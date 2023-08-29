The following information may change after it is published. Verifying the following information with venues is recommended. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Spotlight

Chris Young with special guest Dillon Carmichael

Friday, Sept. 1, 7:30 p.m., Grandstand, Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.

Country music singer-songwriter Young brings his distinctive baritone to the Walworth County Fair. Carmichael was once dubbed “country music’s most convincing young star since Stapleton” by Rolling Stone.

Tickets $40-75. walworthcountyfairgrounds.com.

The Prince Experience

Saturday, Sept. 2, 7-9 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan.

Gabriel Sanchez has been portraying the Purple One on stage for over 20 years.

Part of the bandshell’s Free Concerts in the Park series. phoenixparkbandshell.com.

Styx

Sept. 2, 7:30 p.m., Grandstand, Walworth County Fairgrounds.

Chicago rock legends headline the Walworth County Fair. The group has been going strong since the 1970s, with 17 albums under its belt.

Tickets $30-60. walworthcountyfairgrounds.com.

Casting Crowns

Sunday, Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m., Grandstand, Walworth County Fairgrounds.

The last headliner to perform at the Walworth County Fair is one of the most enduring and decorated bands in contemporary Christian music.

Other big gigs

On the Border — Wednesday-Sunday, Aug. 30-Sept. 3, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. This Eagles tribute act hails from Charlotte, North Carolina. Tickets $62-79. Tickets were almost sold out as of Aug. 28, according to the Belfry site. belfrymusictheatre.com.

Bill "Sinatra" Serritella — Sunday, Sept. 3, 4-7 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva. Serritella is appearing with special guest Jeff Dewbray, covering various styles of music from the 1960s to today. Open to the public.

The Australian Bee Gees — Wednesday-Saturday, Sept. 6-9, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Bee Gees tribute show. Tickets $62-79. Tickets almost sold out as of Aug. 28. belfrymusictheatre.com.

Calendar

Wednesday, Aug. 30

Underground Sound Jazz Band — noon, Park Stage, Walworth County Fair.

Frank Whiting — 1 p.m., Duesterbeck's Brew Haus Music Hall, Walworth County Fair.

Gravity of Youth — 3 p.m., Park Stage, Walworth County Fair.

Whalen & friend — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Indigo Canyon — 6-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.

D’Lite Duo — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Georgia Rae — 6 p.m., Duesterbeck's Brew Haus Music Hall, Walworth County Fair.

Thursday, Aug. 31

The Phenix Band — noon, Park Stage, Walworth County Fair.

Grant Milliren — 1 p.m., Duesterbeck's Brew Haus Music Hall, Walworth County Fair.

The Thompson Duo — 3 p.m., Park Stage, Walworth County Fair.

The Doghouse Roses — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Matt Jaye — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.

Big Al Duo — 6-9 p.m., Paloma Cantina at Geneva National, 1221 Geneva National Ave. S., town of Geneva.

Gebel Girls — 6 p.m., Duesterbeck's Brew Haus Music Hall, Walworth County Fair.

In the Stix — 6 p.m., Park Stage, Walworth County Fair.

Friday, Sept. 1

Banana Wind: The Music of Jimmy Buffett — noon, Park Stage, Walworth County Fair.

Cesare Salad & the Spicy Croutons — 1 p.m., Duesterbeck's Brew Haus Music Hall, Walworth County Fair.

Judson Brown Band — 2 p.m., Park Stage, Walworth County Fair.

Jesten — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Indigo Canyon — 4 p.m., Park Stage, Walworth County Fair.

Jeff Trudell — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

JFK the Band — 6-9 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.

Doghouse Roses — 6-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Billy Farmer — 6 p.m., Duesterbeck's Brew Haus Music Hall, Walworth County Fair.

Pat McCurdy — 6:30-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.

Telstar — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.

Doo Wop Jukebox — 7 p.m., Park Stage, Walworth County Fair.

D’Lite Duo — 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Waterfront at the Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at the Abbey Resort.

Saturday, Sept. 2

Haley Klinkhammer — 1-4 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House, 406 N. Lake Ave., Twin Lakes.

Kyle Young — 1 p.m., Duesterbeck's Brew Haus Music Hall, Walworth County Fair.

KR Bluegrass — 1:30 p.m., Park Stage, Walworth County Fair.

Doghouse Roses — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

D’Lite Duo — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Lara Bell Band — 4 p.m., Park Stage, Walworth County Fair.

Matt Jaye — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Hobie & the Leftovers — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Tom Stanfield — 6-9 p.m., 240 West at the Abbey Resort.

Un-Hich'd — 6 p.m., Duesterbeck's Brew Haus Music Hall, Walworth County Fair.

Rampage — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Telstar — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Gebel Girls — 7-10 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & the Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Jesse James — 7-10 p.m., Churchill's Lounge, 2517 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Livin' the Dream — 7 p.m., Park Stage, Walworth County Fair.

D’Lite Duo — 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Waterfront at the Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at the Abbey Resort.

Kevin Kennedy — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., the Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Sunday, Sept. 3

Great Sax — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

The Spectaculars — noon, Park Stage, Walworth County Fair.

Carly Cooper — 1 p.m., Duesterbeck's Brew Haus Music Hall, Walworth County Fair.

DNA — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Terry Byrne — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Karen Shook — 6 p.m., Duesterbeck's Brew Haus Music Hall, Walworth County Fair.

Downtown Harrison — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Back in Black — 7 p.m., Park Stage, Walworth County Fair.

Phil Calkins — 8-11 p.m., DJ's In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, town of Geneva.

Monday, Sept. 4

Sam Barrett — 11 a.m., Park Stage, Walworth County Fair.

Matt Jaye — noon-3 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

D'Lite Duo — 12:30-4 p.m., Pier 290.

Phil Calkins — 1 p.m., Duesterbeck's Brew Haus Music Hall, Walworth County Fair.

BB & the Honey — 2 p.m., Park Stage, Walworth County Fair.

Gary McAdams Band — 5 p.m., Park Stage, Walworth County Fair.

The Thompson Duo — 6 p.m., Duesterbeck's Brew Haus Music Hall, Walworth County Fair.

Tuesday, Sept. 5

Doghouse Roses — 6:30-9:30 p.m., DJ's In The Drink.

Wednesday, Sept. 6

Telstar — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Gebel Girls — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Kayla Seeber — 6-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.

Thursday, Sept. 7

Open mic night — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Whalen & guest — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Friday, Sept. 8

Doug Sheen — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Just Dave — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Terry Byrne — 6-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Pete Smith — 7-10 p.m., Churchill's Lounge.

Saturday, Sept. 9

D'Lite Duo — 12:15-3:15 p.m., Pier 290.

DNA — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

JFK the Band — 4-8 p.m., Magpie's Lake Geneva, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Jeff Trudell — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Indigo Canyon — 7-10 p.m., Herner's Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.

Liz Berg & Whalen — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Sonic tonic: Most relaxing albums ever made 10. Steve Roach, "Quiet Music 1" 9. Brian Eno, "Ambient 1: Music For Airports" 8. Craig Kupka, "Clouds: New Music for Relaxation" 7. Joanna Brouk, "Hearing Music" 6. Deuter, "Ecstasy" 5. Fumio, "Meditation" 4. Hiroshi Yoshimura, "Music For Nine Post Cards" 3. Scott Fitzgerald, "Bamboo Waterfall" 2. Laraaji, "Essence/Universe" 1. Steven Halpern, "Spectrum Suite"