Spotlight

Burning Red

Friday, Aug. 25, doors open 7 p.m., start time 8 p.m., Geneva Stage, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Six-piece Taylor Swift tribute act fronted by a former member of the Chicago alternative band Veruca Salt.

Sounds of Summer

Friday-Saturday, Aug. 25-26, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan.

Tribute to the Beach Boys. Note: Shows were almost sold out as of Aug. 21, according to the Belfry website.

Brass From The Past

Saturday, Aug. 26, 7-9 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan.

Group covers Motown, R&B, funk, rock and soul from the 1960s-80s. Their repertoire includes hits by Stevie Wonder, Chicago, Marvin Gaye, Sly & the Family Stone, James Brown, Steve Winwood, Paul McCartney, KC & the Sunshine Band and more.

Part of the bandshell’s Free Concerts in the Park series. phoenixparkbandshell.com.

On the Border

Wednesday-Sunday, Aug. 30-Sept. 3, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre.

This Eagles tribute act hails from Charlotte, North Carolina. Note: Tickets were almost sold out as of Aug. 21, according to the Belfry site.

Chris Young with special guest Dillon Carmichael

Friday, Sept. 1, 7:30 p.m., Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.

Country music singer-songwriter Young brings his distinctive baritone to the Walworth County Fair. Carmichael was once dubbed “country music’s most convincing young star since Stapleton” by Rolling Stone.

Tickets $40-75.

The Prince Experience

Saturday, Sept. 2, 7-9 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell.

Gabriel Sanchez has been portraying the Purple One on stage for over 20 years.

Part of the bandshell’s Free Concerts in the Park series. phoenixparkbandshell.com.

Styx

Sept. 2, 7:30 p.m., Walworth County Fairgrounds.

Chicago rock staple behind such hits as “Come Sail Away,” “Too Much Time on My Hands” and “Lady” is also headlining at the Walworth County Fair.

Tickets $30-60.

Other big gigs

Rock the Boat — Wednesday-Thursday, Aug. 23-24, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre.

Debuting at Belfry is Rock the Boat: The Very Best of Yacht Rock, which rolls through the hits of Kenny Loggins, Michael McDonald, Hall & Oates, Christopher Cross, the Doobie Brothers and more. Tickets $62-79. Go to belfrymusictheatre.com.

Piper Road Spring Band — Friday, Aug. 25, 7-9 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell.

Drawing from folk, blues, Dixieland and country, the five-piece has been around for 50 years. The group blends cowboy and Irish music with space-aged, Grateful Dead-inspired jams. Part of the bandshell’s Free Concerts in the Park series. Go to phoenixpark.bandshell.com.

Calendar

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Telstar — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Doghouse Roses — 6-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

Mac Corey — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Grant Milliren — 6-8 p.m., Niche Café & Wine Bar, 715 Hunt Club Ct., Unit C, town of Geneva.

Thursday, Aug. 24

Bird & Bloom — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Jackson Taylor — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.

Wire & Nail Duo — 6-9 p.m., Paloma Cantina at Geneva National, 1221 Geneva National Ave. S., town of Geneva.

Friday, Aug. 25

Blue Rhythm Duo — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Brido Music: Tim and Nate — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

The Nightinjails — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Eclectic Red — 6-9 p.m., Geneva Tap House, 252 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Pete Henry — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.

Brian Mitchell — 7-10 p.m., Deck Bar at the Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

Whalen & Sundown Crowd — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

Tom Stanfield & Mike Knauf Duo — 7-9 p.m., Niche Café & Wine Bar.

Gravity of Youth — 8-11 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.

D’Lite Duo — 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Waterfront at the Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at the Abbey Resort.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Frank Whiting — 1-4 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.

Scott & Jess — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Terry Byrne — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Blue Rhythm Duo — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Big Al Dorn — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Tom Stanfield — 6-9 p.m., 240 West at the Abbey Resort.

South of Mars — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Kristin Kelly — 7-10 p.m., Deck Bar at the Ridge.

Super Dave — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

The Georgia Rae Family Band — 7-9 p.m., Niche Café & Wine Bar.

Art Wildish — 7-10 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & the Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Indigo Canyon Duo — 7-10 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

D’Lite Duo — 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Waterfront at the Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at the Abbey Resort.

Sonya & Geoff — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., the Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Sunday, Aug. 27

Greg Shaffer Duo — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Tom Stanfield — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 240 West at the Abbey Resort.

DNA — 1-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Rock Central presents 101, 201 & Show Rockers — 1 p.m., The Hive Taproom.

Xeno & Joe — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Monday, Aug. 28

Heather Duo — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Grant Milliren — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Mike Van Dyke — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.

Wednesday, Aug. 30

Whalen & friend — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Indigo Canyon — 6-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.

D’Lite Duo — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.

Thursday, Aug. 31

The Doghouse Roses — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Matt Jaye — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.

Big Al Duo — 6-9 p.m., Paloma Cantina at Geneva National.

Friday, Sept. 1

Jesten — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Jeff Trudell — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

JFK the Band — 6-9 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.

Doghouse Roses — 6-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Pat McCurdy — 6:30-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.

Telstar — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

D’Lite Duo — 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Waterfront at the Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at the Abbey Resort.

Saturday, Sept. 2

Haley Klinkhammer — 1-4 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House, 406 N. Lake Ave., Twin Lakes.

Doghouse Roses — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

D’Lite Duo — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Matt Jaye — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Hobie & the Leftovers — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Tom Stanfield — 6-9 p.m., 240 West at the Abbey Resort.

Rampage — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Telstar — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Gebel Girls — 7-10 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & the Lounge.

D’Lite Duo — 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Waterfront at the Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at the Abbey Resort.

Kevin Kennedy — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., the Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.

