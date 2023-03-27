The Big Foot/Williams Bay girls soccer team went 4-11-4 in 2022. Rene Perez, now in his sixth year as head coach, thought last season had a lot of potential with nine seniors on the team, but he believes injuries ultimately played a factor in their final record.

“I thought we started off strong, but toward the end of the season we dealt with a few injuries there with our senior leaders, which led to the game slowing down for us and it was just quiet,” he said. “You could tell in some of those games that we lost that we were missing those senior leaders and that really hurts most teams, especially experienced ones.”

BFWB now has to replace nine of those seniors and around six or seven starters, but Perez expects half the team to be back, plus a few freshmen that he believes can make an immediate impact on the varsity team.

“Numbers look really good this year,” Perez said. “We bring back a lot of talented players and I think we’ll have a solid rotation with experienced players and younger players. We have a good mix of both.”

One of those experienced players that took a year off the soccer field last season and will return this season is Williams Bay senior Leeza Patterson. Patterson, an outstanding gymnast for the Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay (WUW) gymnastics team, led the Chiefdogs in scoring with 12 goals in 2021 as a sophomore.

“Being able to get her (Patterson) on the offensive end with some of the younger girls should be fun to watch,” Perez said.

BFWB returns much of their backend on the defense, including senior 2022 Rock Valley all- conference honorable mentions senior Hannah Abram and junior Addie Larson. Senior Magali Castaneda also returns, bringing another senior leader to the defensive backfield. Sophomores Ryann Grunow and Molly Anderson also return with the ability to play in the midfield as well as on defense.

“I always try to build from the back up defensively,” Perez said. “We have Hannah Abram leading the back and Addie Larson will play in the center-mid. This is her third year and she has been making a lot of improvements in the offseason. Defense will definitely be our strength, but with Leeza (Patterson) coming back and having that strong attack will help. Once we have a few games under our belt and we’re able to figure out where the best spots are for everybody, I think we’ll be fine. It’s going to be a fun and exciting team to watch.”

One of those positions that remains up for grabs is goalkeeper because Maylani Villegas graduated last year. She was a 2022 first-team Rock Valley Conference selection in her final season.

“Goalkeeper is one position that you really have to have been playing for a while,” Perez said. “There’s a couple girls that are going to try it and we’ll go from there. Magali (Castaneda) was a backup last year and I thought she did well when she was in there.”

While the nine seniors from last year have now moved on, he’s looking for that next group to become vocal leaders.

“We want to be better in our off the ball movement and creating space,” Perez said. “But one of the biggest things this year is just being vocal, it takes zero talent to be vocal. We’ve got to be able to communicate out there without me necessarily having to say anything from the sideline. But importantly, though, I want them to be confident. If you make a mistake, don’t worry about it. It’s an 80-minute game, just keep working.”

BFWB’s only has six away matches this season. Their first regular season non-conference home match will be Monday, April 3, against Martin Luther.

“The Rock Valley Conference is going to very tough this year,” Perez said. “But I’m hoping for a top three, maybe top two finish. We won a regional plaque in 2019 and that was fun. Hopefully we can do that as well.”

11 photos from the Big Foot/Williams Bay girls soccer game against Delavan-Darien Madison West Kaitlyn Colquhoun Adeline Larson Anastasia Sanchez Aubrie Hanna Dejanira Ortiz Hernandez Ellyn Blakeman Hannah Abram Molly Andersen Nancy Ramirez Valdez