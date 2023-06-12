EAGLE — Feed Your Head Fest promises two days of funk, soul and rock and roll.

But the music festival, which bears a strong connection to the Lake Geneva area, is more than just 18 acts from points near and far.

"We have a motto that we live by, 'Community Over Commerce,'" said Melissa Weishaar, of Wise Farm Productions. "This means that, when someone comes to our festivals, they will immediately feel like family."

The town of Lyons-based production company and Lake Geneva's Black Circle Records organize Feed Your Head Fest, which is Friday and Saturday, June 16 and 17.

Feed Your Head Fest takes place at Kettle Moraine Ranch. Located at W379 S9674 County Road S, Eagle, the ranch is near Old World Wisconsin.

In addition to her role as festival co-organizer, Weishaar is also one half of the Americana rock duo Wise Jennings, in which she performs along with her husband, Jeff.

While Wise Jennings is not playing at Feed Your Head, those who are include Lake Geneva's Grateful Dead tribute act Heads All Empty and Genoa City's psychedelic rock group Cactii.

And there's more, as Weishaar explains in the following Q&A. Note: The following was edited for length and brevity.

Resorter: How did Feed Your Head Fest get started?

Melissa Weishaar: Feed Your Head is the brainchild of Tim Townsend, owner of Black Circle Records in Lake Geneva. Dating back to 2016, what started out as a small gathering in the alley next to the store with a band or two and some vendors on the sidewalk has evolved into what it is today. Like us, Tim is a music lover. You sort of have to be to own a record store!

In 2019, Wise Farm teamed up with Tim to expand his idea and since then we have continued to grow the festival. We are so happy to be working with the Kettle Moraine Ranch in Eagle to bring our vision to its full fruition. Feed Your Head has always been about gathering like-minded folks, community and music. At the ranch, we are able to create a full camping experience for attendees, which is key for fostering the community feeling that we are seeking.

Resorter: This year's theme is "funk, soul and rock & roll." Why?

Melissa Weishaar: We love to feature all sorts of music, but we thought it was time to create a focus for Feed Your Head. Our flagship event, Wise Fest, which takes place in the fall, is always a bit more eclectic. It features pretty much everything from bluegrass to rock, to Americana, and this year even hip-hop. For Feed Your Head, we really wanted to create a distinction between it and Wise Fest so that it's not a repeat of anything. You can expect to see unique bands at each festival with no overlap between the two events. This allows us to feature more and more interesting and talented artists from all around the region.

Resorter: How many acts are new to Feed Your Head Fest?

Melissa Weishaar: We have 18 performers for this year's festival. Out of those, 15 are new to Feed Your Head Fest! We are so excited to share all of this new music with you. Some of the notable acts that are new to the fest include Natty Nation, a reggae band out of Madison; Jaedyn James, a soul artist out of Minneapolis, Minnesota; and STEEZ, a funk band out of Madison. There are so many artists on the lineup from all over the region and even one from San Antonio, Texas — Jason Kane & The Jive — have been with us before and it's likely that they will make the trip up for Feed Your Head for many years to come. They are insanely popular with our fans!

Resorter: What makes Feed Your Head Fest unique?

Melissa Weishaar: You can come not knowing a soul, but by the time you leave, you will have an entire new group of friends. We believe in treating these events as if we're inviting people to our home. We like to walk around and meet folks, introduce ourselves and take the time to explain to people what we're all about and why these events mean so much to us. We have a growing group of folks that are die-hard fans and every time they come, they bring more people. We don't spend money on advertising and rely on our followers to help us spread the word! Every year, the festival grow more and more and it's a beautiful thing to see that word of mouth still works in this day and age. It's important to note that all of our events are self-funded, meaning we accept no sponsorship money. This allows us to keep our mission pure and ensures that attendees will not have to deal with high costs for beverages, food or add-ons. The price you pay for a ticket goes 100% towards paying our bands and production of the event.

More information

In addition to the acts that were already mentioned, performing at Feed Your Head Fest are funk acts Civil Engineers, WURK and Magic Conch, all of Madison; and Honey Fingers, Janesville.

On the soul side of things are Craig Baumann, Oconomowoc; and the Bryan Cherry Band, Milwaukee.

Rock performers The JED, McHenry, Illinois; Stone Theory, Kenosha; Horace Greene, Appleton; Bobby Zonit, Baraboo; and Pete Jive, Chicago, are also on the bill.

Ticket prices are $100 for a weekend pass, $70 for electric RV camping, $50 for non-electric RV camping. Tent or car camping is free with a weekend pass.

For day passes and more details, search Feed Your Head Music & Camping 2023 on Eventbrite or visit the event page on Facebook.