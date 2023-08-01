The following information may change after it is published. Verifying the following information with venues is recommended. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Spotlight

Alex Meixner Band: DAS Fest & Flat Iron Park

Thursday, Aug. 3, Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva and Friday, Aug. 4, 4-7 p.m., Oktoberfest Stage, DAS Fest USA, Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn Saturday, Aug. 5, 7-10 p.m., Oktoberfest Stage, DAS Fest USA and Sunday, Aug. 6, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Oktoberfest Stage, DAS Fest USA.

Ahead of his headlining stint at this weekend’s DAS Fest USA, the Grammy-nominated multi-instrumentalist brings his band to Lake Geneva for a free show, courtesy of Visit Lake Geneva’s Concerts in the Park series. Admission to DAS Fest is free. For more on these gigs, go to dasfestusa.com or visitlakegeneva.com.

Red Hot Chilli Pipers

Aug. 4, 7:30 p.m., Oktoberfest Stage, DAS Fest USA.

World-touring nine-piece ensemble plays bagpipes, guitars, keyboards and drums is also a headliner at DAS Fest. Fun fact: The band has four music degrees from the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama. Admission to DAS Fest is free. Go to dasfestusa.com.

Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra

Thursday, Aug. 10, 6-8 p.m., Flat Iron Park.

Comprised of volunteer musicians, the orchestra has been going strong for over 20 years. Many of its members are from communities in Walworth County, while others hail from Madison, Kenosha, Janesville and Aurora, Illinois.

This is the final show in Visit Lake Geneva’s free Concerts in the Park series. For more, go to visitlakegeneva.com.

Vivaaaaa Lake Geneva!

Friday, Aug. 11, Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Road H, town of Geneva.

Jonny Lyons & the Pride perform an Elvis Presley tribute show. A special guest opening band starts at 6:30 p.m. The tribute show begins at 8 p.m. Beer, cocktails and food will be served.

General admission: $20, or $25 day of show. Ages 12 and younger free.

Tony Rocker Elvis tribute

Saturday, Aug. 12, 7-9 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan.

In a busy schedule of shows throughout Wisconsin — including the Wisconsin State Fair — Tony Rocker & the Comeback Special makes this stop in the area.

Part of the bandshell’s Free Concerts in the Park series. Go to phoenixparkbandshell.com.

Other big gigs

Southern Accents — Friday, Aug. 4, doors open 7 p.m., show starts 8 p.m., Geneva Stage, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Nashville-based Tom Petty tribute act. Tickets $25-45. Go to genevastage.com.

Claptonation — Saturday, Aug. 5, 7 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan.

Eric Clapton tribute, part of the Free Concerts in the Park series. Go to phoenixparkbandshell.com.

Westwood, Dead Eye Ry & Perfect Change — Aug. 5, 8 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.

See three bands for free. Westwood plays pop punk and 90s alternative, Dead Eye Ry classic rock and 90s singalongs, Perfect Change classic rock, 90s covers and originals.

Tristan McIntosh — Friday & Saturday, Aug. 11 & 12, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan.

The 2016 “American Idol” finalist presents a tribute to Linda Ronstadt. Tickets $62-79. Go to belfrymusictheatre.com.

Calendar

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Thompson Duo — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Julius Bindrim — 6-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

Brady Lee — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290,1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Thursday, Aug. 3

Doghouse Roses — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Open mic night — 6 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Big Al Duo — 6-9 p.m., Paloma Cantina at Geneva National, 1221 Geneva National Ave. S., town of Geneva.

Matt Jaye — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.

Friday, Aug. 4

Alpensterne — 3:30-7:30 p.m., The Biergarten, DAS Fest USA.

Matthew P — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

The Swing Crew — 4:30-7:30 p.m., Backyard Stage, DAS Fest USA.

Blue Rhythm — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Jeff Trudell — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Idledaze — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.

Doghouse Roses — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

Mike Knauf Jazz Ensemble — 7-9 p.m., Niche Café and Wine Bar, 715 Hunt Club Road, town of Geneva.

Ladies Must Swing — 7 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell. Part of the Free Concerts in the Park series. Dance lessons by Dance Factory at 6 p.m.

D’Lite Duo — 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., the Waterfront at the Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at the Abbey Resort.

Saturday, Aug. 5

Sons of Leroy — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Backyard Stage, DAS Fest USA.

Dirndolls — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Biergarten Stage, DAS Fest USA.

The Freistadt Alte Kameraden Band — 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Oktoberfest Stage, DAS Fest USA.

JFK the Band — 1:30-4 p.m., Backyard Stage, DAS Fest USA.

The Happy Players — 1:30-5:30 p.m., Biergarten Stage, DAS Fest USA.

Doug Sheen — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Un-Hich’d — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Copper Box — 3:30-6:30 p.m., Oktoberfest Stage, DAS Fest USA.

Petty Union — 4:30-7:30 p.m., Backyard Stage, DAS Fest USA.

Hobie & the Leftovers — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Alpensterne — 6-9 p.m., The Biergarten, DAS Fest USA.

Tom Stanfield — 6-9 p.m., 240 West at the Abbey Resort.

Big Al Wetzel Band — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Telstar — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

Sam Fettig — 7-9 p.m., Niche Café and Wine Bar.

Doghouse Roses — 7-10 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

D’Lite Duo — 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Waterfront at the Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at the Abbey Resort.

Kevin Kennedy — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Sunday, Aug. 6

Heather Duo — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Tom Stanfield — 240 West at the Abbey Resort.

The Freistadt Alte Kameraden Band — 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Oktoberfest Tent, DAS Fest USA.

The Biermen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., The Biergarten, DAS Fest USA.

Jenny Hundt — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., The Backyard, DAS Fest USA.

Spielmannzug Milwaukee — 12:45 p.m., Oktoberfest Tent, DAS Fest USA.

Ed Wagner’s Brass Band — 1-2:30 p.m., The Biergarten, DAS Fest USA.

Gebel Girls — 1:30-3:30 p.m., The Backyard, DAS Fest USA.

Cole Brandt — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Big Al — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.

The Happy Players — 3:30-6:30 p.m., The Biergarten, DAS Fest USA.

Pieptone! — 4-6 p.m., The Backyard, DAS Fest USA.

Monday, Aug. 7

DNA — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Tuesday, Aug. 8

Blues Rhythm Duo — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Frank Whiting — 6-9 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.

Super Dave — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.

Gravity of Youth — 6-7:30 p.m., Sunset Park, 451 Devendorf St., Elkhorn.

Ben Barels — 6:30-9:30 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, town of Geneva.

Wednesday, Aug. 9

The Sundown Crowd — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Terry Byrne — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.

Thursday, Aug. 10

Brian Castillo — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Mike Van Dyke — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.

Friday, Aug. 11

Jon Dawley — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Just Dave — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Steve Weber — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Novy Spinners — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Xeno & Joe — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

D’Lite Duo — 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Waterfront at the Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at the Abbey Resort.

Saturday, Aug. 12

DNA — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

JFK the Band — 3-7 p.m., Williams Bay Lions Club’s Corn & Brat Fest, Edgewater Park, Williams Bay.

Jeff Trudell — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Smooth Blues with John Gueher — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Tom Stanfield — 6-9 p.m., 240 West at the Abbey Resort.

Petty Union — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Ben Vance — 7-10 p.m., Delavan Lake Store and the Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Un-Hich’d — 7-10 p.m., The Hive Taproom.

D’Lite Duo — 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Waterfront at the Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at the Abbey Resort.

Squad 51 — 10 p.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.

