Best Wait Staff/servers around Geneva Lake

First place: Jonathan's on Brick Street
Hometown favorites: Next Door Pub & Pizzeria
Hometown favorites: Mars Resort
Runner up: Magpie's Den & Pen
Runner up: Mama T’s Italian Eatery
Billie Eilish's older brother Finneas approves of her relationship with The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford. Get that and more celeb news from the past week here.
When added together, the 25 families on this list have a combined net worth of $943.7 billion. If they were a country, they'd be the 17th richest nation in the world.
Cops are digging into why someone buried a car in a multi-million-dollar California home's yard in the 1990s and left unused bags of concrete inside.
Authorities in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, have launched an investigation into the death of an Amazon delivery driver after he was found dead with possible dog bite injuries.
Lake Geneva’s historic Villa Hortensia has again made history – this time with its sale.
Two men accused of stuffing walleye with lead weights and fish fillets in a fishing tournament pleaded not guilty to cheating and other charges.
With National Pit Bull Awareness Day celebrated on Oct. 26, it’s a fitting time to ask how these dogs came to be seen as a dangerous threat.
The minutelong video has been viewed more than 6 million times.
Deputies with the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office responded on Thursday, Oct. 20, to a report of a disturbance in the Town of Darien.
The Walworth County Sheriff Office has announced it is hiring a third-party investigator to conduct an investigation into "allegations of untruthfulness" regarding statements made by a detective, Craig Konopski, who is a current candidate for sheriff, regarding the hiring of a deputy who has now been charged with sexual assault.