 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best seafood

First place: Jonathan's on Brick Street

Hometown favorite: Geneva Chophouse

Hometown favorite: Anthonys Steakhouse

Runner up: PIER 290

Runner up: Sabai Sabai Thai & Sushi restaurant

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular