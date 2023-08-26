DELAVAN — Christmas is coming to the Belfry Music Theatre.

Ticket sales open to the general public Thursday, Sept. 1, for the venue's 2023 Christmas concerts.

Featuring Chris Ruggiero and tributes to Buddy Holly, the Trans Siberian Orchestra, Chicago and more, the concert series starts late November.

Christmas with Chris Ruggiero is slated Nov. 29 and 30 at Belfry, which is located at 3601 Highway 67, Delavan.

The PBS-TV star's Christmas show features favorites from his holiday album as well as others across his discography.

Ruggiero works with the same arranger who crafted hits for Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons, breathing new life into vintage rock music. Tickets for the Christmas with Chris Ruggiero shows range from $68 to $82.

Zachary Stevenson & the Lovettes are playing Buddy Holly Jolly Christmas shows Dec. 1 and 2.

Stevenson and the Lovettes have both performed at Belfry in the past. This time, they will be sharing the stage for this Christmas show. Tickets are $68 to $82.

A Chicago Christmas is Dec. 6 and 7. Chicago Rewired, a Chicago tribute act, will perform the band's songs as well as Christmas classics. Tickets are $62 to $79.

For A Three Tenors Christmas, EleMenTrio debuts its international Christmas program Dec. 8 and 9. Tickets are $62 to $79.

Dubbed North America's longest running tribute, Prophecy brings its show to the Belfry Dec. 13 and 14. Tickets are $68 to $82.

Franc D'Ambrosio returns to the Belfry with Christmas in New York Dec. 15 and 16.

Expect to hear holiday standards sung by a performer who is best known for his Broadway role as the Phantom in Andrew Lloyd Webber's "The Phantom of the Opera." Tickets: $68-82.

The Christmas concert series draws to a close with Dean Z's Rockin Christmas Show Dec. 19-22.

With a setlist spanning Christmas standards made famous by Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, Dean Martin and others, Dean Z and his band — including the Dynamite Singers — return to the Belfry for four nights. Tickets: $72-88.

All shows start at 7 p.m. Go to belfrymusictheatre.com for more information.

