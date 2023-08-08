The following information may change after it is published. Verifying the following information with venues is recommended. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Spotlight

Two Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra shows

Thursday, Aug. 10, 6-8 p.m., Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva and Sunday, Aug. 13, 4-6 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan.

Comprised of volunteer musicians, the orchestra has been going strong for over 20 years. Many of its members are from communities in Walworth County, while others hail from Madison, Kenosha, Janesville and Aurora, Illinois.

The Lake Geneva show is the last installment in Visit Lake Geneva’s free Concerts in the Park series. For more, go to visitlakegeneva.com.

The Delavan concert is part of the Free Concerts in the Park series. For more, go to phoenixparkbandshell.com.

Vivaaaaa Lake Geneva!

Friday, Aug. 11, Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Road H, town of Geneva.

Jonny Lyons & the Pride perform an Elvis Presley tribute show. A special guest opening band starts at 6:30 p.m. The tribute show begins at 8 p.m. Beer, cocktails and food will be served.

General admission: $20, or $25 day of show. Ages 12 and younger free.

Tony Rocker Elvis tribute

Saturday, Aug. 12, 7-9 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan.

In a busy schedule of shows throughout Wisconsin — including the Wisconsin State Fair — Tony Rocker & the Comeback Special makes this stop in the area.

Part of the bandshell’s Free Concerts in the Park series. Go to phoenixparkbandshell.com.

Bella Cain

Wednesday, Aug. 16, 8 p.m.-midnight, Beer Tent at Lake Geneva Jaycees Venetian Festival, Flat Iron Park.

The award-winning live music staple of the summer returns to perform on the first night of the 61st Venetian Festival. According to Bella Cain’s website, the group has performed at Summerfest, Country Thunder and various venues throughout the Midwest.

$5 cover at the door. No one under age 21 admitted.

Modern Day Romeos

Thursday, Aug. 17, 8 p.m.-midnight, Beer Tent at Lake Geneva Jaycees Venetian Festival.

The band plays everything from Motown to metal, covering a wide spectrum of music from 1980s, 90s and 2000s.

$5 cover at the door. No one under age 21 admitted.

Kelly Daniels

Friday, Aug. 18, 8 p.m.-midnight, Beer Tent at Lake Geneva Jaycees Venetian Festival.

Nashville-based country singer/songwriter started out as a professional musician in 2011, as founder and lead vocalist of Rockstar Rodeo.

$5 cover at the door. No one under age 21 admitted.

Foreigner 4 Ever

Saturday, Aug. 19, 7-9 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell.

Seven-piece Foreigner tribute act.

Part of the bandshell’s Free Concerts in the Park series. Go to phoenixparkbandshell.com.

Too Hype Crew

Aug. 19, 8 p.m.-midnight, Beer Tent at Lake Geneva Jaycees Venetian Festival.

Covering hip hop and G-funk hits from the 80s, 90s and 2000s.

$5 cover at the door. No one under age 21 admitted.

Other big gigs

Chrome Horse — Wednesday, Aug. 9, 6-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

Bob Dylan tribute covering six decades of music, from the folk anthems of the 1960s to the 1970s ballads and beyond.

Tristan McIntosh — Friday & Saturday, Aug. 11 & 12, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan.

The 2016 “American Idol” finalist presents a tribute to Linda Ronstadt. Tickets $62-79. Go to belfrymusictheatre.com.

Jay White — Wednesday-Saturday, Aug. 16-19, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre.

White is on his sixth run of shows with his tribute to Neil Diamond at the Belfry, hosting a fundraiser for Parkinson’s Disease research. Tickets $62-79. Go to belfrymusictheatre.com.

Calendar

Wednesday, Aug. 9

The Sundown Crowd — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Terry Byrne — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290,1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Thursday, Aug. 10

Brian Castillo — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Mike Van Dyke — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.

Big Al Duo — 6-9 p.m., Paloma Cantina at Geneva National, 1221 Geneva National Ave. S., town of Geneva.

Friday, Aug. 11

Jon Dawley — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Just Dave — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Steve Weber — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Novy Spinners — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.

Whalen David Duo — 7-10 p.m., Deck Bar at The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

Xeno & Joe — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

D’Lite Duo — 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Waterfront at the Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at the Abbey Resort.

Saturday, Aug. 12

DNA — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

JFK the Band — 3-7 p.m., Williams Bay Lions Club’s Corn & Brat Fest, Edgewater Park, Williams Bay.

D’Lite Duo — 3-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Jeff Trudell — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Smooth Blues with John Gueher — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Tom Stanfield — 6-9 p.m., 240 West at the Abbey Resort.

Petty Union — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Brad Fell — 7-10 p.m., Deck Bar at the Ridge.

Whalen & Van Wailin’ — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

Ben Vance — 7-10 p.m., Delavan Lake Store and the Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Un-Hich’d — 7-10 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

D’Lite Duo — 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Waterfront at the Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at the Abbey Resort.

Squad 51 — 10 p.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Sunday, Aug. 13

Great Sax — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Tom Stanfield — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 240 West at the Abbey Resort.

Noah Hithner — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Doghouse Roses — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Monday, Aug. 14

Doghouse Roses — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Tuesday, Aug. 15

The Sundown Crowd — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Frank Whiting — 5-9 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Tim O’Grady — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.

Leah Ina Marie Rachuj — 6:30-9:30 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, town of Geneva.

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Gebel Girls — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

The Gravity of Youth — 6-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

Dan Blitz — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.

Thursday, Aug. 17

Matt Jaye — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Gebel Girls — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.

Big Al Duo — 6-9 p.m., Paloma Cantina at Geneva National.

Friday, Aug. 18

Liam Nugent — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Matt Jaye — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Box Crates Band — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

JFK the Band — 6-9 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.

Jazz Trio — 7-10 p.m., Deck Bar at the Ridge.

JL Russel — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

D’Lite Duo — 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Waterfront at the Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at the Abbey Resort.

Saturday, Aug. 19

DNA — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Jack Whittle Band — 3-6 p.m., Lake Geneva Jaycees Venetian Festival.

D’Lite Duo — 3-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Matt Jaye — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Ms. B Haven — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Tom Stanfield — 6-9 p.m., 240 West at the Abbey Resort.

Van Wailin’ — 7-10 p.m., Deck Bar at the Ridge.

Randy McCallister — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

Savana — 7-10 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & the Lounge.

Phil Calkins — 8-11 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink.

D’Lite Duo — 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Waterfront at the Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at the Abbey Resort.

Kevin Kennedy — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., the Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.

