Michael Jackson tribute act. Tickets $62-79. Go to belfrymusictheatre.com.

7th Heaven — July 12, 8 p.m., Elkhorn Ribfest, Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.

The Chicago pop rock band has been performing since 1985. Free admission and parking. Go to wisconsinribfest.com.

“Big Dog” Mercer Band — Thursday, July 13, 6-8 p.m., Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.

Soulful blues musician Marty “Big Dog” Mercer has been inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame twice. Part of the free Lake Geneva Concerts in the Park series.

Bella Cain — July 13, 8 p.m., Elkhorn Ribfest.

The popular act has won Wisconsin Area Music Industry’s Country Group of the Year Award.

Free admission and parking. Go to wisconsinribfest.com.

Snake Oil: ’90s Rock Circus — Friday, July 14, 8:30 p.m., Elkhorn Ribfest.

Covers pop, grunge and alternative hits from the 1990s. Expect to hear songs by Sheryl Crow, the Foo Fighters, Soundgarden, Rob Zombie, Stone Temple Pilots, Alanis Morrisette, U2 and more. Free admission and parking. Go to wisconsinribfest.com.

Mellencougar — Saturday, July 15, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre.

John Mellencamp tribute featuring musicians from Wisconsin and Illinois.

Tickets $62-79. Go to belfrymusictheatre.com.

Mark & Gretch Hladish — July 15, 7-9 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan.

The couple, which owns Delavan’s Rosewood, performs various types of music. Part of the Free Concerts in the Park series.

The Hype — July 15, 8:30 p.m., Elkhorn Ribfest.

Featuring the music of Def Leppard, Bon Jovi, Motley Crüe and Aerosmith. Free admission and parking. Go to wisconsinribfest.com.

Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra — Sunday, July 16, 4 p.m., George Williams College of Aurora University.

Covering material from the musical “Chicago” to Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York” the orchestra has often been a part of Music By the Lake series lineup. This year is no exception. Tickets: $15. Go to musicbythelake.com.

The Neil & Nostalgia Show — Wednesday, July 19, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Riverview Park, 1588 Mill St., town of Lyons.

Eric “Diamond” has performed as Neil Diamond for the last 20 years, including as a headliner of the Ultimate Legends show, according to the Visit Lake Geneva website. Here, he’s putting on a free show, sponsored by Lyons For a Better Neighborhood. Guests can bring lawn chairs, coolers and picnic baskets.

We’ve Only Just Begun: Carpenters Tribute — Wednesday & Thursday, July 19 & 20, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre.

Michelle Berting fills the role of Karen Carpenter in this show, which promises an intimate, behind-the-scenes portrait of the Carpenters. Tickets $62-79. Go to belfrymusictheatre.com.

Simply Elton: A Tribute to the Great Elton John — Friday, July 21, doors open 7 p.m., show starts 8 p.m., Geneva Stage.

Brian Harris brings the music of Sir Elton John to life. Tickets $19-35. Go to GenevaStage.com.

Zachary Stevenson — Friday & Saturday, July 21 & 22, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre.

The award-winning actor/musician/writer’s tribute to Buddy Holly has logged numerous sold-out shows at the Belfry. Tickets $62-79. Go to belfrymusictheatre.com.

The BriTins: Beatles Tribute — Saturday, July 22, 7-9 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell.

Milwaukee group covers the Fab Four’s hits using authentic Beatles gear. Part of the Free Concerts in the Park series.

Calendar

Wednesday, July 12

Cesare Salad and the Spicy Croutons — 3 p.m., Elkhorn Ribfest’s Park Stage.

Whalen & Mitch The Lip — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Buster Daisy — 4:30 p.m., Elkhorn Ribfest.

Jeff Trudell — 6-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

Gebel Girls — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Jimmy Nick & Don’t Tell Mama — 6 p.m., Elkhorn Ribfest’s Park Stage.

Thursday, July 13

Judson Brown Band — noon, Elkhorn Ribfest’s Park Stage.

Tiny Country — 1:30 p.m., Elkhorn Ribfest.

Gebel Girls — 3 p.m., Elkhorn Ribfest’s Park Stage.

Afternoon Logic — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

The Milbillies — 4:30 p.m., Elkhorn Ribfest.

Rico — 6 p.m., Elkhorn Ribfest’s Park Stage.

Tobias — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.

D’Lite Duo — 7:30-10:30 p.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Friday, July 14

Miles Over Mountains — noon, Elkhorn Ribfest’s Park Stage.

Indigo Canyon — 1:30 p.m., Elkhorn Ribfest.

Second Chances — 3-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

The Gravity of Youth— 3 p.m., Elkhorn Ribfest’s Park Stage.

Bird & Bloom — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Leathers & Lace — 5 p.m., Elkhorn Ribfest.

Matt Jaye — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Blue Rhythm — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Hillbilly Rockstarz — 6:30 p.m., Elkhorn Ribfest’s Park Stage.

Xeno & Joe — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

Open mic — 7 p.m., Delavan Lake Store and the Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

D’Lite Duo — 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, July 15

The Thompson Duo — noon, Elkhorn Ribfest’s Park Stage.

Frank Whiting — 1-4 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 South Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.

Secret Menu — 1:30 p.m., Elkhorn Ribfest.

D’Lite Duo — 1:30-5 p.m., Pier 290.

DNA — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Cameron Webb — 2:30 p.m., Elkhorn Ribfest’s Park Stage.

Lara Bell — 4-8 p.m., Magpie’s Den & Pen, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Ivy Ford — 4:30 p.m., Elkhorn Ribfest.

Just Dave — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Chris Sipis Band — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

The Cheap Shots — 6:30 p.m., Elkhorn Ribfest’s Park Stage.

Whalen & Guest — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

Keith Kinerk — 7-10 p.m., Delavan Lake Store and the Lounge.

D’Lite Duo — 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Squad 51 — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Sunday, July 16

Heather Duo — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Lara Bell Band — noon, Elkhorn Ribfest’s Park Stage.

Big Al — 1:30-5:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Matt Jaye — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Kashmir — 2 p.m., Elkhorn Ribfest.

Blue Rhythm 2 — 3-7 p.m., Magpie’s Den & Pen.

Boyband Review — 4 p.m., Elkhorn Ribfest’s Park Stage.

Monday, July 17

Jon Dawley — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Tuesday, July 18

The Sundown Crowd — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Frank Whiting — 5-9 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Tim O’Grady — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.

Wednesday, July 19

DNA — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Doghouse Roses — 6-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.

Terry Byrne — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.

Thursday, July 20

Doghouse Roses — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Kenny Jones — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.

Grant Milliren — 7-9 p.m., Niche Café and Wine Bar, 715 Hunt Club Road, town of Geneva.

Friday, July 21

Second Chances — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Just Dave — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Matthew Adam — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

JFK the Band — 6-9 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.

Mike Maxwell & KB Marion — 7 p.m., Niche Café and Wine Bar.

Doghouse Roses — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

Open mic — 7 p.m., Delavan Lake Store and the Lounge

Saturday, July 22

Noah Hithner — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Exit Plan — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Contact High — 4-8 p.m., Geneva Stage.

Tim & Amy Rose — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Trinadora — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Randy McCallister — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

Eugene Gruber — 7-10 p.m., Delavan Lake Store and the Lounge.

Kevin Kennedy — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.

Sounds of Elkhorn Ribfest: Headliners include Bella Cain, 7th Heaven & the Prince Experience Headliner: 7th Heaven Headliner: Bella Cain Headliner: Snake Oil: 90s Rock Circus Headliner: The Hype Headliner: The Prince Experience Cesare Salad and the Spicy Croutons Jimmy Nick Tiny Country Gebel Girls The Milbillies Rico Gravity of Youth