The following information may change after it is published. Verifying the following information with venues is recommended. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Spotlight

Bella Cain

Wednesday, Aug. 16, 8 p.m.-midnight, Beer Tent at Lake Geneva Jaycees Venetian Festival, Flat Iron Park.

The award-winning live music staple of the summer returns to perform on the first night of the 61st Venetian Festival. According to Bella Cain’s website, the group has performed at Summerfest, Country Thunder and various venues throughout the Midwest.

$5 cover at the door. No one under age 21 admitted.

Modern Day Romeos

Thursday, Aug. 17, 8 p.m.-midnight, Beer Tent at Lake Geneva Jaycees Venetian Festival.

The band plays everything from Motown to metal, covering a wide spectrum of music from 1980s, 90s and 2000s.

$5 cover at the door. No one under age 21 admitted.

Kelly Daniels

Friday, Aug. 18, 8 p.m.-midnight, Beer Tent at Lake Geneva Jaycees Venetian Festival.

Nashville-based country singer/songwriter started out as a professional musician in 2011, as founder and lead vocalist of Rockstar Rodeo.

$5 cover at the door. No one under age 21 admitted.

Foreigner 4 Ever

Saturday, Aug. 19, 7-9 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan.

Seven-piece Foreigner tribute act.

Part of the bandshell’s Free Concerts in the Park series. Go to phoenixparkbandshell.com.

Too Hype Crew

Aug. 19, 8 p.m.-midnight, Beer Tent at Lake Geneva Jaycees Venetian Festival.

Covering hip hop and G-funk hits from the 80s, 90s and 2000s.

$5 cover at the door. No one under age 21 admitted.

Dirty Canteen

Sunday, Aug. 20, 8 p.m.-midnight, Beer Tent at Lake Geneva Jaycees Venetian Festival.

The rock band is a local favorite, performing regularly in the areas of Walworth and Waukesha counties as well as McHenry County, Illinois.

$5 cover at the door. No one under age 21 admitted.

Sounds of Summer

Friday-Saturday, Aug. 25-26, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan.

Tribute to the Beach Boys. Note: Shows are almost sold out, according to the Belfry website.

Tickets $62-79. Go to belfrymusictheatre.com.

Brass From The Past

Saturday, Aug. 26, 7-9 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan.

Group covers Motown, R&B, funk, rock and soul from the 1960s-80s. Their repertoire includes hits by Stevie Wonder, Chicago, Marvin Gaye, Sly & the Family Stone, James Brown, Steve Winwood, Paul McCartney, KC & the Sunshine Band and more.

Part of the bandshell’s Free Concerts in the Park series. Go to phoenixparkbandshell.com.

Other big gigs

Jay White — Wednesday-Saturday, Aug. 16-19, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre.

White is on his sixth run of shows with his tribute to Neil Diamond at the Belfry, hosting a fundraiser for Parkinson’s Disease research. Tickets $62-79. Go to belfrymusictheatre.com.

Rock the Boat — Wednesday-Thursday, Aug. 23-24, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre.

Debuting at Belfry is Rock the Boat: The Very Best of Yacht Rock, which rolls through the hits of Kenny Loggins, Michael McDonald, Hall & Oates, Christopher Cross, the Doobie Brothers and more. Tickets $62-79. Go to belfrymusictheatre.com.

Piper Road Spring Band — Friday, Aug. 25, 7-9 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell.

Drawing from folk, blues, Dixieland and country, the five-piece has been around for 50 years. The group blends cowboy and Irish music with space-aged, Grateful Dead-inspired jams. Part of the bandshell’s Free Concerts in the Park series. Go to phoenixpark bandshell.com.

Calendar

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Gebel Girls — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

The Gravity of Youth — 6-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

Dan Blitz — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay, 1221 Geneva National Ave. S., town of Geneva.

Thursday, Aug. 17

Matt Jaye — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Gebel Girls — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.

Big Al Duo — 6-9 p.m., Paloma Cantina at Geneva National, 1221 Geneva National Ave. S., town of Geneva.

Friday, Aug. 18

Liam Nugent — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Matt Jaye — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Box Crates Band — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

JFK the Band — 6-9 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.

Jazz Trio — 7-10 p.m., Deck Bar at the Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

JL Russel — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

D’Lite Duo — 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Waterfront at the Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at the Abbey Resort.

Saturday, Aug. 19

DNA — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Jack Whittle Band — 3-6 p.m., Lake Geneva Jaycees Venetian Festival, Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.

D’Lite Duo — 3-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Matt Jaye — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Ms. B Haven — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Tom Stanfield — 6-9 p.m., 240 West at the Abbey Resort.

Van Wailin’ — 7-10 p.m., Deck Bar at the Ridge.

Randy McCallister — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

Savana — 7-10 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & the Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Phil Calkins — 8-11 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, town of Geneva.

Barbara Ann — 8 p.m.-midnight, Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.

D’Lite Duo — 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Waterfront at the Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at the Abbey Resort.

Kevin Kennedy — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., the Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Sunday, Aug. 20

Jon Dawley — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Rock Central — noon-3 p.m., Entertainment Pavilion at Lake Geneva Jaycees Venetian Festival.

Cole Brandt — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Brady Lee — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Big Al Wetzel Band — 3-6 p.m., Lake Geneva Jaycees Venetian Festival.

JFK the Band — 3-7 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Monday, Aug. 21

Doghouse Roses — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Tuesday, Aug. 22

Thompson Duo — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Brady Lee — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.

D’Lite Duo — 6:30-9:30 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink.

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Telstar — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Doghouse Roses — 6-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.

Mac Corey — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.

Thursday, Aug. 24

Bird & Bloom — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Jackson Taylor — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.

Wire & Nail Duo — 6-9 p.m., Paloma Cantina at Geneva National.

Friday, Aug. 25

Blue Rhythm Duo — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Brido Music: Tim and Nate — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

The Nightinjails — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Whalen & Sundown Crowd — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

Gravity of Youth — 8-11 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.

D’Lite Duo — 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Waterfront at the Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at the Abbey Resort.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Frank Whiting — 1-4 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.

Scott & Jess — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Terry Byrne — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Blue Rhythm — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Big Al Dorn — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Tom Stanfield — 6-9 p.m., 240 West at the Abbey Resort.

Super Dave — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

Art Wildish — 7-10 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & the Lounge.

D’Lite Duo — 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Waterfront at the Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at the Abbey Resort.

