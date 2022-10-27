 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Wine Selection (Non-Retail)

The Bottle Shop

The Bottle Shop

Head to The Big Taste End of Summer Gala at Lake Geneva’s The Bottle Shop.

First place: The Bottle Shop, 617 W Main St, Lake Geneva

Hometown favorite: Jonathan's on Brick Street

Hometown favorite: Barrique Wine Bistro

Runner up: Hunt Club Steakhouse

Runner up: Maxwell Mansion Hotel

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular