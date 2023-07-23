Multi-instrumentalist/singer-songwriter Tim Southwick Johnson is the next entertainer in the Lake Geneva Public Library's Music on the Library Patio series.

Southwick Johnson performs on the library patio Wednesday, July 26, at 6 p.m. The library is located at 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

The Wisconsin native's music runs the gamut from sweet ballads and compelling story songs to quirky art pieces and instrumentals.

Performing since 1982, Johnson has played college campuses, festivals, clubs, libraries and state parks in 30 states.

He is a former member of Columbia recording artists Heartsfield and was a founding member of the popular band Famous Vacationers. He also created the CMT/MTV featured character Captain Crooner.

Other projects include music for the independent film "Wisconsin Barns: A Touchstone of the Past," which aired nationally on PBS.

Johnson’s latest album project is "Sand County Songs," a musical adaptation of Aldo Leopold's groundbreaking book "A Sand County Almanac."

Those who attend July 26 are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets to sit on.

All library events are free and open to the public.

For more information, visit lglibrary.org/events.