There’s a strategy to tasting all of the ribs at Elkhorn Ribfest.

From Wednesday to Sunday, July 12 to 16, Ribfest will entertain hundreds of thousands of people with its rib competitions, live music, bike show, motorcycle racing, carnival rides, Artisan Vendor Alley and more.

The event is at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.

At least 35 rib vendors will be at Ribfest, which means there’s a lot of ground for rib lovers to cover.

Fortunately, Larry Gaffey, general manager of the fairgrounds, spilled the secret to leaving no ribs unturned.

“The key is to bring friends and split up,” Gaffey said. “Have a group split up and go to multiple BBQ companies for ribs, get back together and share. This is what veteran Ribfest patrons do.”

Ribfest started in 2016 and quickly grew into one of the summer’s most anticipated events in Walworth County.

“We wanted to create a festival with wide appeal that would attract tourists from all over the U.S.,” he said.

According to Gaffey, last year’s Ribfest had a record turnout. Around 120,000 people attended.

Ribfest is one of the largest BBQ festivals in the country, with among other things two rib competitions.

One is for the pro BBQ companies, who compete for bragging rights. A win at Elkhorn Ribfest, with its nationwide reputation, “means a tremendous amount to the winner and the industry,” Gaffey said.

The other competition is the Community Division, judged by people who are certified by the Kansas City BBQ Society. The Community Division competition is Sunday, July 16, with cooking starting at 9 a.m. and judging from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

“This contest is for back yard BBQ people, to see how their BBQ stands up against other competitors,” Gaffey said. “Everyone who is a BBQ chef thinks their BBQ is among the best. This is a way to determine if they are right.”

Winners receive their awards July 16 at 5:45 p.m., at the Main Stage.

Sounds of Ribfest

Ribs aside, the other claim to fame for Elkhorn Ribfest is the live music.

This year, there are 26 artists playing across two stages at Ribfest, the most musical acts ever, according to Gaffey.

Headliners are 7th Heaven, Bella Cain, Snake Oil: 90s Rock Circus, the Hype and the Prince Experience. Following is the live music schedule for Ribfest.

July 12 — Cesare Salad and the Spicy Croutons, 3 p.m. Buster Daizy, 4:30 p.m. Jimmy Nick & Don’t Tell Mama, 6 p.m. and 7th Heaven, 8 p.m.

July 13 — Judson Brown Band, noon; Tiny Country, 1:30 p.m.; Gebel Girls, 3 p.m.; the Milbillies, 4:30 p.m.; Rico, 6 p.m.; and Bella Cain, 8 p.m.

July 14 — Miles Over Mountains, noon; Indigo Canyon, 1:30 p.m.; Gravity of Youth, 3 p.m.; Leathers & Lace, 5 p.m.; Hillbilly Rockstarz, 6:30 p.m.; and Snake Oil: 90s Rock Circus, 8:30 p.m.

July 15 — The Thompson Duo, noon; Cameron Webb, 2:30 p.m.; Ivy Ford, 4:30 p.m.; the Cheap Shots, 6:30 p.m.; the Hype, 8:30 p.m.

July 16 — Lara Bell Band, noon; Kashmir, 2 p.m.; the Boy Band Review, 4 p.m.; and the Prince Experience, 6 p.m.

Bikes & artisans

Ribs and music alone do not comprise the Elkhorn Ribfest.

The Elkhorn Ribfest Bike Show, a.k.a. the Rib Run, is an open bike show where participants can ride and park in the middle of the festival grounds until the area is full.

The show is July 13, and contestants can arrive for judging between noon and 6 p.m.

“The Bike Show has evolved over the years,” Gaffey said. “It was started as a way to create a fun ride to Elkhorn and make Ribfest a destination for everyone.”

Trophies will be given to category winners and the grand champion of the event. Category winners also receive $200, while the grand champion is given $350.

Categories are Best Bagger, Best Bobber, Best Chopper, Best Cruiser, Best Freestyle and Best Vintage.

New this year is flat track racing July 13 at 5 p.m. Classes are Open AM, Vintage, Senior 40+ and Hooligan.

Ribfest is also a place to find local, homemade products, courtesy of the Artisan Vendor Alley. Various commercial vendors are also selling items at the event.

Admission and parking are free for Elkhorn Ribfest. For more information, visit the event page on Facebook, go to wisconsinribfest.com or call the Walworth County Fair Office at 262-723-3228.

